Scott Jennings Exposes the Truth About ‘Fact Checkers’ in the Wake of Their Facebook Firing

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  5:30 PM on January 08, 2025
Twitchy

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are still reeling after Mark Zuckerberg revealed that Facebook (Meta) will no longer employ ‘fact checkers.’ Zuckerberg says the social networking site will implement its own version of Community Notes which is popular on Elon Musk’s X platform. This is bad news for ‘journos’/Dems since they rely on activist ‘fact checkers’ to lie for them and push various false narratives on the voting public. Too bad, so sad!

Republican Scott Jennings brought that truth to a recent CNN panel show and they were not happy. (WATCH)

Many commenters have their issues with Community Notes, but agree that it is vastly superior to biased, agenda-driven ‘fact checkers.’

Some posters are worried these dejected ‘fact checkers’ will attempt to hijack Community Notes or whatever Zuckerberg enacts.

Jennings is right. These ‘fact checkers’ were specifically set up to go after conservatives and Republicans while simultaneously protecting lies told by their side.

Amy Curtis
We agree, those are pretty apt descriptions by Jennings.

This move towards free speech by Zuckerberg has freedom-haters quaking.

With dying legacy media in its well-earned free fall and the left losing its grip on both X and Facebook, things are looking dire for the Democrat Party. They’re going to have to actually complete in the marketplace of ideas without their ‘fact checkers’ sitting on the scale. No wonder they’re pitching fits, it’ll be their first time on a level playing field. That’s really bad news when you consider that six of them can’t even handle one Scott Jennings.

