Terrified of Trump: The View’s Joy Behar’s Sad ‘Good Person’ Biden’s Destructive Presidency is Ending

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  8:30 PM on January 16, 2025
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

The View’s Joy Behar says she wakes up terrified every day. We suggest she break every mirror in the house to avoid that. Seriously, she’s quaking over what President-Elect Donald Trump will do when he gets in office. Yes, she’s croaking this while her fellow Democrats have set California ablaze. What an imbecile!

Ignorance incoming! Here’s Joy. (WATCH)

Commenters remind Joy there’s only two types of people terrified of Trump.

Posters can’t understand how Joy and her fellow harpies on The View have such a high opinion of a hateful, self-serving, lifelong politician.

Biden has left a path of destruction in his wake overseas and here at home. How is Joy not seeing this?

If Joy Behar really is terrified of Trump she should follow the example of Ellen Degeneres and flee the United States. She and Ellen could be neighbors in England. If Joy leaves right now she could be there in time for tea.

