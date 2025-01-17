Page Rage: Joe Biden Writing Book on His Legacy and Checking Out of 2024 Presidential Race

President Joe Biden says he’s writing a book. Ok, we’ll give you a moment to stop laughing. You ready? So, Biden says he wants to write a book that sets the record straight on his presidency and his legacy. He particularly wants to focus on the time he withdrew from the 2024 presidential race.

Here’s more. (READ)

President Biden plans to write a book after leaving office, the White House confirmed to Axios, giving him an opportunity to try and shape the narrative around his presidency and the tumultuous weeks leading to his historic withdrawal from the 2024 race. https://t.co/zgTnpJjP3C — Axios (@axios) January 17, 2025

Biden’s presidency never really came into focus. He never spoke to the press in any meaningful way, those encounters were always scripted and highly-controlled. When he did talk off the cuff he was incoherent. He and his handlers lied about everything.

Commenters remember.

Biden has been trying to reshape his failed presidency ever since it began. "Inflation is totally not a problem. The Afghanistan withdrawal was totally orderly. The border is totally shut, nobody is sneaking in. I have nothing to do with these totally political prosecutions." — Sorgatoni (@Sorghaghtani) January 17, 2025

Lies, corruption and failed policies are his legacy.



He can try all he wants, but his record speaks for itself.



His gaslighting no longer has any effect. — Jonathan (@jonathanburtdfw) January 17, 2025

Wonder if the book will include truthful public sentiment. pic.twitter.com/zUuzf9ZXuZ — Mikey Likes (@mliebow) January 17, 2025

Biden is incredibly unpopular leaving office. No book will change anyone’s mind.

Many posters already have ideas about what kind of book it will be and in what section of the bookstore it will belong.

Title: How to Lie and Reinvent History — AvgJoe (@33MolonLabe) January 17, 2025

A fictional tale of an fictional president. A go to guide for mis/disinformation — pkevvette (@FallawKevin) January 17, 2025

Fantasy tales, no doubt — D Wheeler (@DavidWh38580051) January 17, 2025

Coloring book? — Gerry (@Jerrykfq) January 17, 2025

Will it be written in crayon? Guess it will be fiction. Compos mentis. — FonziJumpedTheShark (@_enoonmaI) January 17, 2025

It’s a given Biden will be using a ghost writer, but many are wondering how Biden will even manage to finish the project. He can barely talk and his memory is fading.

He can’t speak how’s he going to write anything. It will be made up nonsense to make the aides look less incompetent. — firewalled 540s a historic engine (@firewalled540s) January 17, 2025

He’ll lose the ability to function due to infirmity before he completes a book. — Alan F Jr (@AlanFJr) January 17, 2025

please tell me he’s not doing the audio book — Liam Stenson (@liammstenson) January 17, 2025

Can he write his name? — EyesForTrump (@EyesForTrump) January 17, 2025

Breaking: Leaked chapter from Biden’s written memoir pic.twitter.com/LoBcgG1Opq — Based In CA (@LovesHamachi) January 17, 2025

Of course he is. And the publisher will give him a huge advance which they will never recoup. That’s how the payola gets laundered. — Dave Thompson (@DavTomSun) January 17, 2025

Many readers know the likely reason Biden’s writing a book. It’s no secret that many book deals are just money laundering. It’s unlikely the dollar amount of Biden’s book sales will be larger than his payout. Even if you remove the cost of Crayons that will come with each book, the publisher is still losing money.