New York Governor Kathy Hochul’s State of the State Address Featured a Cringey Dance Troupe (WATCH)

New York state residents who were tuning in to watch Governor Kathy Hochul deliver the State of the State address got something they didn’t expect - a hip-hop/R&B dance routine. No, it wasn’t the wrong program, it was part of the State of the State address.

Yes, it’s as cringe as you can imagine. You could even say it was ‘poison.’ (WATCH)

I don’t know how I missed this one.😂😭😂



This was a part of NY Gov. Kathy Hochul's 2025 State of the State Address.



My state is not run by serious people.🤣 pic.twitter.com/cA9zqN6kQe — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) January 16, 2025

Are those hired dancers or members of government? — Sally Forth (@DarwinWoozle) January 16, 2025

No, these are not state government staff. They are members of a dance troupe called ‘The Timeless Torches.’ They ‘perform’ at games for the WNBA’s New York Liberty.

First of all, someone thought of this insane idea. Then they picked people who would 'dance' in it. Then they all got matching wardrobes. They choreographed and rehearsed it SEVERAL times. And at no point, during this whole process, did someone think 'this is really stupid'. — Samuel Miller (@samuelmiller64) January 16, 2025

They actually had to learn and practiced this…this…nightmare. — Inspector857 (@Inspector857) January 17, 2025

Did they mean to torture people with this display of buffoonery? These people are not serious. This is the United States of America. We are the most powerful nation in the world and we are the smartest and most innovative, minus morons like this. What the hell is this? — Meezmo April (@MeezmoApril) January 16, 2025

Whoa, we don’t think they practiced that much! Some looked like they were winging it a bit.

Several posters wonder if this is the best use of taxpayer money.

This is what my tax dollars are being spent on @GovKathyHochul you are a disgrace!! — STATENDD2023 (@statendd2023) January 17, 2025

That dance you do after misappropriating all your taxpayer funds — beefy_vibes🇺🇸 (@realitybites555) January 16, 2025

This was Karen Bass in Ghana during the fires. — Decker's Runway🇺🇸**RecessAppts** (@Flight1917) January 17, 2025

The drama kids are at it again. — Deedo (@Deedo_70) January 16, 2025

This IS exactly the state of the state. It's a discombobulated circus act by talentless hacks doing nothing for anyone other than stroking their own egos. She needn't have added a thing. This is NY. Glad I'm out. — DonnaCattolica (@DonnaCattolica) January 16, 2025

This made me forget all about the high crime and taxes. Thank you Gov. Hochul. — Troy (@TroyTBird) January 16, 2025

This dance troupe wasn’t the only act. The televised address included 47 minutes of entertainment. Yes, almost an hour. There was a marching band, a poet, a Broadway singer, a gospel choir, music videos and more. That’s a lot of unnecessary fluff to endure to learn what the governor is doing to stop people being burned alive on the New York City subway.