The Eyes Have It! Scott Adams Says There’s One Simple Way to Diagnose Trump Derangement Syndrome

The eyes have it! Scott Adams says you can easily recognize who has Trump Derangement Syndrome with a one easy test. Check out the peepers! We think he’s on to something.

Advertisement

Check out this MSNBC screenshot of Democrat ‘journalist’ Dana Milbank. What do you see? (READ)

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats all have the same lifeless, soulless, hollow eyes these days. There’s no ‘visual’ joy to be found amongst them since Kamala lost to President-Elect Donald Trump.

Posters say they can spot TDS sufferers with a simple ‘eye examination.’

Always the same, demon-possessed eyes. Hatred, all consuming fiery rage. A miserable myopic “life.” — drcycle (@Drcycle143) December 31, 2024

TDS eyes for men … and bat sh&t crazy Karen eyes for women … are definitely a thing. The 👀 are always telling … and they are always the same. Perhaps we should formalize a clinical term for this … “Mental Illness Eye Syndrome” … or equivalent. What would y’all call it? — Alan Knitowski ∞/21M (@alanknit) December 31, 2024

He looks so defeated.



Someone give this man a hug or a slap…. I’m not sure what would help more — 🔥 CEO Branding Expert (@Ceo_Branding) December 31, 2024

You’ll notice that Democrat ‘journalist’ Susan Glasser from The New Yorker has the same utterly defeated eyes. Here’s the full video. (WATCH)

MSNBC is NOT HAPPY. They are wondering & basically pleading for resistance to Trump. They keep asking where is the pushback like in 2017 from foreign leaders and where are the protestors at airports. They are hoping as the deportations start there will be more protestors. Why?… pic.twitter.com/t5a1gf8mRZ — Johnny St.Pete (@JohnMcCloy) December 31, 2024

I'm beginning to get what Scott says about eyes. Hmm. — Michael J Watts (@LSDSurvivor) December 31, 2024

‘Journalists’ blame exhaustion from Trump when it’s really exhaustion caused by constant lying about him and being afflicted with TDS for 8 years.

Your eye is the lamp of your body. When your eyes are healthy, your whole body also is full of light. But when they are unhealthy, your body also is full of darkness. — The Greatest Degeneration (@1Aerosavant) December 31, 2024

Power has never been my bag but from what I have seen losing power for those who need it is very much like dying both spiritually and physically.. — Jasonoho1913 (@Jasonohoe) December 31, 2024

looks like their souls have been sucked out of them — Jessica Montgomery (@jessicanolanova) December 31, 2024

Trump is taking their toys away. — Steve Bodie (@smbodie3) December 31, 2024

They all look like that 😂 — Nicki 🇺🇸 (@so_anyway_) December 31, 2024

It's the look of progressive joy. — Nada Botski (@NadaBotski3) December 31, 2024

It’s hilarious these mentally-ill Democrats pushed ‘Joy’ during the election, something they have obviously no experience with. William Shakespeare wrote ‘eyes are windows to soul.’ If that’s true, don’t look into the eyes of ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats unless you want to stare at defeat, utter despair and joylessness.