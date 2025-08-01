'Democrat Brand Is in the Basement': Let's Check on How the Dems Are...
Orange Cty Mayor Jerry Demings Caves on Immigration, Outclassed by DeSantis’ Attorney General Smackdown

justmindy
justmindy | 1:05 PM on August 01, 2025
AP Photo/John Raoux

Jerry Demings, Mayor of Orange County, Florida, presides over one of the state’s last stubborn blue strongholds, which includes Orlando. While Governor Ron DeSantis has skillfully steered Florida toward a conservative tide, pockets like Orange County resist. The Demings name may ring a bell: Jerry is married to Val Demings, a former Democratic Congresswoman who played a key role in one of Donald Trump’s impeachment hearings. Tied to a prominent Democratic figure, Jerry frequently leverages his mayoral perch to advance Leftist agendas. His latest misstep? A brazen attempt to obstruct ICE operations in his county, undermining federal immigration efforts.

Jerry Demings —  the former Orlando Police Chief and Orange County Sheriff before becoming Orange County Mayor — has a stark message for Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier.

“I find it somewhat ironic that the 37-year-old Attorney General is attacking me, personally attacking our board. I spent more years on the streets of Florida, patrolling our streets as a law enforcement officer than he’s been alive,” Demings said. “I am not going to be bullied by the state Attorney General.”

Uthmeier publicly posted a letter to Demings and the Orange County Commission threatening to remove them from office if they refused to transport undocumented immigrants to an ICE-approved facility when requested by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Uthmeier accused Orange County of having a “sanctuary policy” and wrote “the County’s action are particularly puzzling because illegal aliens represent an obvious to the danger to the County.”

The Attorney General’s threats come after Orange County refused to sign an addendum to allow county corrections officers to transport ICE detainees to Alligator Alcatraz — more than four hours away from the Orange County Jail — or other sites outside the county.

Before entering politics, Jerry Demings spent years as a police officer, a role that might suggest a steadfast commitment to justice and public safety. Yet, his actions tell a different story. Demings appears more devoted to his true creed—Leftism—than to upholding the principles one might expect from his law enforcement background.

Despite all his grandstanding, Jerry Demings folded faster than a cheap lawn chair when the DeSantis administration called out his antics. Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier came armed with receipts, forcing blowhard Demings to sheepishly sign on the dotted line. Pathetic.

Florida is getting things done. 

It's glorious.

Yes, he was wrong and backing down was the best choice. 

