Borderline Insanity: MSNBC Leftist Says Most Americans Don’t View Illegal Aliens as Lawbreakers

Sins of the Fathers (and Mothers)
Warren Squire  |  9:30 PM on December 27, 2024
AP Photo/Gregory Bull

‘Thought leader’ Lauren Leader doesn’t speak for the majority of Americans, but clearly thinks she does. She’s trying to convince people that illegal aliens didn’t do anything illegal when they illegally crossed our borders. She also likes to pretend she cares about the cost of deporting illegal aliens without comparing it to the much larger long-term cost of them remaining in our country. Well, isn’t that convenient?

Here she is. (WATCH)

Honest and smart posters who’ve considered deportation know the short-term costs are much smaller than the long-term cost and strain of a growing illegal alien population inside the U.S.

It’s also ridiculous to describe these people who have ignored and broken our laws as ‘law-abiding non-citizens.’

Commenters are tired of hearing the mantra of ‘No one is above law!’ be applied to them, but not people who illegally cross our borders.

The Democrats on MSNBC and other failing ‘news’ networks need to read the room. Voters are over their self-righteousness when it comes to those who have no business being on our side of the border. No one wants to watch ‘news’ channels that favor illegal aliens over citizens.

