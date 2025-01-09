Lasting Legacy: Scott Jennings Lays Out the Case for Joe Biden Being a Worse President than Jimmy Carter

Today, our nation paid tribute to President Jimmy Carter. He’s acknowledged as a man of faith and character, but also a terrible President. Possibly the worst of the modern era. There are several similarities between Carter’s and President Joe Biden’s singular terms in office. Republican Scott Jennings was on CNN today making the case that Biden may be an even worse President than Carter.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

SCOTT JENNINGS: Jimmy Carter was a failed president, and the image of Carter hung over Democrats for a very long time. If you're Joe Biden, you must be wondering, is how I'm leaving my office gonna hang over my party? Not only did I not get reelected, I brought back Donald Trump,… pic.twitter.com/76yEN56q9P — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 9, 2025

Many commenters say it’s hard to pick who is worse between Biden and Carter.

Jimmy Carter and Joe Biden are the two worst presidents of my lifetime and it’s not even close. Biden Admin’s utter incompetence in so many areas will force Democrats to quickly never discuss this four years for a long time. — Jeff Wright (@1991Wolfpack) January 9, 2025

Biden and Carter are in a neck-and-neck race for worst President ever.



Guaranteed both are in the bottom 5.



That’s quite the achievement Democrats. Take a bow. You’ve earned it — Katherine R (@beachgalkar) January 9, 2025

I remember the pain of the Iranian hostage families and the gasoline lines. Carter was as feckless and incompetent as Biden. — Gregory Flap Cole (@Flap) January 9, 2025

One thing is sure, the proximity many Americans have to Biden’s term will shape their perception of today’s Democrat Party going forward.

Biden is probably going to be the Dem version of Herbert Hoover, the disgraced public perception of whom kept the GOP out of Congress for 16 yrs and out of the WH for 20. — Jejune the Destroyer (@of_lyon68642) January 9, 2025

I don't think Biden will be wondering at all. I don't think he cares. And quite frankly, in a couple days he'll have rewritten the entire presidency in his own head.



There's no need to wonder. It will hang over their head for decades. — Lisa Robel (@lisarobel) January 9, 2025

Who knows what’s going on in Biden’s head? Heck, he probably doesn’t even know. With his obvious cognitive issues he’s more likely to wander than wonder.

I don't think Biden wonders about anything. — Cyoung (@AchorConnie) January 9, 2025

I honestly believe Joe Biden doesn’t care what he leaves behind — Ted (@tattered_ted_e) January 9, 2025

Biden's dementia will make this impossible — John R. (@scalpsandall) January 9, 2025

I don’t think Biden has the mental capacity to wonder about much, also his lack of self awareness and evil ego along with the lies people surrounding him push on him he probably believes he was an great president 🤪 — Cristi Steel (@CristiSteel) January 9, 2025

Biden will go down as the worst president of all — Karen Smith (@Hhlakegirl) January 9, 2025

Most people from Generation X onward have little to no memory of President Carter’s term in office. Biden still has days to go. With our proximity to Biden’s term and his failure aiding President-Elect Donald Trump’s historic comeback, we’re leaning towards presenting The Worst President trophy to Biden.