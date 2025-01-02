Kathy Griftin’: Purported Comedian’s ‘Campy’ Trump Quip Fails to Create Intentional Laughs or Relevance

Purported comedian, Kathy Griffin, is trying to capitalize on Trump’s re-election by painting herself as the potential victim of something that’s never going to happen. She says President-Elect Donald Trump is going to throw her in an internment camp. As beneficial as they would be for the world, we know it’s all a fantasy bouncing around inside her vacuous head.

Kathy Griffin tells fans to see her perform before she’s placed in Trump’s ‘internment camps’ https://t.co/LwCzE9SU20 pic.twitter.com/pqOwqTfPPE — New York Post (@nypost) January 2, 2025

Some posters are giving her credit for finally making them laugh (albeit unintentionally) after decades on the outer fringe of actual entertainment.

This is the only funny thing I remember Kathy Griffin saying — and it appears to be unintentional — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) January 2, 2025

Poor Kathy. Not only is she a moron, she can’t sell out a school cafeteria, so she is resorting to this nonsense. — Josh Z (@BostonJoshZ) January 2, 2025

Ole @kathygriffin still trying 😂 I think an "internment camp" would be too good for you😏 pic.twitter.com/NwyDZZY3Jb — Louisiana_Vigilante (@411Louisiana) January 2, 2025

Yes, the failing ‘comedian’ is once again trying to ride Trump’s coattails to relevancy. You’ll remember her infamous Trump-beheading pics got her some momentary publicity during Trump’s first term.

Truth be told, Trump probably doesn’t even remember or know who she is at this point.

You red headed freak — we have our nation getting attacked by terrorist you think Trump gives zero f’s about you?! Get a life you has been d list celebrity. Girl bye! — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) January 2, 2025

I actually laughed out loud reading this.



Free Jan. 6 political prisoners? Nah. Close the border? Nah. Consider how to tackle the economy? Nah.



Day one, where's Kathy Griffin? — Vellichor (@Vellichor_Cafe) January 2, 2025

She’s not even on his radar. She wants to be for attention for what’s left of her D list career. — 🛥 on a tangent 🚤 (@jgaler) January 2, 2025

She'll be so disappointed when no one comes knocking and no one cares. — Colin O'Brien (@RadioCarpenter) January 2, 2025

It’s funny that she’s evoking the tired, false internment camp nonsense given that many posters say that’s where they’d rather be than suffer through her brand of anti-comedy.

I'd rather be in an internment camp than see her perform!! — Eric T🇺🇸💯% (@EricT41208999) January 2, 2025

I’d visit an internment camp just to avoid her performance — Chimera Collective (@ChimeraCollect2) January 2, 2025

Never has somebody tried to squeeze so much out of so little of a career. pic.twitter.com/H3H2WBHr7F — Jim Smith (@AllHazardsPro) January 2, 2025

Griffin is currently taking her act on the road and touring the East and West Coasts of America. She is avoiding the rest of the country who most likely have no idea who is, and if they did, would run to the nearest internment camp to escape being subjected to her unfunny rantings masquerading as comedy.