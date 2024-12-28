BREAKING: Explosive South Korean Airplane Crash Caught on Video, Dozens Reported Dead

A passenger airline exploded after attempting a landing without any landing gear in South Korea. The crash happened in the city of Muan. The flight was carrying just under 200 passengers. Early reporting is saying that over two dozen were killed in the explosive crash.

The deadly landing was caught on video. (WATCH)

🚨 #BREAKING UPDATE: New video shows Boeing 737 attempting to land without landing gear in South Korea before EXPLODING with 181 people on board



Holy CRAP. https://t.co/EGTxZj6LKS pic.twitter.com/StkBbECRxK — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 29, 2024

🚨 #BREAKING: A Boeing 737 carrying 175 passengers has just crashed in South Korea, resulting in a MASSIVE fireball



Rescue efforts are currently underway. Cause is unknown.



Jeju Airlines Flight 2216 was on approach to Muan International Airport from Bangkok pic.twitter.com/TwnPIG2VJd — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 29, 2024

Several posters said they assumed the plane was a Boeing 737 before even seeing the video or hearing any details.

Another incident involving a 737. Maybe it’s time Boeing takes a closer look at safety? 🤔 — Stock Mom™ (@realallybraun) December 29, 2024

It’s gotten to the point where people have started *assuming* it’s a Boeing every single time.



Regardless of whether or not that’s fair. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 29, 2024

It's fair, they have been cutting corners in production. — Kevin Roy (@KevinRo90321458) December 29, 2024

The crash happened as the plane tried to land. The video appears to show the plane hitting something solid after it skid off the runway.

Holllly.



Was it trying to land or take off? Hard to tell from that video.



Terrible. — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) December 29, 2024

Landing from Bangkok — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 29, 2024

It looks like they went off the landing strip? Sad, terrible. — Chew on this. (@chewsonit) December 29, 2024

It’s clear it hit an extremely solid structure at the end of the runway. Is that a cliff or some sort of large berm or hillside? Possibly a concrete structure? — SmythRadio (@SmythRadio) December 29, 2024

Some were shocked at how large the explosion was since in some emergency situations a plane is expected to the dump its fuel.

WOW! I thought they dumped all the fuel before attempting a landing like that.



Heartbreaking to watch — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) December 29, 2024

Belly landings usually aren’t this catastrophic.



Even with a commercial airliner like a 737. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 29, 2024

Current reporting is showing that at least 28 are believed to be dead. Many others have been taken to area hospitals. Jeju Air Flight 2216 carried 181 people total, 175 passengers and six crew members.