Turtleneck Tantrum: Don Lemon Rants and Raves in New Video as Search for...
‘Journalist’ Roundtable Unintentionally Reveals the Biggest Story of the Year They Conspir...
Cringe Benefit! Tim and Gwen Walz Post Weird New Year’s Resolution Video About...
Trash-Talking Ad: Rogue Transit Poster Depicts MAGA Supporters as Garbage in Washington, D...
COVID Part Deux: Lockdown and Vaccine Passport-Loving Leana Wen Pushing for Bird Flu...
What Could POSSIBLY Go Wrong? CBS Reminds Us Jimmy Carter Asked Joe Biden...
But CHINA! Lefty Social Media Influencer Has Not-So-Deep Thoughts on High Speed Rail
'We All Owe Him a Debt of Gratitude': Donald Trump Issues Statement on...
That's a Take! Jake Sullivan Sure Seems to Be Setting Biden Up to...
Heroism Is Hierarchical: Critical Drinker Leads the Charge Against Woke Translation of 'Th...
Guardian Angels Return to NYC Subways (How Long Before Alvin Bragg Throws Them...
A Christmas Miracle: MSNBC Suddenly Pretends It Cares About White People (WATCH)
Breaking: Former President Jimmy Carter Dies Aged 100
PROTEGO! J.K. Rowling Reminds Trans Activists There's No Such Thing As Trans Kids

Neo-Confusion: Republican Chris Sununu Says Trump Has Not Permanently Transformed the GOP

Warren Squire  |  11:00 PM on December 29, 2024
AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File

Outgoing Republican New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu says President-Elect Donald Trump has not permanently transformed the Republican Party. We’ll give you a second to stop laughing. Ok, better now? So, Sununu recently made this claim in an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash.

Advertisement

Here’s an excerpt. (WATCH)

The Bush Republicans or Neo-Conservatives are a dying breed in the GOP. They’ve had a hard time adjusting to Trump’s avoidance of war and his desire to close the border. Posters say there’s no turning back.

Recommended

‘Journalist’ Roundtable Unintentionally Reveals the Biggest Story of the Year They Conspired to Cover-Up
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Sununu is not popular amongst the MAGA crowd who see him as a political nepo-baby. His father was John Sununu who served as governor of New Hampshire and also served in George H. W. Bush’s White House.

In the broader scope of Trump’s Republican Party, many commenters say Chris Sununu is irrelevant. 

Advertisement

The remaining legacy Republicans are aging out and retiring. MAGA voters simply will not return to the neo-con past of George W. Bush, Mitt Romney and Liz Cheney. With Trump decisively winning reelection, the GOP is truly Trump’s party now.

Tags: CNN CONSERVATISM CONSERVATIVE CONSERVATIVES DANA BASH DEMOCRAT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

‘Journalist’ Roundtable Unintentionally Reveals the Biggest Story of the Year They Conspired to Cover-Up
Warren Squire
Turtleneck Tantrum: Don Lemon Rants and Raves in New Video as Search for Relevance Continues
Warren Squire
Cringe Benefit! Tim and Gwen Walz Post Weird New Year’s Resolution Video About Box Disposal
Warren Squire
Heroism Is Hierarchical: Critical Drinker Leads the Charge Against Woke Translation of 'The Odyssey'
Amy Curtis
Trash-Talking Ad: Rogue Transit Poster Depicts MAGA Supporters as Garbage in Washington, D.C.
Warren Squire
But CHINA! Lefty Social Media Influencer Has Not-So-Deep Thoughts on High Speed Rail
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
‘Journalist’ Roundtable Unintentionally Reveals the Biggest Story of the Year They Conspired to Cover-Up Warren Squire
Advertisement