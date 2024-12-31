Social Silence! Trump’s Chief of Staff Tells Cabinet Nominees to Cease Posting Online
Trump’s Agenda First: Scott Jennings Makes Argument for Keeping Speaker of the House...
Cognitive Cover-Up! Video Shows Adam Schiff Raging Against Robert Hur for Exposing Biden’s...
VIP
Peter Daou: Any Decent Moral Code Aligns You With the Oppressed and Weak
Wajahat Ali Argues That Unlike Trump, Kamala Harris Had a Plan to Tackle...
Greg Gutfeld Outs 'The Blob' Trying to Smear Elon Musk as a Security...
Four Politico Writers Discuss How Trump Has Americans Turning Away From Liberal Values
Here's a Compilation of People Calling Joe Biden 'At the Top of His...
There's Always a Tweet: The Lincoln Project’s Rick Wilson ‘Eulogizes’ Jimmy Carter
Really? Gov. Kevin Stitt Reportedly Announces Conditions for Graduating, Including Joining...
VIP
Joe Biden's Presidency Is a Cancer on America's Body Politic
Bottom of the Barrel: AP Tries REALLY Hard to Pad Jimmy Carter's Record...
Eye-Opening Thread Takes Apart Media's Sugarcoated Narrative About Jimmy Carter's Post-Pre...
Will Ferrell Briefly Reprising Buddy the Elf Inspires Perfect 'Before & After Biden'...

From Prosecutor to Prosecuted? Many Want Resigning January 6th Attorney Matthew Graves Investigated

Warren Squire  |  1:00 AM on December 31, 2024
Twitchy

The D.C. prosecutor several claim is responsible for making many January 6th defendants’ lives a living Hell is stepping down days before President-Elect Donald Trump is sworn into office. Many commenters want attorney Matthew Graves to be investigated and serve time for the lives they say he’s destroyed.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

Some posters say he’s resigning in an attempt to avoid investigation and possible prosecution. But, others say it’s rare for prosecutors to become the prosecuted.

Other posters say it’s not just him at fault, but judges as well.

Recommended

Greg Gutfeld Outs 'The Blob' Trying to Smear Elon Musk as a Security Risk
Brett T.
Advertisement

Some are going so far as to say he’s using the days before the inauguration to shred and destroy evidence that could possibly be used against him.

Many are hoping that once Trump is back in the White House he will pardon many, if not all, of the Americans charged in the January 6th riots at the Capitol. Will that proposed action also entail an investigation into Graves? That remains to be seen.

Tags: DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE DOJ DONALD TRUMP INAUGURATION DAY JAIL JUDGES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Greg Gutfeld Outs 'The Blob' Trying to Smear Elon Musk as a Security Risk
Brett T.
Cognitive Cover-Up! Video Shows Adam Schiff Raging Against Robert Hur for Exposing Biden’s Bad Memory
Warren Squire
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Eye-Opening Thread Takes Apart Media's Sugarcoated Narrative About Jimmy Carter's Post-Presidential Work
Amy Curtis
Social Silence! Trump’s Chief of Staff Tells Cabinet Nominees to Cease Posting Online
Warren Squire
Four Politico Writers Discuss How Trump Has Americans Turning Away From Liberal Values
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Greg Gutfeld Outs 'The Blob' Trying to Smear Elon Musk as a Security Risk Brett T.
Advertisement