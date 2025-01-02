Hand in Hand: Joe Biden Awards Liz Cheney Presidential Citizens Medal in ‘Gripping’...
Why Now? ‘Inside Job’ Suspicions Grow as FBI Releases Pipe Bomber Video Four...
Harry Sisson Warns Us Incompetent Nominees Won’t Make Us Safer
VIP
Joe Biden, a Small and Petty Man
AWFL Alert: Libs of TikTok WRECKS Mom Who Took Her Kid to Drag...
Victim Shaming: Telford Girl Tells How Police HARASSED Her After She Was Abused...
News Is Hitting: Kamala Harris Is Coming Back From the Dead
NYPD Corruption: Federal Agents Investigating Former New York Police Chief in Overtime Pay...
Glenn Greenwald Asks Who Radicalized Trump Assassins, New Orleans Terrorist (and X Has...
SERIOUSLY? Defending Ed Highlights MILLIONS in DEI Spending in Schools Where Kids Can't...
Absolutely UNREAL: Watch How U.K. Police Punished Teen Girls Who Were VICTIMS of...
Sheriff: Cybertruck Driver Died of Gunshot Wound Before Detonation
EPIC Thread TORCHES Government Over the Utter Crisis of Responsibility
CNN: FBI Says ‘No Definitive Link’ Between Las Vegas and New Orleans Terror...

Kathy Griftin’: Purported Comedian’s ‘Campy’ Trump Quip Fails to Create Intentional Laughs or Relevance

Warren Squire  |  9:00 PM on January 02, 2025
Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

Purported comedian, Kathy Griffin, is trying to capitalize on Trump’s re-election by painting herself as the potential victim of something that’s never going to happen. She says President-Elect Donald Trump is going to throw her in an internment camp. As beneficial as they would be for the world, we know it’s all a fantasy bouncing around inside her vacuous head.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

Some posters are giving her credit for finally making them laugh (albeit unintentionally) after decades on the outer fringe of actual entertainment.

Yes, the failing ‘comedian’ is once again trying to ride Trump’s coattails to relevancy. You’ll remember her infamous Trump-beheading pics got her some momentary publicity during Trump’s first term.

Truth be told, Trump probably doesn’t even remember or know who she is at this point.

Recommended

Why Now? ‘Inside Job’ Suspicions Grow as FBI Releases Pipe Bomber Video Four Years Too Late
Warren Squire
Advertisement

It’s funny that she’s evoking the tired, false internment camp nonsense given that many posters say that’s where they’d rather be than suffer through her brand of anti-comedy.

Griffin is currently taking her act on the road and touring the East and West Coasts of America. She is avoiding the rest of the country who most likely have no idea who is, and if they did, would run to the nearest internment camp to escape being subjected to her unfunny rantings masquerading as comedy.

Tags: ARREST COMEDY CONCERT DONALD TRUMP FAIL KATHY GRIFFIN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Why Now? ‘Inside Job’ Suspicions Grow as FBI Releases Pipe Bomber Video Four Years Too Late
Warren Squire
News Is Hitting: Kamala Harris Is Coming Back From the Dead
Brett T.
AWFL Alert: Libs of TikTok WRECKS Mom Who Took Her Kid to Drag Show to 'Get Back' at Ex-Husband (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Absolutely UNREAL: Watch How U.K. Police Punished Teen Girls Who Were VICTIMS of Grooming Gangs
Amy Curtis
Glenn Greenwald Asks Who Radicalized Trump Assassins, New Orleans Terrorist (and X Has Answers)
Amy Curtis
Harry Sisson Warns Us Incompetent Nominees Won’t Make Us Safer
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Why Now? ‘Inside Job’ Suspicions Grow as FBI Releases Pipe Bomber Video Four Years Too Late Warren Squire
Advertisement