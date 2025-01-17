New York Governor Kathy Hochul’s State of the State Address Featured a Cringey Dance Troupe (WATCH)

Trump-Hating Pulitzer Prize-Winning Political Cartoonist Arrested for Allegedly Possessing...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  1:00 AM on January 17, 2025
AP Photo/Hans Pennink

New York state residents who were tuning in to watch Governor Kathy Hochul deliver the State of the State address got something they didn’t expect - a hip-hop/R&B dance routine. No, it wasn’t the wrong program, it was part of the State of the State address.

Yes, it’s as cringe as you can imagine. You could even say it was ‘poison.’ (WATCH)

No, these are not state government staff. They are members of a dance troupe called ‘The Timeless Torches.’ They ‘perform’ at games for the WNBA’s New York Liberty.

Whoa, we don’t think they practiced that much! Some looked like they were winging it a bit.

Several posters wonder if this is the best use of taxpayer money.

This dance troupe wasn’t the only act. The televised address included 47 minutes of entertainment. Yes, almost an hour. There was a marching band, a poet, a Broadway singer, a gospel choir, music videos and more. That’s a lot of unnecessary fluff to endure to learn what the governor is doing to stop people being burned alive on the New York City subway.

