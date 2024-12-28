Lying Legacy Media: Grabien Releases Its Ten Most Mortifying Media Moments of 2024...
One-Sided ‘Comedy’: Media Watchdog Finds Almost 100% of Late Night TV Election Jokes Targeted Trump

Warren Squire  |  12:00 AM on December 28, 2024
"The Late Show" YouTube video: "Puppetry In The First Degree"

There used to be a time that you could turn on late night network TV and watch hours of genuine comedy after a long day at work. That hasn’t been the case since Donald Trump ran for President almost a decade ago. Now, if you turn on late night TV, you’re bombarded with politics masquerading as comedy.

Here’s what the Media Research Center discovered. (READ)

Many can not even remember the last time they intentionally watched late night network TV.

These ‘comedians’ failed to make anyone laugh, and didn’t affect the outcome of the election. 

Posters say these ‘comedians’ didn’t lose credibility because they never saw them in that light, they’re supposed to just make people laugh.

The switch from entertainment to propaganda was noticed and people just grabbed the remote to watch something else.

Occasional political jokes wouldn’t have been so bad if they had just aimed a few zingers at Democrats, too. Biden with his mumbling, tripping and forgetfulness should have been a comedy gold mine.

Instead, the network late night hosts took up the mantle of Democrat Party agents. Now, their ratings are in the toilet with the very real possibility of cancellation hanging over their heads. Now, that is funny!

