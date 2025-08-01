Dem Rep. Eric Swalwell Has Found Something Else to Blame on Trump: Air Turbulence

'Democrat Brand Is in the Basement': Let's Check on How the Dems Are...
Doug P. | 12:51 PM on August 01, 2025
Twitchy

Yesterday a Delta flight scheduled to go from Salt Lake City to Amsterdam had to divert to Minneapolis after at least two dozen people were injured when the plane hit severe turblence.

OK, let's run that story through our "Trump Derangement Syndrome Democrat Blame Generator" and see what comes out.

And we already have a result: 

OK, well, that's a new one.

The next "argument" will be that if Trump would only do something about climate change there wouldn't be as much air turbulence for airplanes to go through. 

We're thinking perhaps a weight slid off the barbell while Swalwell was bench pressing and landed on his head. 

If the Dems win back the House after next year's midterms Trump's failure to end air turbulence will be on their list of impeachment charges. 

It's quite concerning, isn't it? 

"Stupidest post of the day" but the day is far from over. Swalwell might be able to eclipse this one later. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda while doing laughable things like try to blame Trump for air turbulence. 

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

