From Prosecutor to Prosecuted? Many Want Resigning January 6th Attorney Matthew Graves Investigated

The D.C. prosecutor several claim is responsible for making many January 6th defendants’ lives a living Hell is stepping down days before President-Elect Donald Trump is sworn into office. Many commenters want attorney Matthew Graves to be investigated and serve time for the lives they say he’s destroyed.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

D.C.’s top prosecutor to resign days before Trump’s inauguration https://t.co/mRkDIUtBYf — The Hill (@thehill) December 30, 2024

Matthew Graves has resigned as the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia.



This man is PURE evil and has destroyed THOUSANDS of lives.



Graves should be dragged off to Guantánamo Bay on the first day of the new administration. pic.twitter.com/Z1xgk5Xu1q — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) December 30, 2024

Some posters say he’s resigning in an attempt to avoid investigation and possible prosecution. But, others say it’s rare for prosecutors to become the prosecuted.

If Matthew Graves really believed that the January 6 political prosecutions were justified, he would have stayed on to the very end. But he knew all along that he was abusing the law, the courts, and American citizens, and now he is running to the sewer like the scared rat he is. — 🇺🇸 (@FreeStateWill) December 30, 2024

Prosecutors are almost never held accountable for their evil deeds. I wonder what this dude is even scared of? — Green Pill Outlaw (@rapsheet1mile) December 30, 2024

He may not be held accountable for the imprisonment, but...

Can he be held accountable for the ABUSE the J6'ers have been subjected to while in his prison?

I dont know.

I'm throwing that out there as a possibility... — Becky (@Lizay916) December 30, 2024

Other posters say it’s not just him at fault, but judges as well.

The dark nihilistic venality of lawyers like Graves using the judicial system to ruin the lives of others is difficult to fathom, but it is very real. — John David Soriano (@sorianojohnd) December 30, 2024

He only got away with it because of the corrupt judges. I want the judges held accountable. The attorneys are the little fish and could have been slapped down by any judge with a modicum of judicial temperament. — Data Drew (@DilksData) December 30, 2024

Some are going so far as to say he’s using the days before the inauguration to shred and destroy evidence that could possibly be used against him.

He's probably going to start shredding texts, emails and other communications regarding J6'ers until the day he leaves office. — John Reese - Person of Interest (@Rickisback_ON_X) December 30, 2024

I think you might have this right. 😟 dang — TerriRN (@tenaciousmama17) December 30, 2024

Many are hoping that once Trump is back in the White House he will pardon many, if not all, of the Americans charged in the January 6th riots at the Capitol. Will that proposed action also entail an investigation into Graves? That remains to be seen.