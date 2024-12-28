VIP
Council Member Lets 'Low' Constituents Know Just What He Thinks of Them
Abort Cavort? The Associated Press ‘Celebrates’ Abortion Increase with Pic of Smiling, Clapping Women

Warren Squire  |  11:30 PM on December 28, 2024
AP Photo/Hiro Komae

Despite Democrats claiming the Supreme Court overturn of Roe v. Wade would make it impossible for many women to get abortions, the number of abortions in America is actually up. Is that cause for celebration? Let’s ask The Associated Press. The ‘news’ outlet chose a picture of smiling, clapping women to accompany its story of the abortion increase.

Take a look. (READ)

As you can imagine, posters were not happy with the AP’s cringey photo choice.

Here’s what they had to say.

It really looks like the AP is cheering that abortions are up.

Many posters noticed the Supreme Court’s ‘abortion’ ruling didn’t have any noticeable effect on pregnancy terminations.

With it being 2024, many are wondering how unwanted pregnancies are happening with so many forms of birth control easily available.

Yes, we were promised that Kamala-voting women would be foregoing sex in protest of President-Elect Donald Trump’s election victory. Guess that turned out to be a lie.

