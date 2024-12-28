Here We Go (Again!): Dr. Birx, CDC Warn Bird Flu Could Turn Into...
BREAKING: Explosive South Korean Airplane Crash Caught on Video, Dozens Reported Dead

Warren Squire  |  9:37 PM on December 28, 2024
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

A passenger airline exploded after attempting a landing without any landing gear in South Korea. The crash happened in the city of Muan. The flight was carrying just under 200 passengers. Early reporting is saying that over two dozen were killed in the explosive crash.

The deadly landing was caught on video. (WATCH)

Several posters said they assumed the plane was a Boeing 737 before even seeing the video or hearing any details.

The crash happened as the plane tried to land. The video appears to show the plane hitting something solid after it skid off the runway.

Some were shocked at how large the explosion was since in some emergency situations a plane is expected to the dump its fuel.

Current reporting is showing that at least 28 are believed to be dead. Many others have been taken to area hospitals. Jeju Air Flight 2216 carried 181 people total, 175 passengers and six crew members.

