Democrat Mark Kelly Has Positive Words for Pete Hegseth on Policy but Will It Translate to a ‘Yes’ Vote?

At least one Democrat Senator has something positive to say about Secretary of Defense nominee Pete Hegseth, that’s Arizona’s Mark Kelly. He says he has to give credit to Hegseth for being good on policy.

JUST IN: Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ) praises Pete Hegseth's performance at the confirmation hearing.



"I have to say, to give him some credit here, when asked about the policy stuff, I thought he was pretty good..."pic.twitter.com/i8l2N42fdD — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 15, 2025

Many commenters say that policy is the only thing anyone should be focusing on right now, since everything else is innuendo and ‘anonymous source’ lies spread by ‘journalists’ to aid their Democrat Party. Bear in mind, those ‘anonymous sources’ have been refuted by numerous people who were willing to go on record.

In a SANE world being good on “policy stuff” would get you a “YES” vote from Senators. Unfortunately Dems prefer the rumors and smears, then vote NO as a block — Donna Davis (@DonnaDavisHNL) January 15, 2025

It should have been about the policies all long and not his personal life! — CYNDI 💌 (@CYNDI_ROSE__) January 15, 2025

Maybe Democrats should focus on *actual* policy more. Not DEI "policy". — Katie Yonke (@JKHomestead) January 15, 2025

Despite the good words for Hegseth, some posters feel Kelly will still vote against his confirmation.

Well, at least he gave Hegseth credit for the policy stuff but sadly I bet he still doesn’t vote for him. — 🇺🇸 PAZ Phillips (@PPhillipsAZ) January 15, 2025

He’s going to say this to give him some cover and then vote No — Rez (@helloitsrez) January 15, 2025

Other posters say Kelly may not have much of a choice but to vote for Hegseth. Kelly’s a Democrat in a state that voted for President Donald Trump. Those voters expect him to approve all of Trump’s nominees. One poster adds that Kelly also has presidential aspirations to keep in mind.

Kelly is in a Red state — Donna Bradshaw (@BrafshawD41096) January 15, 2025

He sees the writing on the wall and his constituents are suffering due to the illegals. We shall see — Proud ♥️🇺🇸💙 American (@labmomma63) January 15, 2025

Kelly also wants to be president. Think about it. Swing state that leans red. He’s a senator, 4 times shuttle Astronaut, navy captain and gulf vet. And his congresswoman wife survived a shooting to the head. Got the backstory to be President more than the other Dem grifters. — Dan Hill 🇺🇦 (@Off_DanielH1) January 15, 2025

He deserves the position and you know it @SenMarkKelly He is supremely qualified and your constituency is expecting his appointment. — @thejimbohsliice (@thejimbohsliice) January 15, 2025

Many posters say Hegseth is qualified for the job. Several hope that Republicans and Democrats can put aside all the unconfirmed noise buzzing around Hegseth’s background. Instead, they should focus on the man and the youth, skills and fresh ideas he would bring to the job.