DEI is Drying Up in Florida as New Laws Push Merit Over Race-Based Hiring Practices

Warren Squire  |  3:14 AM on January 03, 2025
Twitchy

It’s getting harder to make money pushing racist DEI nonsense in Florida. One DEI ‘leader’ says her ‘industry’ is in a nosedive because of anti-woke policies enacted by Governor Ron DeSantis.

Start here. (READ) 

Many commenters took umbrage at the use of the word ‘industry’ by Roni Bennett of South Florida People of Color.

Many rightfully distrust the DEI ‘industry’ because it’s powered by racism and produces division.

Many companies are abandoning DEI and choosing to revert back to logical, merit-based practices.

Political pressure and common sense are causing a rejection of DEI company policies that rely on racism and racial grievances. Thankfully, this rejection is obliterating many of the groups that made substantial money in the past pushing DEI. They’re going to have to find new jobs now, based on merit.

