Borderline Insanity: MSNBC Leftist Says Most Americans Don’t View Illegal Aliens as Lawbreakers

‘Thought leader’ Lauren Leader doesn’t speak for the majority of Americans, but clearly thinks she does. She’s trying to convince people that illegal aliens didn’t do anything illegal when they illegally crossed our borders. She also likes to pretend she cares about the cost of deporting illegal aliens without comparing it to the much larger long-term cost of them remaining in our country. Well, isn’t that convenient?

Here she is. (WATCH)

MSNBC lib doesn’t think illegal aliens have committed a crime; worries about chaos and cost of deportations:



“That is what is disturbing…they see anyone who has entered the country as committed a crime…most Americans don’t see it that way."



"This is going to be a lot of… pic.twitter.com/ufQOOqG7ra — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 27, 2024

Honest and smart posters who’ve considered deportation know the short-term costs are much smaller than the long-term cost and strain of a growing illegal alien population inside the U.S.

Amazing that they complain about the potential cost of deportation but not the ongoing cost of food, housing, clothing, medical, education...... — MSA (@mikesarcher) December 27, 2024

Libs lack math skills. $500 a day for food and shelter per illegal means a single one way ticket to anywhere is an IMMEDIATE cost savings. — Gerd Hansma (@gmanndo) December 27, 2024

They have zero problem with the American taxpayer shouldering those burdens. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 27, 2024

It’s also ridiculous to describe these people who have ignored and broken our laws as ‘law-abiding non-citizens.’

They literally committed a crime when they came here illegally lol — Mavjones.com (@Mavjonesdotcom) December 27, 2024

Anyone that crossed the border illegally is a criminal 🤔 — Ryan Jacobsen (@Dndbreakfast) December 27, 2024

Crashed the border? Criminal act

Overstayed your visa? Criminal act

Lied on your application? Criminal act. — Implicit Truths (@CrayCrayBlocker) December 27, 2024

It’s kind of a simple concept. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 27, 2024

“No one is above the law."



Same people. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 27, 2024

Commenters are tired of hearing the mantra of ‘No one is above law!’ be applied to them, but not people who illegally cross our borders.

The only ones who “don’t see it that way” appear to be at MSNBC, CNN, and the other assorted propaganda outlets.



And they still can’t figure out why they’re failing. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) December 27, 2024

The Democrats on MSNBC and other failing ‘news’ networks need to read the room. Voters are over their self-righteousness when it comes to those who have no business being on our side of the border. No one wants to watch ‘news’ channels that favor illegal aliens over citizens.