Neo-Confusion: Republican Chris Sununu Says Trump Has Not Permanently Transformed the GOP

Outgoing Republican New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu says President-Elect Donald Trump has not permanently transformed the Republican Party. We’ll give you a second to stop laughing. Ok, better now? So, Sununu recently made this claim in an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash.

Here’s an excerpt. (WATCH)

🚨Chris Sununu laughably insists that Donald Trump hasn’t permanently changed the Republican party:



BASH: Has [Trump] permanently changed your party?



SUNUNU: Oh, no. No. Definitely not.



There’s delusional, and then there’s whatever this is. pic.twitter.com/jfIAtU0Oam — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 29, 2024

The Bush Republicans or Neo-Conservatives are a dying breed in the GOP. They’ve had a hard time adjusting to Trump’s avoidance of war and his desire to close the border. Posters say there’s no turning back.

Bush Republicans live in a reality-free bubble. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) December 29, 2024

It's Trump's party now. Say goodbye the old school Republican party. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) December 29, 2024

Trump has changed the party now we just need to change the republican politicians in office, they are what has not changed. — ScrubOldGuy (@guy_scrub) December 29, 2024

Trump is the sole reason why MAGA exists. The party already realigned. Apparently, Sununu didn't get the memo.



Neoconservatives don't have a voice to push their warhawk agenda and there are no takesie-backsies, Democrats can keep the Cheneys. — Ryan Jacobsen (@Dndbreakfast) December 29, 2024

Why are these people so wrong about literally everything. The Republican Party is now the MAGA party and it will never go back. — DeeLoo (@dgl0tt) December 30, 2024

Sununu is not popular amongst the MAGA crowd who see him as a political nepo-baby. His father was John Sununu who served as governor of New Hampshire and also served in George H. W. Bush’s White House.

I think a man who inherited his office from Daddy should never be asked about the future of "his" party. — CowLivesMatter (@ProtesterLone) December 29, 2024

Can't we stop the nepotism? pic.twitter.com/qj9UiaIsMG — CA OldGirl - feed the birds (@CABirdGirl2) December 29, 2024

The Sununu family line has RINO embedded in their DNA ... don’t trust a thing any of them say or do! 😤 — Sam C (@THEunrealSC) December 29, 2024

In the broader scope of Trump’s Republican Party, many commenters say Chris Sununu is irrelevant.

Clowns like Sununu think the party only consists of the elites in DC, not the people.



Shocking he hasn't got the memo yet 🙄 — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) December 29, 2024

He doesn't know it yet but he is completely out of the National scene and is irrelevant. — Card Shark (@OpinionEmissary) December 29, 2024

Maybe his strategy is…if he says it enough out loud he might start to believe it himself? 🤔😆 — MAGA Kitty (@SaveUSAKitty) December 29, 2024

Sununu is grasping for every remaining shred of the legacy RNC. There aren't many shreds left, and we're working on that. — Dean Winchester🇺🇸 (@DWincheste55011) December 29, 2024

The remaining legacy Republicans are aging out and retiring. MAGA voters simply will not return to the neo-con past of George W. Bush, Mitt Romney and Liz Cheney. With Trump decisively winning reelection, the GOP is truly Trump’s party now.