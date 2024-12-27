Sun of a Beach! President Joe Biden Spent Almost Half of His Four-Year Term on Vacation

MSNBC Guest Wants Kamala Remembered for Strides NOT Being an Embarrassing Colossal Failure
Warren Squire  |  11:00 PM on December 27, 2024
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

No one should be surprised, but President Joe Biden reportedly spent 40% of his presidency checked out of the White House and on vacation. It’s closer to 100% if you accept stories that he never was really in charge.

Here’s more from Fox and Friends. (WATCH)

Now that we’re able to look back on the entirety of Biden’s four years, it’s hard to think of anything he actually did to help Americans.

Posters are scratching their heads.

He did a lot of terrible things, that’s for sure. Maybe going on so many vacations was the best gift he could ever give us.

With the ‘Biden’ administration flaming out in its final days, many are coming forward to say he was never in charge from the very beginning.

The last four years were a vacation for Biden and certainly no holiday for the rest of us. Will we ever know who was truly calling the shots? Probably not. But, they’ll soon get a permanent vacation from the White House as well.

