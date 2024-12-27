‘Fit for Office’ Test? Republican Wants Real Final Press Conference to Prove Biden’s Mentally All There

Former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer says President Joe Biden owes the American people proof he was fit for office. He says the best way to do this is by Biden having a real press conference, something he avoided doing his entire presidency. Good luck with that!

Here’s Fleischer’s plan. (READ)

Joe Biden owes it to our country, and to people around the world, to hold a final, one-hour long news conference.



It is only right for us to see and judge if this man is fit for office. I think we have all been deceived by the WH, hellbent to hide his decline.



Can he do it? — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) December 27, 2024

Some posters say Fleischer’s request is misguided - we know he’s unfit! What we really need is answers from the people who have actually been running the White House, not Biden.

Posters know what needs to be done.

Not a chance. He's unfit and has been from the start.



What I'd love to see is an interrogation of his funders and apologists! — Nan Hayworth, M.D. (@NanHayworth) December 27, 2024

Starting with his WH inner circle and cabinet members. The WSJ interviewed dozens of sources to document Biden’s diminished presidency the entire 4 years. Biden was president in title only. — Howard (@Bossmustangfan) December 27, 2024

Going after Joe is pointless, he likely was kept in the dark about what happened in his name, or has no memory of it. Those who took it upon themselves to act as President in Joe's behalf are the ones who need to face a Grand Jury investigation into possible criminal activity. — Diogenes (@Pythagoras1947) December 27, 2024

Biden’s so-called ‘press conferences’ were highly-controlled political theater, with pre-selected ‘journalists’ and questions submitted in advance. Commenters say Biden can not handle a real press conference.

Zero possibility Joe Biden could do a one-hour press conference. I doubt he could handle an actual 15-minute unscripted press conference. Biden's handlers likely will shelter him for the next 24 days. — Jeff Wright (@1991Wolfpack) December 27, 2024

You can't be serious.

He's been incapable of that his entire term, why would he be capable of it now? — Jack Spitz (@JackSpitz5) December 27, 2024

Posters also want answers from the ‘journalists’ who helped cover-up Biden’s cognitive decline.

the lie of the century was how dems and the media hid this drooling moron from the public for four years. any 'lie' trump has told pales in comparison. — Donald Trump's Haircut (@TrumpHaircut) December 27, 2024

I’d rather see us hold a press conference with the top 10 left journalists where they can be asked questions as to why they ever pushed the narrative that Biden was fit for running for reelection. — Ken Matlock (@rockalways) December 27, 2024

I’m not optimistic you’ll get to see this, unfortunately — Discourse Dive (@discourse_dive) December 27, 2024

It’s pretty appalling to realize ‘journalists’ lied and help keep this secret from the public. They knew unelected people were controlling the White House. Even worse, they were willing to vote for it to continue until Biden dropped out of the race. Sadly, the only accountability coming for ‘journalists’ is mass layoffs. They deserve so much more.