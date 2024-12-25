Merry Christmas: A Special Bonus Gift of Christmas Funnies Just for You
Simply ‘Wonderful’: Classic Holiday Film Reminds Generations It’s Okay to Cry at Christmas

Warren Squire  |  11:30 AM on December 25, 2024
NBC via AP

Many call It’s a Wonderful Life the perfect Christmas movie even though the ‘Christmas’ portion of the movie is relatively brief compared to the film’s long running time. But, the Christmas message at the film’s end is undeniably powerful almost eight decades after it was released.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

Many say the film’s message about an individual’s worth, the effect one’s life has on others and the true treasure of friendship is more powerful than ever. It’s acknowledged in tears.

It’s encouraging that people are still discovering this powerful film.

The film has become a holiday mainstay because of annual holiday reruns. It was inevitable the ending would be parodied. That’s what SNL did decades ago. (WATCH)

There’s another way to enjoy the film and one way that must be avoided.

Please avoid Amazon’s abridged version of the film which removes pivotal scenes from the movie. What were they thinking? We recommend the colorized version since it allows you to see details in the background that get washed out in the original black and white version. Still, you can’t go wrong with the unedited black and white or colorized version. So sit down with the family or even by yourself and turn on this classic. And remember, it’s okay to cry at Christmas.

Tags: CHRISTMAS CRYING FAMILIES FAMILY HOLLYWOOD MOVIE

