Trash-Talking Ad: Rogue Transit Poster Depicts MAGA Supporters as Garbage in Washington, D.C.

Warren Squire  |  9:30 PM on December 29, 2024
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

A transit ad outside a Washington, D.C. bank that depicts Trump voters as trash has many blaming the city’s mayor. She says despite wording on the ad to the contrary, the posters were not authorized by the city.

Here’s more. (READ)

The ad may be targeting Trump voters, but some say the man in the pic looks like a famous Democrat.

Check this out!

The poster bears a striking resemblance to the art style used for rogue political ads in other cities.

Four years ago similarly styled posters were also spotted in New York City.

The anti-Trump ads are ironic since President-Elect Donald Trump’s stated goal is to clean up corruption on Capitol Hill.

President Joe Biden famously called Trump supporters ‘garbage’ during the last presidential election. Trump then rode to a rally in a garbage truck, embracing Biden’s insult. Hopefully, D.C. will soon be ‘trash-free’ thanks to Trump.

Tags: BIBLE DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL KAMALA HARRIS MAYOR MURIEL BOWSER

