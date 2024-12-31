Social Silence! Trump’s Chief of Staff Tells Cabinet Nominees to Cease Posting Online

President Donald Trump‘s incoming Chief of Staff, Susie Wiles, is telling all of his Cabinet nominees to get off of social media until they have been confirmed by the Senate. Per Sunday’s memo:

While this instruction has been given before, I want to reiterate that no member of the incoming administration or transition team speaks on behalf of the United States or President-elect Trump himself.

🚨 NEW: All of Trump's nominees must stop posting on social media ahead of the Senate confirmation hearings, incoming Chief of Staff Susie Wiles ordered - NYP pic.twitter.com/Rrmx42dy0x — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 30, 2024

Many commenters wonder where Wiles has gotten such authority.

Who the hell is she to censor people? — Cheri_Kentucky (@Cheri_Kentucky2) December 30, 2024

Seriously! 😐 If the intention is to prevent current controversy…. It is far too late for that. And Democrats and Rinos don’t need a tweet to start ridiculous accusations and assertions anyway. Smh. What happened to free speech. — Sue Knows Best (@sues86453) December 30, 2024

As Trump’s incoming Chief of Staff, it is her responsibility to keep nominees in line as they await confirmation votes. That authority comes from the President-Elect himself.

What’s the reason for this? Everything should be transparent! — Reshell Gurney Realtor (@GurneyReshell) December 30, 2024

You can't risk someone saying something stupid,and giving the Senate a reason not to confirm them. — Mike1010011 (@mike1010011) December 30, 2024

If we're going to get them confirmed, we need to stop the drama until after the inauguration — diane bodine (@dianebodine) December 30, 2024

Yes, the less said on social media the better. Trump doesn’t need his nominees setting unnecessary fires or creating obstacles to being confirmed.

As we’ve seen in the past, these clowns can and will make up anything regardless if it’s on X! — Reshell Gurney Realtor (@GurneyReshell) December 30, 2024

There's a difference between transparency which we get from the hearings, and social media posting. It's no different than an attorney keeping a client of social media. — Tracy Anita (@tracy_4571) December 30, 2024

Good call. The Left will twist and contort whatever positions that they’ve already commented on. No point in giving them fodder. — NorTex Freddie K (@FreddieK1776) December 30, 2024

smart cause its gonna be a wild series of hearings. Make no mistake the anarchists who are in charge of the Democrat party at the moment, we do everything they can to create chaos and doubt and disrupt the process of all of the appointments. No reason to give them any further… — His Grace GOAT targaryen (@JasonJDaniel) December 30, 2024

Wise decision by the Néw incoming chief. Don’t give the opposition something to vote against you ! — Charles BisbeeMD (@cabisbee) December 30, 2024

Of course, ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are going to lie to derail nominees they don’t like. But, it’s best not to provide them with real ammo through unnecessary social posts.

Susie is a master. I’d listen to her. This was the most disciplined presidential campaign in years and most of that comes from her tight ship. — chillinmcmillin14 (@DanBidlack) December 30, 2024

Susie Wiles getting people in line!! Do what Susie says! — Joshua Muench (@JoshuaMuench) December 30, 2024

Trump’s nominees will survive a few weeks without posting to social media. We have to agree that Wiles reminding them to only speak when given permission is best until the confirmation process is over.