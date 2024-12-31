Goodbye 2024, Hello 2025 and Most Importantly ... HAPPY NEW YEAR AND THANK...
Speaker Squeaker? Mike Johnson Says He Has Votes to Stay on the Job but Other Republicans Don’t Agree

Warren Squire  |  4:30 PM on December 31, 2024
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Current Speaker of the House Mike Johnson says he has the votes to stay in that position with the new House in 2025. Although that conflicts with recent reporting that says he’s struggling to get some much-needed Republican votes.

Let’s hear what he has to say. (WATCH)

It’s no secret many MAGA voters do not agree with Johnson in the Speaker’s role. But, are resigned to the fact they’re stuck with him in the short run for various reasons.

Many posters, despite Johnson’s protestations to the contrary, believe he will derail Trump’s agenda if offered the chance. They hate the man and are not shy about saying it.

One commenter says give Johnson a chance, but with an escape clause if he royally screws up.

Most Trump voters hate the hand they’ve been dealt with Speaker Johnson, but realize Trump’s agenda takes precedence and the window to get it done is small. Drawn-out Speaker votes and unnecessary drama could sabotage most, if not all, of it. The official vote for Speaker will take place on January 3, 2025.

