Abort Cavort? The Associated Press ‘Celebrates’ Abortion Increase with Pic of Smiling, Clapping Women

Despite Democrats claiming the Supreme Court overturn of Roe v. Wade would make it impossible for many women to get abortions, the number of abortions in America is actually up. Is that cause for celebration? Let’s ask The Associated Press. The ‘news’ outlet chose a picture of smiling, clapping women to accompany its story of the abortion increase.

Abortions are up in the US. It's a complicated picture as women turn to pills, travel https://t.co/3zmyukzDpz — The Associated Press (@AP) December 28, 2024

How vile to depict women who abort their babies with this photo. There’s nothing to smile about. pic.twitter.com/kfHRLZ4BCU — Texas Aeronaut (@TxAeronaut) December 28, 2024

Wtf is actually wrong with you? Who actually said, "hey let's run a picture of women cheering on abortions like it's a Beyonce halftime show"?? Whoever you are, you're a vile piece of sh*t. — MMAGA (Make Mental Asylums Great Again)👏👏👏 (@seahagsrus) December 28, 2024

A picture of progressive white women clapping for dead babies is a choice. — Nu Nyo (@Nu_Ny0) December 28, 2024

Why are they clapping? — Brandon Edwards (@FioreUnited) December 28, 2024

The word abortion with an image of cheering women. Amazing. Going full NPR is never a good look AP. — Dude Frank (@DudeMan_Podcast) December 28, 2024

*Runs a story on increasing abortions accompanied by a photo of women cheering* — Eddie Scarry (@eScarry) December 28, 2024

1990's: Abortion should be safe, legal, and rare.

2020's: Abortion should be celebrated, honored, and promoted. — Daniel (@ddwalk34) December 28, 2024

Many posters noticed the Supreme Court’s ‘abortion’ ruling didn’t have any noticeable effect on pregnancy terminations.

So to be clear then, overturning Roe did not end abortion or even limit net access. Got it. — Pietro D’Eletto (@pietrodeletto) December 28, 2024

The Supreme Court decision didn’t make much of a change…interesting — BigDeal (@Wetoolow2) December 28, 2024

With it being 2024, many are wondering how unwanted pregnancies are happening with so many forms of birth control easily available.

Why can’t they use birth control? — The Big Bobulinsky 🏌️🇺🇸 (@BigBobulinsky) December 28, 2024

If only pregnancy was preventable — Corn pop 🫡🇺🇸 (@Cornpop690U812) December 28, 2024

Yes, we were promised that Kamala-voting women would be foregoing sex in protest of President-Elect Donald Trump’s election victory. Guess that turned out to be a lie.