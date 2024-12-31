The Eyes Have It! Scott Adams Says There’s One Simple Way to Diagnose Trump Derangement Syndrome

Speaker Squeaker? Mike Johnson Says He Has Votes to Stay on the Job...
Warren Squire  |  3:30 PM on December 31, 2024
imgflip

The eyes have it! Scott Adams says you can easily recognize who has Trump Derangement Syndrome with a one easy test. Check out the peepers! We think he’s on to something.

Check out this MSNBC screenshot of Democrat ‘journalist’ Dana Milbank. What do you see? (READ)

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats all have the same lifeless, soulless, hollow eyes these days. There’s no ‘visual’ joy to be found amongst them since Kamala lost to President-Elect Donald Trump.

Posters say they can spot TDS sufferers with a simple ‘eye examination.’

You’ll notice that Democrat ‘journalist’ Susan Glasser from The New Yorker has the same utterly defeated eyes. Here’s the full video. (WATCH)

‘Journalists’ blame exhaustion from Trump when it’s really exhaustion caused by constant lying about him and being afflicted with TDS for 8 years.

It’s hilarious these mentally-ill Democrats pushed ‘Joy’ during the election, something they have obviously no experience with. William Shakespeare wrote ‘eyes are windows to soul.’ If that’s true, don’t look into the eyes of ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats unless you want to stare at defeat, utter despair and joylessness.

