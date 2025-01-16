Pete Buttigieg Worries About Lies and Conspiracy Theories Apparently Forgetting He Worked for Biden

Terrified of Trump: The View’s Joy Behar’s Sad ‘Good Person’ Biden’s Destructive Presidenc...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  7:30 PM on January 16, 2025
(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Outgoing Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg, says conspiracy theories around events like the East Palestine train derailment and the Hurricane Helene recovery efforts are ‘the biggest problem of our time.’ You’ll recall the ‘conspiracy theories’ around those two events turned out to be true, especially the one that FEMA was purposely avoiding helping victims with Trump signs on their property. So, it turns out truth’s the biggest problem for Pete and his fellow Democrats. Tell us something we didn’t know.

Read on. (READ)

Many posters say the actual ‘biggest problem of our time’ is Pete Buttigieg and the misinformation-spreading Biden administration. We have to agree.

Time to hit the road, Pete!

Trump supporters are excited we’re removing one Pete for a much-better one.

It’s (D)ifferent. You see, the legacy media adored Pete Buttigieg since he was one of their fellow Democrats. Qualifications only matter when a person’s not one of their team.

Legacy media hates they can no longer control the narrative. These posters tell it like it is.

Pete Buttigieg says he hasn’t ruled out running for Michigan governor in 2026. He lives in Traverse City, Michigan. He reportedly is also eyeing a presidential run in 2028.

