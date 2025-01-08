Scott Jennings Exposes the Truth About ‘Fact Checkers’ in the Wake of Their Facebook Firing

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are still reeling after Mark Zuckerberg revealed that Facebook (Meta) will no longer employ ‘fact checkers.’ Zuckerberg says the social networking site will implement its own version of Community Notes which is popular on Elon Musk’s X platform. This is bad news for ‘journos’/Dems since they rely on activist ‘fact checkers’ to lie for them and push various false narratives on the voting public. Too bad, so sad!

Advertisement

Republican Scott Jennings brought that truth to a recent CNN panel show and they were not happy. (WATCH)

.@elonmusk’s @CommunityNotes model is a far superior way to improve content. Zuck is right to dump the partisan, discredited fact checkers in favor a new & better system. pic.twitter.com/XpKaT1eRqh — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) January 8, 2025

Many commenters have their issues with Community Notes, but agree that it is vastly superior to biased, agenda-driven ‘fact checkers.’

The CN model has its problems, but it has proven to be more effective and balanced than the "fact checker" model, by a wide margin. — Allen Harris (@crash_matrix) January 8, 2025

Of course, Community Notes, crowd sourcing is the way. It's not perfect but it's leaps and bounds better than "fact checkers". — Still All Good (@still_all_good) January 8, 2025

The left will will find a way to bastardize it; they're not going to let go of their obsession with censorship. — Kaycee (@Kaycee_321) January 8, 2025

Some posters are worried these dejected ‘fact checkers’ will attempt to hijack Community Notes or whatever Zuckerberg enacts.

Jennings is right. These ‘fact checkers’ were specifically set up to go after conservatives and Republicans while simultaneously protecting lies told by their side.

Where are all those fact checkers when Democrats are repeating lies about January 6?



If they cannot be trusted to fact check their own team honestly, they cannot be trusted to fact check anything. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) January 8, 2025

The fact that only partisans on the Left are upset is an indictment of the “fact-checkers” and how their work is skewed. — Righteous⚡️Crusader (@Craftmastah) January 8, 2025

Partisan sledgehammers and partisan assassins is the best description of the liberal “fact checkers” by Scott Jennings. — Michael Moran (@mike9099) January 8, 2025

We agree, those are pretty apt descriptions by Jennings.

This move towards free speech by Zuckerberg has freedom-haters quaking.

If Zuck actually follows through, the left will continue to lose its grip on information.

Cleaning the media of the activists needs to be next. — Gimme3Steps (@TheSouthGAJohn) January 8, 2025

So clear in explanation they are stymied. Kudos. — Hobson - Please Stop That (@chimera246) January 8, 2025

The answer is always more speech not less. — Erica Kaiser (@EricaKaiser_) January 8, 2025

You would have had to live under a rock to not realize this was happening. And especially to Conservatives. Great job, Scott. — Cindy Addison-Smith (@bootsy0622) January 8, 2025

Advertisement

With dying legacy media in its well-earned free fall and the left losing its grip on both X and Facebook, things are looking dire for the Democrat Party. They’re going to have to actually complete in the marketplace of ideas without their ‘fact checkers’ sitting on the scale. No wonder they’re pitching fits, it’ll be their first time on a level playing field. That’s really bad news when you consider that six of them can’t even handle one Scott Jennings.