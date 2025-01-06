Arctic Blast from the Past: ‘Divinely’-Enhanced Video Shows BBC Reporter Getting a Faceful of Snow

An old video is getting a new life with some added divine sound effects. It centers on a British reporter getting an arctic blast of snow right in her face while doing a standup near the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. The new version has some light editing plus a newly-added chorus of angels. Good heavens!

Advertisement

Here, have a laugh! (WATCH)

THE LORD WORKS IN MYSTERIOUS WAYS!!!😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/XfIqCQuN96 — il Donaldo Trumpo (@PapiTrumpo) January 5, 2025

Some commenters say the new version of the video only highlights how angry God was at the reporter by delivering a well-timed snow-smiting.

I'm not an expert at reading hints form God but I suspect this one may have been 'that's enough of that' — @timeisnotlinear (@demsrigelectio1) January 5, 2025

God has had enough of their sh**. — Fonzo (Alfonzo) B 🐊🐬 (@Godofthunder70) January 5, 2025

Beautiful. Like a kiss from an angel. — Ryan Jacobsen (@Dndbreakfast) January 5, 2025

Community notes are for amateurs. Divinity notes rule. — Big Papi Joe (@SimJoeMoore) January 5, 2025

We always assumed a ‘Community Note’ by God would take the shape of a giant hand writing on a wall like in the book of Daniel. But, a quick blast of icy snow is an interesting choice. We’re not ones to argue with the Lord!

The Lord once worked in mysterious ways.



But we became so dense He had to ditch the subtlety and rub our noses in it. — DragonDice (@DragonDice20) January 5, 2025

Posters decided to take this sign of ‘divine intervention’ in some hilarious directions. Looney Tunes, anyone?

He should start dropping anvils Roadrunner and Coyote style. — Itchy Wombat (@itchywombat9) January 5, 2025

Or try running through a hole painted in the Capitol door. — MisterBozo (@bozo_mister) January 5, 2025

Others preferred an electrifying experience to shock journalists into doing what’s right.

I prefer a lightening bolt from the heavens. — SF_SF (@SFSFrancisco) January 5, 2025

🤣She's lucky it wasn't lightning. — Every Dad (@EveryDad2000) January 5, 2025

Love it! and I don't care if you live in America or not but I don't wanna be lectured to by a Brit — BriShaneID🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@BriShane57848) January 5, 2025

EXACTLY- just said the same to hubby! — 🇺🇸The REAL Lady De’Plorable🇺🇸 (@LadyRedWave) January 5, 2025

The Lord heard your prayer and said, ‘Snow more of that! The original unaltered video features BBC reporter, Laura Trevelyanon, shooting a standup outside the U.S. Capitol Building on the one-year anniversary of the January 6 riots.