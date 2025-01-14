Scott Jennings: Democrats Sent Their Dumbest Members and They Didn’t Land a Glove...
Democrat Mark Kelly Has Positive Words for Pete Hegseth on Policy but Will It Translate to a ‘Yes’ Vote?

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  10:15 PM on January 14, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

At least one Democrat Senator has something positive to say about Secretary of Defense nominee Pete Hegseth, that’s Arizona’s Mark Kelly. He says he has to give credit to Hegseth for being good on policy.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

Many commenters say that policy is the only thing anyone should be focusing on right now, since everything else is innuendo and ‘anonymous source’ lies spread by ‘journalists’ to aid their Democrat Party. Bear in mind, those ‘anonymous sources’ have been refuted by numerous people who were willing to go on record.

Despite the good words for Hegseth, some posters feel Kelly will still vote against his confirmation.

Other posters say Kelly may not have much of a choice but to vote for Hegseth. Kelly’s a Democrat in a state that voted for President Donald Trump. Those voters expect him to approve all of Trump’s nominees. One poster adds that Kelly also has presidential aspirations to keep in mind.

Many posters say Hegseth is qualified for the job. Several hope that Republicans and Democrats can put aside all the unconfirmed noise buzzing around Hegseth’s background. Instead, they should focus on the man and the youth, skills and fresh ideas he would bring to the job.

