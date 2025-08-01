'Democrat Brand Is in the Basement': Let's Check on How the Dems Are...
Frumpy Statues of Black Women: The Controversial New Face of Anti-Excellence in Public Art

justmindy
justmindy | 1:15 PM on August 01, 2025
Twitchy

Apparently awkward statues of Black women is becoming a thing across North America. The latest is in Ontario.

It's always women in work clothes or very casual looking quite frumpy. It's weird.

It's embarrassing and disrespectful, honestly.

Well said! It's fine and even honorable to be a hard working woman. Even hard working women would dress up if they were posing for a statue. No one wants to be commemorated like this.

This was much the same commentary as the last statue. 

For years now, we have been lectured about the pernicious stereotype of the angry Black woman and its negative effects on society, so imagine my shock when I learned that a 12-foot bronze statue of an angry Black woman had been erected in Times Square.

My first thought was, "did white supremacists do this?"

The answer is no, but this sculpture is a physical representation of the knots that wokeness has tied the left into, an example of how when one makes race or gender or sexuality their whole identity then, without even knowing it, a social gravity turns them into the very stereotypes they reject.

It is absolutely perpetuating ridiculous stereotypes. 

Let's celebrate the extraordinary and people who ascend to things earlier thought impossible.

Same as it ever was. 

