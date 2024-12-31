Scott Jennings Drops ‘JOE BIDEN’ Truth Bomb on CNN’s Lame ‘Concern’ Over Musk’s Foreign Business Deals

After four years of ‘journalists’ purposely ignoring President Joe Biden’s clear ties with China, they’re now trying to drag Elon Musk (an actual businessman) for his dealings with foreign countries. Republican Scott Jennings spotting this ‘journalistic’ BS, was quick to point out the hypocrisy on display.

He doesn’t hold back. (WATCH)

After Abby Phillip asks if US should be concerned about Elon Musk’s foreign business dealings — Scott Jennings reminds her about Biden’s business with China:



“I have no concerns about Elon Musk. I have been looking at pictures of Joe Biden and Hunter Biden meeting with Chinese… pic.twitter.com/PRJ4vY32ah — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 31, 2024

Here’s President Biden lying to the American people (he sure does that a lot) about never having met with his brother’s and Hunter Biden’s Chinese business partners. (WATCH)

TOP, 12/27/24: Photos finally released of Biden meeting Hunter’s Chinese biz partners.



BOTTOM, 12/6/23: Reporter asks Biden about meeting with Hunter’s foreign biz partners: "I did not. It's just a bunch of LIES. They're LIES! I did not. They're LIES!" pic.twitter.com/TlEtRqV6kw — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 28, 2024

Here’s Abby Phillip not pushing back on obvious and tired Russia! Russia! Russia! nonsense. We have no idea why an ever-growing number of Americans no longer trust ‘journalism.’ (WATCH)

"Akshually, it was the Russians! Joe Biden is clean as the driven snow"



She seems smart. https://t.co/MDo9SVRYvh — mark (@rhapsodyboard) December 31, 2024

‘If only someone came forward and told us what was happening!’ They did! (WATCH)

Tony Bobulinski was 💯 correct about the Biden’s business dealings with China. But legacy media stayed silent.



Legacy media is the true enemy of the State. pic.twitter.com/RO3CVJRkGv — Willie Brown (@WillieBrown34) December 31, 2024

They absolutely refuse to engage in even the slightest journalistic inquiry on the Biden Crime Family. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 31, 2024

They have completely ignored this. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 31, 2024

Yes, they have. — Colonelu (@Colonelhum2) December 31, 2024

The intentional planting of heads in the sand ‘journalists’ have engaged in over Biden is farcical at this point. Thankfully, Jennings is sometimes on CNN to yank their heads out.

Another body slam for Scott Jennings!



He may singlehandedly save CNN😂😂😂 — Byl Holte (@SirBylHolte) December 31, 2024

These will always deflect and project! Glad Mr Jennings sets them straight! — Kathleen Winchell ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KathleenWinche3) December 31, 2024

They are deathly afraid to touch the Biden Crime Family story, deftly pointed out her by Jennings. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 31, 2024

We love Scott Jennings and appreciate all he does to push back on lying ‘journos.’ But, we don’t want him to ‘save’ CNN. The guy’s a dynamo, but he’s only one man. Better to have the ‘news’ outlet inevitably collapse, than keep it on life support for Jennings to hurl the occasional truth bomb at CNN’s daily deluge of lies.