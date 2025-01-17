Page Rage: Joe Biden Writing Book on His Legacy and Checking Out of 2024 Presidential Race

VIP
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  10:00 PM on January 17, 2025
Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP

President Joe Biden says he’s writing a book. Ok, we’ll give you a moment to stop laughing. You ready? So, Biden says he wants to write a book that sets the record straight on his presidency and his legacy. He particularly wants to focus on the time he withdrew from the 2024 presidential race.

Here’s more. (READ)

Biden’s presidency never really came into focus. He never spoke to the press in any meaningful way, those encounters were always scripted and highly-controlled. When he did talk off the cuff he was incoherent. He and his handlers lied about everything.

Commenters remember.

Biden is incredibly unpopular leaving office. No book will change anyone’s mind.

Many posters already have ideas about what kind of book it will be and in what section of the bookstore it will belong.

It’s a given Biden will be using a ghost writer, but many are wondering how Biden will even manage to finish the project. He can barely talk and his memory is fading.

Many readers know the likely reason Biden’s writing a book. It’s no secret that many book deals are just money laundering. It’s unlikely the dollar amount of Biden’s book sales will be larger than his payout. Even if you remove the cost of Crayons that will come with each book, the publisher is still losing money.

