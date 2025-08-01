Dem Rep. Eric Swalwell Has Found Something Else to Blame on Trump: Air Turbulence

Yesterday a Delta flight scheduled to go from Salt Lake City to Amsterdam had to divert to Minneapolis after at least two dozen people were injured when the plane hit severe turblence.

NEW: Dozens hospitalized after flight hits severe turbulence, forcing it to divert. @ChanleySPainter has the latest. pic.twitter.com/F1edU1lfKN — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 31, 2025

OK, let's run that story through our "Trump Derangement Syndrome Democrat Blame Generator" and see what comes out.

And we already have a result:

What the hell is happening in our skies? Since Trump took office, air travel has been a disaster. https://t.co/Go07rjPsHR — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) August 1, 2025

OK, well, that's a new one.

Now turbulence is Trump’s fault?😂😂😂😂😂 — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) August 1, 2025

The next "argument" will be that if Trump would only do something about climate change there wouldn't be as much air turbulence for airplanes to go through.

You should check the Ntsb website before you make yourself look like an even bigger dumbass than you already do. — AmErican (@Flipper628) August 1, 2025

We're thinking perhaps a weight slid off the barbell while Swalwell was bench pressing and landed on his head.

WE MUST SEIZE HIS WEATHER MANIPULATION MACHINE BEFORE TRILLIONS DIE!!!! — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) August 1, 2025

If the Dems win back the House after next year's midterms Trump's failure to end air turbulence will be on their list of impeachment charges.

How does someone this dumb get elected?? https://t.co/2YLtE1w7Zm — Jay Griffiths DVM (@GriffithsDVM) August 1, 2025

It's quite concerning, isn't it?

This is the stupidest post of the day. To think that an airplane pilot, let alone the Presidential Administration can somehow control turbulence? Swallwell’s ignorance is stunning🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/585UE5u5cB — Mike H (@clhscoach) August 1, 2025

"Stupidest post of the day" but the day is far from over. Swalwell might be able to eclipse this one later.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda while doing laughable things like try to blame Trump for air turbulence.

