Speaker Squeaker? Mike Johnson Says He Has Votes to Stay on the Job but Other Republicans Don’t Agree

Current Speaker of the House Mike Johnson says he has the votes to stay in that position with the new House in 2025. Although that conflicts with recent reporting that says he’s struggling to get some much-needed Republican votes.

Let’s hear what he has to say. (WATCH)

🚨 NEW: Mike Johnson says he has the votes to be reelected as Speaker of the House, and hopes to run the most "consequential Congress" of the modern era.



"[Trump] recognizes what we need right now. My colleagues as well - a proven fighter, a true MAGA conservative, but also… pic.twitter.com/XsaThLwNMG — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 31, 2024

It’s no secret many MAGA voters do not agree with Johnson in the Speaker’s role. But, are resigned to the fact they’re stuck with him in the short run for various reasons.

Trump says go with Mike Johnson.



Trump has his reasons.



It mostly comes down to the fact that Trump needs Congress to hit the ground running on day one and there's not time to waste on a speaker fight.



It is strategic. — $8 Bartemy (@BartemyS) December 31, 2024

He's a loser, but we have no other alternative. A speaker fight would just lead to more chaos, culminating in a replacement who's as bad or worse. He's the best we can hope for at the moment. — Jejune the Destroyer (@of_lyon68642) December 31, 2024

Many posters, despite Johnson’s protestations to the contrary, believe he will derail Trump’s agenda if offered the chance. They hate the man and are not shy about saying it.

As soon a Congress hits the ground Mike Johnson will do everything he can to block everything Trump wants to do. It is going to be utterly disgusting. — Joseph Goodwin (@GoodwinJos8445) December 31, 2024

I detest this guy. I have no confidence in him. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 31, 2024

He’s a spineless weasel. — Shay (@ShayWilLaSon) December 31, 2024

One commenter says give Johnson a chance, but with an escape clause if he royally screws up.

I say re-elect him, but only on a 100-day trial. If he screws up, then Motion to Vacate once a better speaker can get the needed votes. — End The TDS Lunacy 🇺🇸 (@DerangedLibs2) December 31, 2024

I cannot stand Johnson & I think he is weak. However there are no alternatives that can get enough votes & time is limited. — End The TDS Lunacy 🇺🇸 (@DerangedLibs2) December 31, 2024

Look, we've accepted that this guy should remain as speaker.



He can quit with the gaslighting BS, now.



Just come out and say, "I'll do my best to see Trump's agenda pushed through."



And then walk away. Please. — Justa Guy (@GuyJusta48211) December 31, 2024

@SpeakerJohnson , we are judgmental and critical, yes. But we WANT you to succeed in the MAGA agenda. Please don't disappoint us. Please prove us wrong about you. — Aaron McCarthy (@The_AMcCarthy) December 31, 2024

Most Trump voters hate the hand they’ve been dealt with Speaker Johnson, but realize Trump’s agenda takes precedence and the window to get it done is small. Drawn-out Speaker votes and unnecessary drama could sabotage most, if not all, of it. The official vote for Speaker will take place on January 3, 2025.