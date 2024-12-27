MSNBC Guest Wants Kamala Remembered for Strides NOT Being an Embarrassing Colossal Failure
Sun of a Beach! President Joe Biden Spent Almost Half of His Four-Year...
‘Pop’ Goes the Weasel! Dem TikToker Harry Sisson Loses It Over Trump’s...
Borderline Insanity: MSNBC Leftist Says Most Americans Don’t View Illegal Aliens as Lawbre...
VIP
Sins of the Fathers (and Mothers)
Leader of Anti-Gun Lobby Group Steps on ALLLL the Rakes With Her Post...
Politico Can Suddenly Define 'Woman' Again As They Warn SCOTUS Trans Ruling Could...
'HOT GARBAGE': Joe Walsh Posts Stupid Take (Even for Him) About January 6th...
Hold the Line: Nancy Mace Highlights Another Story of Trans Violence Towards Women...
After Gaslighting Us on Economy for Years, AP FINALLY Admits Homelessness Increased 18...
CBS Sports Broadcaster Greg Gumbel Dead at 78
FAFO, Texas Style: Group of Kids Try Robbing Houston Man and It Goes...
Jump Another Shark, Fonz: Henry Winkler Gets Community Noted Falling for OBVIOUS Fake...
CRIME WAVE: Chicago Felony Theft Charges SKYROCKET After New Cook County State's Attorney...

‘Fit for Office’ Test? Republican Wants Real Final Press Conference to Prove Biden’s Mentally All There

Warren Squire  |  10:30 PM on December 27, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer says President Joe Biden owes the American people proof he was fit for office. He says the best way to do this is by Biden having a real press conference, something he avoided doing his entire presidency. Good luck with that!

Advertisement

Here’s Fleischer’s plan. (READ)

Some posters say Fleischer’s request is misguided - we know he’s unfit! What we really need is answers from the people who have actually been running the White House, not Biden.

Posters know what needs to be done.

Recommended

‘Pop’ Goes the Weasel! Dem TikToker Harry Sisson Loses It Over Trump’s Oval Office Diet Coke Button
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Biden’s so-called ‘press conferences’ were highly-controlled political theater, with pre-selected ‘journalists’ and questions submitted in advance. Commenters say Biden can not handle a real  press conference.

Posters also want answers from the ‘journalists’ who helped cover-up Biden’s cognitive decline.

Advertisement

It’s pretty appalling to realize ‘journalists’ lied and help keep this secret from the public. They knew unelected people were controlling the White House. Even worse, they were willing to vote for it to continue until Biden dropped out of the race. Sadly, the only accountability coming for ‘journalists’ is mass layoffs. They deserve so much more.

Tags: ARI FLEISCHER DONALD TRUMP INAUGURATION DAY JOE BIDEN JOURNALISM JOURNALISTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

‘Pop’ Goes the Weasel! Dem TikToker Harry Sisson Loses It Over Trump’s Oval Office Diet Coke Button
Warren Squire
FAFO, Texas Style: Group of Kids Try Robbing Houston Man and It Goes VERY POORLY for Them
Amy Curtis
Leader of Anti-Gun Lobby Group Steps on ALLLL the Rakes With Her Post About the Number of Guns in U.S.
Laura W.
Byron Donalds Drops Mother of ALL Truth Bombs About Who REALLY Pardoned Dozens of Killers and Rapists
Sam J.
Hold the Line: Nancy Mace Highlights Another Story of Trans Violence Towards Women in New York
Amy Curtis
Jump Another Shark, Fonz: Henry Winkler Gets Community Noted Falling for OBVIOUS Fake Trump Quote
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
‘Pop’ Goes the Weasel! Dem TikToker Harry Sisson Loses It Over Trump’s Oval Office Diet Coke Button Warren Squire
Advertisement