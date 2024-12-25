Simply ‘Wonderful’: Classic Holiday Film Reminds Generations It’s Okay to Cry at Christmas

Many call It’s a Wonderful Life the perfect Christmas movie even though the ‘Christmas’ portion of the movie is relatively brief compared to the film’s long running time. But, the Christmas message at the film’s end is undeniably powerful almost eight decades after it was released.

I must have seen this movie a dozen times, and this moment gets me every single time. Absolute perfection. pic.twitter.com/UCVghSREbA — The Critical Drinker (@TheCriticalDri2) December 24, 2024

Many say the film’s message about an individual’s worth, the effect one’s life has on others and the true treasure of friendship is more powerful than ever. It’s acknowledged in tears.

It's the only scene that can make me cry tears of joy. I could never imagine them making this movie today because it promotes too much good in the world. — Mitch Connor (@MitchConnorJLo) December 24, 2024

Older I get, the more it hits. — Dr. Gregory Coffin (@DrunkenAnarchi1) December 24, 2024

I watched this last year and completely broke down. Amazing! — HD MOVIE SOURCE (@HDMOVIESOURCE) December 24, 2024

My wife tears up at this scene every time. — Greg McManus (@gregmclnk) December 24, 2024

This year I watched a half dozen reaction videos to IAWL. Everyone absolutely falls apart at the end of this movie. I think there is a lack of sentimentality and emotion in films today, so its shocking. — Vagabundo (@VagabundoXtra) December 24, 2024

It’s encouraging that people are still discovering this powerful film.

The film has become a holiday mainstay because of annual holiday reruns. It was inevitable the ending would be parodied. That’s what SNL did decades ago. (WATCH)

I still love the orginial ending that SNL found, after years of being lost... — Jeebus Christos (@travelinjeebus) December 24, 2024

Always got to watch the LOST ENDING for supreme satisfaction and revenge on Potter pic.twitter.com/OqfCVWhJMf — Dick Handy (@Nazgul49) December 24, 2024

There’s another way to enjoy the film and one way that must be avoided.

just finished watching this tonight. colorized version too, I recommend — I_hate_Jamie_Oliver (@pipehitterz) December 24, 2024

We watch it every year. And not that Prime “Abridged” drivel, either. — Rick Kirkpatrick (@SkippyK) December 24, 2024

Same. Every year (it’s one of my Christmas Eve traditions). — Scott Kent (@ScottKent66) December 24, 2024

It’s a perfect movie. It still works now. — Tracey Kent (@TraceyKent) December 24, 2024

Please avoid Amazon’s abridged version of the film which removes pivotal scenes from the movie. What were they thinking? We recommend the colorized version since it allows you to see details in the background that get washed out in the original black and white version. Still, you can’t go wrong with the unedited black and white or colorized version. So sit down with the family or even by yourself and turn on this classic. And remember, it’s okay to cry at Christmas.