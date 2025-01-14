SCARY STUFF: HVAC Worker Finds Cache of Weapons, Explosives, and FAKE IDs in...
Kamala's BONEHEAD Statement on CA Fires Shows Just How HORRIBLE a President She...
Democrat Mazie Hirono Proves Why She's the Dumbest Senator
So. Damn. Good --> Sen. Tim Sheehy Proves Pete Hegseth the MOST Qualified...
Pete Hegseth Vows to Reinstate Military Heroes Biden Booted Over COVID Vaccine Refusal
Sen. Markwayne Mullin NUKED Every Single Democrat Questioning Pete Hegseth and It Was...
Senator Gary Peters Reaches for Aloe as Pete Hegseth Delivers Scorching CEO Hiring...
VIP
Senator Who Lied His A*S Off About His Vietnam Service Questions Pete Hegseth...
ANOTHER 1 Bites the Dust: Pete Hegseth Does SO Well Schooling Tammy Duckworth...
She Can't DEAL! Pete Hegseth Hilariously Shuts a VERY Angry, Emotional Liz Warren...
DAMN, SON! Pete Hegseth REFUSES to Let Tim Kaine Ruffle Him With Gross,...
Nancy Mace BLISTERS ELECTED Groomer Tim 'Sarah' McBride for Reading Trans Book...
Michelle Obama Skips Trump's Inauguration After Dodging Carter's Funeral - Because Who Nee...
Pete Hegseth Shuts CRAZY Mazie Hirono Down for Smearing Him As a Drunk...

Raising Kaine: Senator Forgets Own Antifa Thug Son While Berating Pete Hegseth’s Fatherly Choices

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  1:55 PM on January 14, 2025
Ramsay County Sheriff's Office via AP

Senator Tiim Kaine, who look like he's on tap to play the Joker in the next Batman movie, went after Secretary of Defense nominee Pete Hegseth's morality today in his confirmation hearing. Of course, we know politicians are our moral superiors. That’s sarcasm, by the way. He also implied Hegseth was a terrible father for allegedly cheating on his wife two months after his daughter was born. But, Kaine forgot something important that shows he has no business questioning anyone's choices as a father. We’ll get to that in a second.

Advertisement

First, here's Kaine’s attack on Hegseth. (WATCH)

Turns out Kaine raised a violent leftist son. That boy must have learned everything he knows and believes at the knee of daddy Kaine. Here's the receipts. (READ)

Sheesh, what kind of horrendous parenting job must one do to raise an Antifa member? Was it intentional or is Kaine just a neglectful dad? Either way, he's a bad father who has no place questioning others who've allegedly done questionable things while raising kids.

Recommended

Sen. Markwayne Mullin NUKED Every Single Democrat Questioning Pete Hegseth and It Was PRICELESS (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Guess it pays to have a dad with a ‘D’ next to his name when attacking officers in government buildings.

All politicians would be wise to not bring up questions of sexual morality and parenting. This is especially true for Democrats whose party heroes are Bill Clinton, Ted Kennedy and Joe Biden. Commenters gets this.

Advertisement

Nominees really need to do a better job preparing for the hacks who will be questioning them. Hegseth knew these types of character attacks were coming. He’d have been better served with a cheat sheet on the Democrat members which details all the times they’ve voted for, or supported, people who have been accused (or actually did) the things they are pretending to be shocked about today.

Tags: CONFIRMATION HEARING FATHER PARENTS SECRETARY OF DEFENSE SENATOR SON

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Sen. Markwayne Mullin NUKED Every Single Democrat Questioning Pete Hegseth and It Was PRICELESS (Watch)
Sam J.
So. Damn. Good --> Sen. Tim Sheehy Proves Pete Hegseth the MOST Qualified Candidate for DOD EVER (Watch)
Sam J.
SCARY STUFF: HVAC Worker Finds Cache of Weapons, Explosives, and FAKE IDs in Chicago Apartment (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Senator Gary Peters Reaches for Aloe as Pete Hegseth Delivers Scorching CEO Hiring Retort
justmindy
Kamala's BONEHEAD Statement on CA Fires Shows Just How HORRIBLE a President She Would've Been (Watch)
Sam J.
ANOTHER 1 Bites the Dust: Pete Hegseth Does SO Well Schooling Tammy Duckworth She Starts YELLING (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Sen. Markwayne Mullin NUKED Every Single Democrat Questioning Pete Hegseth and It Was PRICELESS (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement