Terrified of Trump: The View’s Joy Behar’s Sad ‘Good Person’ Biden’s Destructive Presidency is Ending

The View’s Joy Behar says she wakes up terrified every day. We suggest she break every mirror in the house to avoid that. Seriously, she’s quaking over what President-Elect Donald Trump will do when he gets in office. Yes, she’s croaking this while her fellow Democrats have set California ablaze. What an imbecile!

Advertisement

Ignorance incoming! Here’s Joy. (WATCH)

NEW: Joy Behar says she wakes up terrified every day with Trump taking office, saying she already “misses” Joe Biden.



“I miss him already. I miss him. He’s a good person. You know, he spent the last 50 years caring about the country. This other one spent 50 years scamming… pic.twitter.com/eoehKhMxPA — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) January 16, 2025

Commenters remind Joy there’s only two types of people terrified of Trump.

The only people waking up terrified of a Trump Presidency are criminals or AntiAmericans. — Julio Murillo (@JEM_el_tarasco) January 16, 2025

So yes, Joy and the entire View crew should be concerned. — Steve (@JoesBasement999) January 16, 2025

Posters can’t understand how Joy and her fellow harpies on The View have such a high opinion of a hateful, self-serving, lifelong politician.

He spent 50 years lying about his accomplishments to get ahead and leveraging his power as a Senator and Vice President to enrich himself and family. Nothing about his tenure would suggest he’s a good man. The Joy is gone! Literally! — Natradamus (@natradamus00) January 16, 2025

Correction: He spent the last 50 years doing absolutely nothing for this country aside from enriching his family and authoring bills that hurt the black community.



There I fixed it. — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) January 16, 2025

lol. The most dishonest and corrupt president we have ever had. His whole family involved in the influence peddling scheme — Big Ike (@BigIke1313) January 16, 2025

Imagine thinking wistfully of the most infamous liar in Congress, the VP whose President said he could screw up anything, the President who made the office a coin operated family crime business.



Wow — Free To Speak (@FreeToSpeak71) January 16, 2025

Biden has left a path of destruction in his wake overseas and here at home. How is Joy not seeing this?

Ukraine, Israel, and devastation throughout the US including her own backyard and she feels safe?

- One of the dumbest broads on Earth. — Constance Underfoot (@ConstanceProse) January 16, 2025

'Like I didn’t have to worry if everything was going to blow up'



Right after one of the worst disasters the US has ever experienced. — Seriously Cynical (@cynicalmerch) January 16, 2025

There are a lot of smart woman in the world but none of them are on the view — Mediocre Ape (@MediocreApe0) January 16, 2025

She should move to another country, just to be safe. — CrabMonster2 (@CrabMonster2) January 16, 2025

If Joy Behar really is terrified of Trump she should follow the example of Ellen Degeneres and flee the United States. She and Ellen could be neighbors in England. If Joy leaves right now she could be there in time for tea.