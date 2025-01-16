Pete Buttigieg Worries About Lies and Conspiracy Theories Apparently Forgetting He Worked for Biden

Outgoing Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg, says conspiracy theories around events like the East Palestine train derailment and the Hurricane Helene recovery efforts are ‘the biggest problem of our time.’ You’ll recall the ‘conspiracy theories’ around those two events turned out to be true, especially the one that FEMA was purposely avoiding helping victims with Trump signs on their property. So, it turns out truth’s the biggest problem for Pete and his fellow Democrats. Tell us something we didn’t know.

“The biggest problem of our time”: Our exit interview with Pete Buttigieg on post-truth politics and more ⬇️ https://t.co/5aNa4bThqe — POLITICO (@politico) January 16, 2025

Many posters say the actual ‘biggest problem of our time’ is Pete Buttigieg and the misinformation-spreading Biden administration. We have to agree.

We got rid of the Biggest Problems. What a useless human being. — LBS (@DreamerinMaking) January 16, 2025

thank goodness the problem is gone — joelee 🇺🇸 Ban seed oil (@joelee99289221) January 16, 2025

Misinformation regime is leaving — Zebra12🇺🇲⚡🔥 sic semper tyrannis anti woke AF (@Zebra12991210) January 16, 2025

Time to hit the road, Pete!

Trump supporters are excited we’re removing one Pete for a much-better one.

All the flack Pete Hegseth is getting for not being qualified, how was mayor Pete qualified to be the transportation secretary? Did MSM hound him too for his lack of qualifications? — Chubs (@chubs61794) January 16, 2025

It’s (D)ifferent. You see, the legacy media adored Pete Buttigieg since he was one of their fellow Democrats. Qualifications only matter when a person’s not one of their team.

Legacy media hates they can no longer control the narrative. These posters tell it like it is.

“Post truth”??? You really just don’t get it do you? No one believes a thing the mainstream media says anymore — DMcP92 (@DMcP92) January 16, 2025

What a crock of sh## this article is. Democrats so mad they don’t control the propaganda — Colorado Native🇺🇸🇸🇻 (@Colorado14er22) January 16, 2025

Goodbye Felicia. One of the worst secretary of transportation — Juan Cosby the Slickster (@JuanCosbythe3rd) January 16, 2025

Sanctimonious little twerp. Bye. — Crichouesly Indignant (@crichouesly) January 16, 2025

Pete Buttigieg says he hasn’t ruled out running for Michigan governor in 2026. He lives in Traverse City, Michigan. He reportedly is also eyeing a presidential run in 2028.