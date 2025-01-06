Actor Jon Cryer’s Cringe Wrong ‘Reasons’ for Trump Victory Have Bill Maher Quickly...
Qamala Cult Believes Kamala Harris is Sending Coded Messages that She’s Never Leaving...
Mollie Hemingway Goes Scorched Earth on Liz Cheney Leaving Nothing but Smoldering Ashes
VIP
Bill Nye, the Science Lie
Good Copy: JD Vance Praises Michael Keaton’s Multiple Performances in 90s Clone Comedy
Seriously? NJ Governor Phil Murphy Goes to the Mattresses to Keep Inappropriate Books...
You’re Fired! Entitled Democrat White House Staffer Posts Snarky Farewell Video on TikTok
Hello, 911? J.K. Rowling Absolutely BURIES Foul-Mouthed Troll
EL. OH. EL. X Users Have a Good Laugh at Arrogant Lefty Who...
MISINFORMATION: Libs of TikTok Highlights Media Lies About Suspect in New York Postal...
DISTURBING: Court Filing CONFIRMS Man Who Tried to Assassinate Justice Kavanaugh Angered b...
Shocker! Adam Kinzinger Admits He's Practically a Democrat Now ... Took Him Long...
We Know EXACTLY What You Did, That's Why You LOST! Watch Schumer Blame...
Hypocritical Little Troll Jerry Nadler Celebrates NY Congestion Pricing From Taxpayer Fund...

Arctic Blast from the Past: ‘Divinely’-Enhanced Video Shows BBC Reporter Getting a Faceful of Snow

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:30 AM on January 06, 2025
ImgFlip

An old video is getting a new life with some added divine sound effects. It centers on a British reporter getting an arctic blast of snow right in her face while doing a standup near the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. The new version has some light editing plus a newly-added chorus of angels. Good heavens!

Advertisement

Here, have a laugh! (WATCH)

Some commenters say the new version of the video only highlights how angry God was at the reporter by delivering a well-timed snow-smiting.

We always assumed a ‘Community Note’ by God would take the shape of a giant hand writing on a wall like in the book of Daniel. But, a quick blast of icy snow is an interesting choice. We’re not ones to argue with the Lord!

Posters decided to take this sign of ‘divine intervention’ in some hilarious directions. Looney Tunes, anyone?

Recommended

Actor Jon Cryer’s Cringe Wrong ‘Reasons’ for Trump Victory Have Bill Maher Quickly Changing the Subject
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Others preferred an electrifying experience to shock journalists into doing what’s right.

The Lord heard your prayer and said, ‘Snow more of that! The original unaltered video features BBC reporter, Laura Trevelyanon, shooting a standup outside the U.S. Capitol Building on the one-year anniversary of the January 6 riots.

Tags: CAPITOL FACE FAKE NEWS FUNNY JOURNALISM JOURNALIST

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Actor Jon Cryer’s Cringe Wrong ‘Reasons’ for Trump Victory Have Bill Maher Quickly Changing the Subject
Warren Squire
Mollie Hemingway Goes Scorched Earth on Liz Cheney Leaving Nothing but Smoldering Ashes
Warren Squire
Qamala Cult Believes Kamala Harris is Sending Coded Messages that She’s Never Leaving the White House
Warren Squire
EL. OH. EL. X Users Have a Good Laugh at Arrogant Lefty Who Thinks Farming Is a Job Anyone Can Do
Amy Curtis
Good Copy: JD Vance Praises Michael Keaton’s Multiple Performances in 90s Clone Comedy
Warren Squire
You’re Fired! Entitled Democrat White House Staffer Posts Snarky Farewell Video on TikTok
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Actor Jon Cryer’s Cringe Wrong ‘Reasons’ for Trump Victory Have Bill Maher Quickly Changing the Subject Warren Squire
Advertisement