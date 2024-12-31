'I'm Not a Liar, I'm Just Stupid': Read Matt Yglesias' Awful Excuse for...
Scott Jennings Drops ‘JOE BIDEN’ Truth Bomb on CNN’s Lame ‘Concern’ Over Musk’s Foreign Business Deals

Warren Squire  |  5:30 PM on December 31, 2024
Twitchy

After four years of ‘journalists’ purposely ignoring President Joe Biden’s clear ties with China, they’re now trying to drag Elon Musk (an actual businessman) for his dealings with foreign countries. Republican Scott Jennings spotting this ‘journalistic’ BS, was quick to point out the hypocrisy on display.

He doesn’t hold back. (WATCH)

Here’s President Biden lying to the American people (he sure does that a lot) about never having met with his brother’s and Hunter Biden’s Chinese business partners. (WATCH)

Here’s Abby Phillip not pushing back on obvious and tired Russia! Russia! Russia! nonsense. We have no idea why an ever-growing number of Americans no longer trust ‘journalism.’ (WATCH)

‘If only someone came forward and told us what was happening!’ They did! (WATCH)

The intentional planting of heads in the sand ‘journalists’ have engaged in over Biden is farcical at this point. Thankfully, Jennings is sometimes on CNN to yank their heads out.

We love Scott Jennings and appreciate all he does to push back on lying ‘journos.’ But, we don’t want him to ‘save’ CNN. The guy’s a dynamo, but he’s only one man. Better to have the ‘news’ outlet inevitably collapse, than keep it on life support for Jennings to hurl the occasional truth bomb at CNN’s daily deluge of lies.

