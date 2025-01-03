Madame President: Chris Cillizza Asks is America Ready for a Female Commander in Chief?

Allstate CEO Lectures About Accepting People's Differences After Terror Attack
Warren Squire  |  1:12 AM on January 03, 2025
CNN

Both Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton failed in their quest to be elected President. Hooray! Their failure has many asking: is America ready to elect a woman to the highest office in the land? That’s a loaded question for many reasons. Maybe, it’s not even the right way to phrase the query.

Chris Cillizza recently tackled the issue on his YouTube channel. (WATCH)

Many posters have some interesting perspectives on this question. One says a female presidential candidate needs to be tough, but with a caring attitude. Others say it comes done to smarts.

Many conclude that a woman will be President in the future, just not from the Democrat side of the political aisle.

These posters agree, but show they don’t understand MAGA voters at all. MAGA does not want a warmonger like Liz Cheney or similar.

Others have reached the conclusion it’s not the gender of the candidate, but what they actually bring to the table.

Yes, merit is what many voters judge candidates on. It comes down to shared values and leadership. Cillizza lists many women on the Republican side he believes meets this criteria: Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Joni Ernst and Katie Britt. He lists Gretchen Whitmer on the Democrat side. Could one of these be elected as our first female President one day? Yes, but as some mentioned earlier, we’re sure our first ‘Madame President’ will have an ‘R’ next to her name.

