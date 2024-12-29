Trash-Talking Ad: Rogue Transit Poster Depicts MAGA Supporters as Garbage in Washington, D.C.

A transit ad outside a Washington, D.C. bank that depicts Trump voters as trash has many blaming the city’s mayor. She says despite wording on the ad to the contrary, the posters were not authorized by the city.

DC scrambling to remove city transit ads likening MAGA supporters to garbage after uproar https://t.co/CDwq4wLjy2 pic.twitter.com/fLDtFNxWoC — New York Post (@nypost) December 29, 2024

Spotted on Capitol Hill this morning: "Keep DC Trash Free" with a picture of Trump & a Project 2025 book.



pic.twitter.com/SSX7AQWrGj — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) December 29, 2024

The ad may be targeting Trump voters, but some say the man in the pic looks like a famous Democrat.

Looks like Biden wearing a MAGA hat. Lol — 💥LoLo💥 (@ZOrtiz99) December 29, 2024

Why does it look like Biden tho?😸 It totally does. I mean he did wear that hat that day. It is dumb though either way especially if paid for by tax dollars. — Cat From Nowhere (@kv8) December 29, 2024

The guy in the picture looks way more like Senile Joe than Trump — johnnyxmasguy (@johnnyxmasguy) December 29, 2024

The poster bears a striking resemblance to the art style used for rogue political ads in other cities.

Same style of graphic design as those that had Kamala being supported by the Philly Eagles. — JenninTX (@jennvinestx) December 29, 2024

Looks a lot like those illegal Cackles ads — Ron Bassilian (@Ron4California) December 29, 2024

Looks curiously like the other ads that were not sanctioned by the @Eagles for Kamala. pic.twitter.com/DUpntbYnHE — Quick Draw Shirts (@quickdrawshirts) December 29, 2024

Four years ago similarly styled posters were also spotted in New York City.

Same leftist garbage they did in New York four years ago — ≋J≋A≋Y≋ (@ghostof_danku) December 29, 2024

Apparently this sign appeared in New York City.



The image shows a lady holding a Bible with a MAGA hat on.



Can someone verify this is real? pic.twitter.com/P0gI1b8L6M — Dillon England (@imdillonengland) October 30, 2024

The anti-Trump ads are ironic since President-Elect Donald Trump’s stated goal is to clean up corruption on Capitol Hill.

If they want to keep D.C. trash free, it would be a ghost town. Every democrat would need to leave.



It will become trash free as soon as Trump spreads all those departments and agencies across the nation. Can't wait. — RedTusker (@RedTusker) December 29, 2024

We start taking out the trash on Jan. 20th. — James (@tiredofthemall) December 29, 2024

President Joe Biden famously called Trump supporters ‘garbage’ during the last presidential election. Trump then rode to a rally in a garbage truck, embracing Biden’s insult. Hopefully, D.C. will soon be ‘trash-free’ thanks to Trump.