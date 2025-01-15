Dereliction of Duty Duo: Nero Newsom ‘Fiddled’ While Mayor Karen Bass Sipped Cocktails Overseas

Nero Newsom ‘fiddled’ while Los Angeles County burned and now reportedly Mayor Karen Bass was sipping cocktails overseas at the same time. What a pair these two ‘leaders’ make! The Los Angeles Times reports Bass was at a cocktail party in Ghana (that’s in Africa) while wildfires were spreading and destroying homes and killing residents back home.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

🚨 JUST IN: LA Mayor Karen Bass decided to go to a COCKTAIL PARTY in Ghana while Angelenos were burning alive, per LA Times



Photos of her smiling and happy at the party have now surfaced.



Bass MUST be removed!



She left Los Angeles knowing there was a high chance of horrific… pic.twitter.com/HHXqhfLjJx — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 15, 2025

With this latest revelation, calls for her resignation are increasing.

Karen Bass left the people of LA to burn. She needs to resign immediately! — Sarah Smith (@Defundmedianow) January 15, 2025

Still hasn’t resigned yet? Shameful.



She’s just begging for negative publicity. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) January 15, 2025

She won’t resign. She thinks she’ll be able to lie her way through this.



She’ll have to be removed. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 15, 2025

Like Governor Gavin Newsom, Bass sees the disaster as a PR battle she can simply talk her way out of. It’s unlikely she will resign. She will have to be recalled.

She has to be removed, it will only get worse now. The People of LA are pissed. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 15, 2025

If the people of LA don’t make a move now, they’ve just greenlit this behavior for the future.



Expect MUCH more of it. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 15, 2025

Many commenters are calling Bass a total failure. Others take that a step further and call her a killer.

Dereliction of Duty. Pure and simple. By the book. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) January 15, 2025

If this isn’t Dereliction of Duty, I don’t know what is. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 15, 2025

I see it as negligent homicide myself 🤷‍♀️ — QueenBeeUltraMaga 👑🐝 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Q_ueenbee358) January 15, 2025

Exactly. She needs to be criminally charged! — Sarah Smith (@Defundmedianow) January 15, 2025

Before the wildfires, Mayor Bass announced she was running for another term. Her current term ends in December 2026. One hopes she would resign in disgrace, but most likely she will have to be recalled. If not, residents are stuck with her for almost another two years.