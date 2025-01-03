Madame President: Chris Cillizza Asks is America Ready for a Female Commander in Chief?

Both Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton failed in their quest to be elected President. Hooray! Their failure has many asking: is America ready to elect a woman to the highest office in the land? That’s a loaded question for many reasons. Maybe, it’s not even the right way to phrase the query.

Chris Cillizza recently tackled the issue on his YouTube channel. (WATCH)

Is America ready to elect a woman president? Lots of Democrats say "no."https://t.co/RButDIagZy — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) January 2, 2025

Many posters have some interesting perspectives on this question. One says a female presidential candidate needs to be tough, but with a caring attitude. Others say it comes done to smarts.

For a woman to be elected, they would have to be strong and ruthless, but also have empathy.



Hillary had the strong and ruthless part down, but not a lot of people bought her empathy.



Harris wasn’t strong OR empathetic. — Forrest Fire (@Forrest85919134) January 3, 2025

Yes, Tulsi Gabbard. Not Hillary or Kamala. We are not identity obsessed in the GOP. — Mon (@monberkel) January 2, 2025

Kamala was too stupid. Get a smart woman nominated and maybe — Common Sense ‘25🇺🇸 (@ifight4justice7) January 2, 2025

They’re 0-2. If there ever is a woman Prez, it most likely will be a republican. — Joseph Fusca (@jfusca29) January 2, 2025

Many conclude that a woman will be President in the future, just not from the Democrat side of the political aisle.

These posters agree, but show they don’t understand MAGA voters at all. MAGA does not want a warmonger like Liz Cheney or similar.

I'm afraid the only way America will ever elect a female president in the next 100 years is if they're a right-wing war hawk ala the UK's Margaret Thatcher, and can scare all the men in the room (for the record, I've voted for two liberal-democrat female presidential candidates). — Dan Mohr (@DMinWA) January 2, 2025

I'm afraid it going to be a right wing woman such as Thatcher that breaks the ceiling. — Unity Tolerance Mutuality (@ToddP10) January 3, 2025

Others have reached the conclusion it’s not the gender of the candidate, but what they actually bring to the table.

The problem is you keep framing it as "when are we going to have a WOMAN President?" instead of "can we get another GREAT President?"



We're not interested in another presidential candidate whose primary qualification is sex or ethnicity. — Coffee and Chocolate Games (@RealCoffeeChoco) January 2, 2025

Yes; anyone should be president if they’re qualified. Seems the same as will America ever elect a black president until it was no longer relevant. — DungeonRunning (@DungeonRunning) January 2, 2025

Yes! But based on merit, not DEI. — MAGAQUADS (@magaquads) January 2, 2025

Yes, merit is what many voters judge candidates on. It comes down to shared values and leadership. Cillizza lists many women on the Republican side he believes meets this criteria: Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Joni Ernst and Katie Britt. He lists Gretchen Whitmer on the Democrat side. Could one of these be elected as our first female President one day? Yes, but as some mentioned earlier, we’re sure our first ‘Madame President’ will have an ‘R’ next to her name.