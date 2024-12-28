One-Sided ‘Comedy’: Media Watchdog Finds Almost 100% of Late Night TV Election Jokes Targeted Trump

There used to be a time that you could turn on late night network TV and watch hours of genuine comedy after a long day at work. That hasn’t been the case since Donald Trump ran for President almost a decade ago. Now, if you turn on late night TV, you’re bombarded with politics masquerading as comedy.

Here’s what the Media Research Center discovered. (READ)

98% of the jokes told by Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers, and Saturday Night Live leading up to the election were all about President Donald Trump.



1,428 of the 1,463 political jokes targeted Trump, according to Media Research Center.



What did it… pic.twitter.com/KcKEmJ2XrO — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) December 27, 2024

Many can not even remember the last time they intentionally watched late night network TV.

Does anyone watch the late shows anymore? — Katherine R (@beachgalkar) December 27, 2024

Apparently not because it didn’t work. — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) December 27, 2024

These ‘comedians’ failed to make anyone laugh, and didn’t affect the outcome of the election.

Posters say these ‘comedians’ didn’t lose credibility because they never saw them in that light, they’re supposed to just make people laugh.

They were never news but entertainment, which too many seem to have forgotten. I don’t think they lost credibility, but annoyed their audiences into turning away. — MarcusTullius (@MarcusT86062424) December 27, 2024

They’ve never had any credibility .. they’re all liberal hacks catering to “their masters” appeasing the sheeple … — 🇺🇸Joe Soliz 🎸🇺🇸 (@joe56odad) December 27, 2024

Yes! It’s amazing to see it’s not just us that think this! — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) December 27, 2024

The switch from entertainment to propaganda was noticed and people just grabbed the remote to watch something else.

They went from entertainment to activism, much to the chagrin of any normal person. — Srokasaki (@ssrok) December 27, 2024

I agree, people got tired of hearing the same broken record and just walked away. — Ale Milian (@Ale_Mil) December 27, 2024

They forgot entertainment was supposed to be entertaining. — Sam Tarasco (@SamTarasco) December 27, 2024

Occasional political jokes wouldn’t have been so bad if they had just aimed a few zingers at Democrats, too. Biden with his mumbling, tripping and forgetfulness should have been a comedy gold mine.

Yet they didn’t apply the same political humor for Democrats or Biden specifically. How sad is that? — Bradley Batdorf 🇺🇸 (@BradleyBatdorf) December 27, 2024

Yea. The jokes for Biden write themselves — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) December 27, 2024

There was a tremendous amount of material.🤣 — Hannah Brown (@HannahB04173129) December 27, 2024

Can you imagine the field day they would have had if DJT wandered away, forgot what he was saying, or fell asleep during a meeting?

A shame, they couldn't show the truth and instead had to lie for the Democratic party.

I hope they're all cancelled. — mooselips™ 💋 (@mooselips) December 27, 2024

They’re not “late night hosts” and far from comedians.

They’re political operatives. — Charlie DiLorenzo 🇺🇸 (@C__DiLorenzo) December 27, 2024

Instead, the network late night hosts took up the mantle of Democrat Party agents. Now, their ratings are in the toilet with the very real possibility of cancellation hanging over their heads. Now, that is funny!