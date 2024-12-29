Turtleneck Tantrum: Don Lemon Rants and Raves in New Video as Search for Relevance Continues

We like to check in on Don Lemon periodically to see how his search for relevance is going. We can report he still hasn’t discovered it, but he sure is cracking himself up over at the Democrat echo chamber known as Bluesky. He’s released a video which we can only assume is about the recent spirited online debate over H-1B visas for tech workers and others. He’s reading a lot into that debate.

Anyway, here’s his rambling rant. (WATCH)

Someone please do a mental health check on Don Lemon.



He got so excited that he overheated and was forced to unzipper his turtleneck. pic.twitter.com/hFrO1WRshs — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) December 30, 2024

Many were confused by whatever Lemon was carrying on about. Emojis were flying everywhere! But, most posters agree that the immigration debate on X was healthy.

I have no idea what he’s trying to say. Mostly because, I just don’t care.

The debate that happened was great. We’re going to have a lot more of them too, hopefully. — mj_ just plain mj (@majur_56) December 30, 2024

The fact that people are hashing out their differences is healthy discourse. People speaking their minds is the exact opposite of a cult and the way that government is supposed to work in a free society. — Cynthia Likens (@coolnana15557) December 30, 2024

WTH is he talking about out? And also…he needs a straight jacket not the one he’s unzipping — T (@TMarie1962) December 30, 2024

Lemon did look like was hopped up on something.

That must have been a metric sh&t ton of Adderall. — Midwest Rando (@RandoMidwest) December 30, 2024

After watching that twice, I have no idea what he's gloating about. That 5 minutes of my life I'll never get back 🙃 — Ron (@heavycpl250) December 30, 2024

Yep, those five minutes are gone forever just like Lemon’s career.

Some commenters are wondering if we’ll soon be introduced to Dawn Lemon.

Is he transitioning? — Samantha (@Samantha_SN1) December 30, 2024

He does sound hormonal af — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) December 30, 2024

Lemon’s had rough go at it since being fired from CNN back in April of 2023.

Didn't he get fired? He's not on TV anymore, right? — M.a.g.a Memes 🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@briansmagamemes) December 30, 2024

Didn’t this dude get fired? He looks pathetic out there trying to build whatever audience he thinks he has left. Cringe and embarrassing — Mayra (@Mayrar143143) December 30, 2024

Dudes literally talking through his phone because he can’t get a job….keep that in mind — Joe Illyes Jr. (@JoeIllyesJr) December 30, 2024

Apparently to an audience of like 2-3 people. Good for him 🤣 — Spacer's Choice (@SpacrsChoice) December 30, 2024

He is on Blue Cry — Lady Jane Doe (@janedoe83372482) December 30, 2024

Lemon’s best chance for relevance was with Elon Musk on X, but he blew that. Now, he’s reduced to doing lame man on the street interviews and posting sad phone vids (like the one we just watched) on Bluesky. Lemon’s fruitless search for relevance continues.