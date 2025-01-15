Fingers Crossed (Again): NY Governor Kathy Hochul Says the NYC Subway is REALLY...
Dereliction of Duty Duo: Nero Newsom ‘Fiddled’ While Mayor Karen Bass Sipped Cocktails Overseas

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:42 AM on January 15, 2025
AP Photo/Richard Vogel

Nero Newsom ‘fiddled’ while Los Angeles County burned and now reportedly Mayor Karen Bass was sipping cocktails overseas at the same time. What a pair these two ‘leaders’ make! The Los Angeles Times reports Bass was at a cocktail party in Ghana (that’s in Africa) while wildfires were spreading and destroying homes and killing residents back home.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

With this latest revelation, calls for her resignation are increasing.

Like Governor Gavin Newsom, Bass sees the disaster as a PR battle she can simply talk her way out of. It’s unlikely she will resign. She will have to be recalled.

Many commenters are calling Bass a total failure. Others take that a step further and call her a killer.

Before the wildfires, Mayor Bass announced she was running for another term. Her current term ends in December 2026. One hopes she would resign in disgrace, but most likely she will have to be recalled. If not, residents are stuck with her for almost another two years.

