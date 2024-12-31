From Prosecutor to Prosecuted? Many Want Resigning January 6th Attorney Matthew Graves...
Social Silence! Trump’s Chief of Staff Tells Cabinet Nominees to Cease Posting Online

Warren Squire  |  1:30 AM on December 31, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

President Donald Trump‘s incoming Chief of Staff, Susie Wiles, is telling all of his Cabinet nominees to get off of social media until they have been confirmed by the Senate. Per Sunday’s memo:

While this instruction has been given before, I want to reiterate that no member of the incoming administration or transition team speaks on behalf of the United States or President-elect Trump himself.

Many commenters wonder where Wiles has gotten such authority.

As Trump’s incoming Chief of Staff, it is her responsibility to keep nominees in line as they await confirmation votes. That authority comes from the President-Elect himself.

Yes, the less said on social media the better. Trump doesn’t need his nominees setting unnecessary fires or creating obstacles to being confirmed.

Of course, ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are going to lie to derail nominees they don’t like. But, it’s best not to provide them with real ammo through unnecessary social posts.

Trump’s nominees will survive a few weeks without posting to social media. We have to agree that Wiles reminding them to only speak when given permission is best until the confirmation process is over.

