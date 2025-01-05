Presidential Medal of Freedom Honoree Posed for Photo With Future Would-Be Trump Assassin
Scott Presler Delivered Pennsylvania for Trump but Can He Sway John Fetterman to Join MAGA?

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  1:00 AM on January 05, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Scott Presler’s voter registration devotion and expertise secured Pennsylvania for President-Elect Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election. Now, he’s setting his eyes on another Keystone State goal - convincing Democrat Senator John Fetterman to abandon the DNC for MAGA.

The two finally met Saturday. (WATCH)

Fetterman has been outspoken about not hating MAGA voters. He’s admitted that many of his friends and constituents voted for Trump. If he switched parties would he be welcome?

Commenters weigh-in.

Many say he would be welcome as a new Republican. Others say they don’t see it happening. They see things playing out in many possible ways.

Fetterman staying put and working to return some sanity to his fellow Dems might be the best we can hope for.

Fetterman is talking a good game, but many commenters say the real test of his openness to work with Trump is coming up fast.

All we have right now from Fetterman is words. If he puts that into action and votes to confirm Trump’s Cabinet picks then at least we know he’s not a typical obstructionist Democrat. Will he become full MAGA? That’s unlikely. But, as Presler has stated, the offer and lines of communication will remain open.

Tags: DEMOCRAT PARTY PENNSYLVANIA REPUBLICAN VOTERS MAGA

