Raising Kaine: Senator Forgets Own Antifa Thug Son While Berating Pete Hegseth’s Fatherly Choices

Senator Tiim Kaine, who look like he's on tap to play the Joker in the next Batman movie, went after Secretary of Defense nominee Pete Hegseth's morality today in his confirmation hearing. Of course, we know politicians are our moral superiors. That’s sarcasm, by the way. He also implied Hegseth was a terrible father for allegedly cheating on his wife two months after his daughter was born. But, Kaine forgot something important that shows he has no business questioning anyone's choices as a father. We’ll get to that in a second.

First, here's Kaine’s attack on Hegseth. (WATCH)

Sen. Tim Kaine is trying to smear Pete Hegseth by bringing in his 7-year-old daughter… sick. pic.twitter.com/W3apoM4xnK — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 14, 2025

Turns out Kaine raised a violent leftist son. That boy must have learned everything he knows and believes at the knee of daddy Kaine. Here's the receipts. (READ)

Hi @TimKaine! Me again. You wanted to talk about being a good father - remember when your son joined Antifa and got arrested for attacking police officers at the Minnesota state capital? pic.twitter.com/BjtLMAbX0j — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 14, 2025

Wouldn’t that disqualify a Senator from serving…? — VoteChecker (@VoteChecker) January 14, 2025

Sheesh, what kind of horrendous parenting job must one do to raise an Antifa member? Was it intentional or is Kaine just a neglectful dad? Either way, he's a bad father who has no place questioning others who've allegedly done questionable things while raising kids.

Way to be a good father @timkaine



Is he legitimate, according to your definition of legitimate?



Another reason to disregard your fake morality. — Eric Etzel (@EtzelEric) January 14, 2025

And received special treatment...



Probation and a $236 fine for committing the exact same offenses (interfering with an official proceeding and resisting arrest) for which J6ers have been locked away in jail. — Noel Cooke (@NoelCooke_) January 14, 2025

Guess it pays to have a dad with a ‘D’ next to his name when attacking officers in government buildings.

All politicians would be wise to not bring up questions of sexual morality and parenting. This is especially true for Democrats whose party heroes are Bill Clinton, Ted Kennedy and Joe Biden. Commenters gets this.

This is why you leave people’s personal lives out of business.



You won’t like it when the shoe is on the other foot. — Rob Coates 🇺🇸 (@LuckyHippie926) January 14, 2025

I'm sick of the holier than thou attitudes of congress when they are the most unethical people on the face if this earth. — Stefanie Stone (@StefanieSStone) January 14, 2025

Damn Tim, maybe you should get your own house in order before you worry about others — Anonymous (@4N0NYM0U5_5H311) January 14, 2025

Nominees really need to do a better job preparing for the hacks who will be questioning them. Hegseth knew these types of character attacks were coming. He’d have been better served with a cheat sheet on the Democrat members which details all the times they’ve voted for, or supported, people who have been accused (or actually did) the things they are pretending to be shocked about today.