Presidential Predictions: Scott Jennings Sees Two Things Happening in Early 2025
Neo-Confusion: Republican Chris Sununu Says Trump Has Not Permanently Transformed the GOP
‘Journalist’ Roundtable Unintentionally Reveals the Biggest Story of the Year They Conspir...
Cringe Benefit! Tim and Gwen Walz Post Weird New Year’s Resolution Video About...
Trash-Talking Ad: Rogue Transit Poster Depicts MAGA Supporters as Garbage in Washington, D...
COVID Part Deux: Lockdown and Vaccine Passport-Loving Leana Wen Pushing for Bird Flu...
What Could POSSIBLY Go Wrong? CBS Reminds Us Jimmy Carter Asked Joe Biden...
But CHINA! Lefty Social Media Influencer Has Not-So-Deep Thoughts on High Speed Rail
'We All Owe Him a Debt of Gratitude': Donald Trump Issues Statement on...
That's a Take! Jake Sullivan Sure Seems to Be Setting Biden Up to...
Heroism Is Hierarchical: Critical Drinker Leads the Charge Against Woke Translation of 'Th...
Guardian Angels Return to NYC Subways (How Long Before Alvin Bragg Throws Them...
A Christmas Miracle: MSNBC Suddenly Pretends It Cares About White People (WATCH)
Breaking: Former President Jimmy Carter Dies Aged 100

Turtleneck Tantrum: Don Lemon Rants and Raves in New Video as Search for Relevance Continues

Warren Squire  |  11:50 PM on December 29, 2024
Townhall Media

We like to check in on Don Lemon periodically to see how his search for relevance is going. We can report he still hasn’t discovered it, but he sure is cracking himself up over at the Democrat echo chamber known as Bluesky. He’s released a video which we can only assume is about the recent spirited online debate over H-1B visas for tech workers and others. He’s reading a lot into that debate.

Advertisement

Anyway, here’s his rambling rant. (WATCH)

Many were confused by whatever Lemon was carrying on about. Emojis were flying everywhere! But, most posters agree that the immigration debate on X was healthy.

Lemon did look like was hopped up on something.

Yep, those five minutes are gone forever just like Lemon’s career.

Some commenters are wondering if we’ll soon be introduced to Dawn Lemon.

Recommended

Presidential Predictions: Scott Jennings Sees Two Things Happening in Early 2025
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Lemon’s had rough go at it since being fired from CNN back in April of 2023.

Lemon’s best chance for relevance was with Elon Musk on X, but he blew that. Now, he’s reduced to doing lame man on the street interviews and posting sad phone vids (like the one we just watched) on Bluesky. Lemon’s fruitless search for relevance continues.

Tags: CNN CRAZY DEBATE DON LEMON ELON MUSK FAIL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Presidential Predictions: Scott Jennings Sees Two Things Happening in Early 2025
Warren Squire
‘Journalist’ Roundtable Unintentionally Reveals the Biggest Story of the Year They Conspired to Cover-Up
Warren Squire
Cringe Benefit! Tim and Gwen Walz Post Weird New Year’s Resolution Video About Box Disposal
Warren Squire
What Could POSSIBLY Go Wrong? CBS Reminds Us Jimmy Carter Asked Joe Biden to Deliver Eulogy at Funeral
Amy Curtis
Trash-Talking Ad: Rogue Transit Poster Depicts MAGA Supporters as Garbage in Washington, D.C.
Warren Squire
Heroism Is Hierarchical: Critical Drinker Leads the Charge Against Woke Translation of 'The Odyssey'
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Presidential Predictions: Scott Jennings Sees Two Things Happening in Early 2025 Warren Squire
Advertisement