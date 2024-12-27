Sun of a Beach! President Joe Biden Spent Almost Half of His Four-Year Term on Vacation

No one should be surprised, but President Joe Biden reportedly spent 40% of his presidency checked out of the White House and on vacation. It’s closer to 100% if you accept stories that he never was really in charge.

Here’s more from Fox and Friends. (WATCH)

Holy crap. Biden took 570 vacation days so far during his presidency, 40% of his entire term. pic.twitter.com/9QX268xHYP — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 27, 2024

Now that we’re able to look back on the entirety of Biden’s four years, it’s hard to think of anything he actually did to help Americans.

Posters are scratching their heads.

I can’t name one thing Biden did in the past 4 years that benefited American — American Debunk (@AmericanDebunk) December 27, 2024

I was just telling someone that same thing. With each day that passes, the more we see that the Biden administration didn’t do anything but enrich themselves and their friends. — Dave-O (@David_Pridmore) December 27, 2024

Let in millions of illegals. Started wars. Not much else — American Debunk (@AmericanDebunk) December 27, 2024

Well, he took lots of vacations. So there's that. — TR James (@EMWTK1) December 27, 2024

He did a lot of terrible things, that’s for sure. Maybe going on so many vacations was the best gift he could ever give us.

Biden's entire presidency was a vacation when our nation was in dire need of true leadership pic.twitter.com/4fgus1v9ns — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) December 27, 2024

Isn’t there some rule that when you are elected president you have to actually show up and do your job? I know it’s a crazy concept but considering the past 4 years, I think something needs to be written into the job description…🤔 — LauraleaMAGA🇺🇸🗽 (@ultramaga_1) December 27, 2024

The less Biden does, the better! — Keith Dowling (@keithbark) December 27, 2024

Imagine how much damage he could have done if he didn't take all that vacation. — Austin (@FireBeardViking) December 27, 2024

With the ‘Biden’ administration flaming out in its final days, many are coming forward to say he was never in charge from the very beginning.

Biden doesn't know he's still president. pic.twitter.com/xsmkyp5OP6 — American Sublime (@sublimeamerica) December 27, 2024

He wasn’t working the other 60% of the time. I would really like to know who was. — Kevin Corcoran (@corcoran999) December 27, 2024

We’ve known that he has never really been the President — Atypical_isa1 (@IsaMaria47) December 27, 2024

The last four years were a vacation for Biden and certainly no holiday for the rest of us. Will we ever know who was truly calling the shots? Probably not. But, they’ll soon get a permanent vacation from the White House as well.