Scott Presler Delivered Pennsylvania for Trump but Can He Sway John Fetterman to Join MAGA?

Scott Presler’s voter registration devotion and expertise secured Pennsylvania for President-Elect Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election. Now, he’s setting his eyes on another Keystone State goal - convincing Democrat Senator John Fetterman to abandon the DNC for MAGA.

The two finally met Saturday. (WATCH)

I told @JohnFetterman at the Farm Show that if he ever decides to become a Republican, we will welcome him.



They had a second unused booth & I also asked if we could use the space to register everyone to vote.



Waiting to hear back from his team. pic.twitter.com/9CYOik3zyU — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) January 4, 2025

Never thought I would see the day when Scott and Fetterman would meet face to face. — Chase P (@chasepoplaw) January 4, 2025

Fetterman has been outspoken about not hating MAGA voters. He’s admitted that many of his friends and constituents voted for Trump. If he switched parties would he be welcome?

Commenters weigh-in.

Who would welcome John fetterman to the Republican party? — JOSH DUNLAP (@JDunlap1974) January 4, 2025

We should welcome all who want to come with open arms. — 🦋~JJ ~🦋 (@jnicolem) January 4, 2025

He's not even close to being an actual conservative. He occasionally says things we like and has shown support for Israel, which I love, but he'd be just another squish in the Republican party. We already have too many of those. — Netochka Nezvanova (@NetochkaNezvan0) January 4, 2025

I think all of MAGA would. — Barb Mundt (@barbmundt1) January 4, 2025

Many say he would be welcome as a new Republican. Others say they don’t see it happening. They see things playing out in many possible ways.

I don't see him switching parties and I'd honestly rather have him stay with the Dems and pull them more to the center. — Sam Berninger (@Sam_Berninger) January 4, 2025

Watch, he'll go Independent and caucus with the Democrats rather than become a Republican. — ❤️💪🇺🇸 (@BeckyBeck73) January 4, 2025

If he switched, it would be for optics only and to mollify the Pennsylvania electorate.



He would caucus with and vote with the Democrats. — Boycott the Fake News Media (@IDintDoNuffin) January 4, 2025

I don't want him to switch parties if it didn't align with his beliefs. I just want him to return some sanity to the Democrat party. We won't agree on every policy but he could help shake off the marxists. — Ballcock (@droach1979) January 4, 2025

Fetterman staying put and working to return some sanity to his fellow Dems might be the best we can hope for.

Fetterman is talking a good game, but many commenters say the real test of his openness to work with Trump is coming up fast.

It would be interesting to see if Fetterman has a change of heart.



The votes for Trump's cabinet will reveal a lot about what happens in the next couple years. — Ryan Jacobsen (@Dndbreakfast) January 4, 2025

Agree. That's what I'm waiting on. — 🇺🇲 K Oliver 🇺🇲 (@KOliver5) January 4, 2025

All we have right now from Fetterman is words. If he puts that into action and votes to confirm Trump’s Cabinet picks then at least we know he’s not a typical obstructionist Democrat. Will he become full MAGA? That’s unlikely. But, as Presler has stated, the offer and lines of communication will remain open.