Frumpy Statues of Black Women: The Controversial New Face of Anti-Excellence in Public Art

Apparently awkward statues of Black women is becoming a thing across North America. The latest is in Ontario.

Ontario has unveiled a nine-foot bronze statue of a Black woman, as part of a growing push for ‘diverse’ public art.



Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/jvnUi7stEP — AF Post (@AFpost) July 31, 2025

There are Black women who have accomplished great things but cities keep choosing to build these generic statues it's bizarre. Maybe the movement really is driven by anti-excellence rather than pro-anything. https://t.co/ZcO4w64QOl — Rob Henderson (@robkhenderson) July 31, 2025

It's always women in work clothes or very casual looking quite frumpy. It's weird.

These statues are starting to feel like a coordinated movement of anti-black propaganda. It’s so disrespectful that this is supposed to be the enlightened person’s idea of representation when there are countless extraordinarily beautiful, accomplished, non-generic “diverse”… https://t.co/MM0Ad76TUz — Thomas Chatterton Williams (@thomaschattwill) August 1, 2025

It's embarrassing and disrespectful, honestly.

And what about the woman this was modeled after? Are we trashing her? — ChipChi4444 (@CChi4444) August 1, 2025

No. There is a middle ground between trashing and making a monument to. — Thomas Chatterton Williams (@thomaschattwill) August 1, 2025

Well said! It's fine and even honorable to be a hard working woman. Even hard working women would dress up if they were posing for a statue. No one wants to be commemorated like this.

This is almost exactly my take.https://t.co/Dz5MNttpAn — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) August 1, 2025

This was much the same commentary as the last statue.

For years now, we have been lectured about the pernicious stereotype of the angry Black woman and its negative effects on society, so imagine my shock when I learned that a 12-foot bronze statue of an angry Black woman had been erected in Times Square. My first thought was, "did white supremacists do this?" The answer is no, but this sculpture is a physical representation of the knots that wokeness has tied the left into, an example of how when one makes race or gender or sexuality their whole identity then, without even knowing it, a social gravity turns them into the very stereotypes they reject.

Yes!! I wrote about this but didn't get to that aspect because my post was long enough, but as I see it:



Glorifying mediocrity and choosing to make a black woman the "face" of that is disrespectful. The artist likely doesn't realize this because the statue is a perfect… — Salomé Sibonex (@SalomeSibonex) August 1, 2025

It is absolutely perpetuating ridiculous stereotypes.

The vast majority of people in the world are mediocre. Mediocrity is the backbone of humanity. — Alec Pelwater (@DrAlecPelwater) August 1, 2025

Yes the norm is mediocrity, that’s why good art celebrates not the norm—which contains the constant failings and tragedies we see all around us—but the successful outliers that remind us why it’s still worth striving for more than mediocrity.



Mediocrity is not what you seek when… — Salomé Sibonex (@SalomeSibonex) August 1, 2025

Let's celebrate the extraordinary and people who ascend to things earlier thought impossible.

This is starting to feel like an inside joke or a gag. She's even wearing her good sweats. https://t.co/GZzWdpHvij — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) August 1, 2025

Same as it ever was.

