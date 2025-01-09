Lasting Legacy: Scott Jennings Lays Out the Case for Joe Biden Being a Worse President than Jimmy Carter

Time for CA to Demand NEW Leaders! Michael Shellenberger Just Goes OFF on...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  2:10 PM on January 09, 2025
AP Photo/Barry Thumma, File

Today, our nation paid tribute to President Jimmy Carter. He’s acknowledged as a man of faith and character, but also a terrible President. Possibly the worst of the modern era. There are several similarities between Carter’s and President Joe Biden’s singular terms in office. Republican Scott Jennings was on CNN today making the case that Biden may be an even worse President than Carter.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

Many commenters say it’s hard to pick who is worse between Biden and Carter.

One thing is sure, the proximity many Americans have to Biden’s term will shape their perception of today’s Democrat Party going forward.

Who knows what’s going on in Biden’s head? Heck, he probably doesn’t even know. With his obvious cognitive issues he’s more likely to wander than wonder.

Most people from Generation X onward have little to no memory of President Carter’s term in office. Biden still has days to go. With our proximity to Biden’s term and his failure aiding President-Elect Donald Trump’s historic comeback, we’re leaning towards presenting The Worst President trophy to Biden.

