Schoolyard Tactics: ‘Journalists’ and Dem ‘Mean Girls’ Try Driving Wedge Between Musk and Trump

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats don’t want anybody stepping on their playground. So they’ve resorted to gossip, spreading lies and name-calling as expected. You’ve probably already heard ‘President Musk’ and ‘Vice President Trump’ or other similar, tired nonsense. They’re desperately trying to manufacture a rift between President-Elect Donald Trump and Elon Musk. This is all because Musk is taking his DOGE duties seriously by pointing out the wasteful spending and inefficiency epitomized by the recent spending bills in Congress. This ‘pointing out’ has sparked voters to actually be engaged with the government and their elected leaders. Oh no! Musk says their name-calling won’t work and they’ll fail to drive a wedge between him and Trump.

That is exactly the goal.



The political & legacy media puppets all got their new instructions yesterday and are now parroting the same message to drive a wedge between @realDonaldTrump and me.



They will fail. https://t.co/4O8JmEu1jx — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 20, 2024

For awareness — note the language here. It’s a very intentional strategy



The goal is to weaken Trump and Elon by fomenting tensions between them



By jabbing Trump about not being the alpha, the idea is to provoke him to sideline Elon and to fray the relationship



(short thread) https://t.co/8L2srQPHke — Lulu Cheng Meservey (@lulumeservey) December 19, 2024

It’s hilarious, and a little sad, that the dying legacy media and the Democrats they support seriously think these playground antics will actually work.

Posters are laughing.

Middle school strategy. Definitely a fail. They look dumber than ever for it. — Kim Hendrix (@kimdhendrix) December 20, 2024

This might work on high school girls… but do they really think it will work on some of the most powerful men in the world…. Come on… — Sgt_Mac87 (@Sgt_Mac87) December 20, 2024

The legacy media is so mad that X was able to undermine them so much so now they're trying to cause a wedge between DJT and Elon! Not gonna happen — Marly ♡ (@Marly_USA) December 20, 2024

What’s really killing the legacy media and their Democrat Party is being dominated and decimated by Musk’s X platform and the ‘voice the people’ emanating from it. It kills them that they can’t control the narrative anymore and voters are now well-informed of what’s happening on Capitol Hill and acting on it.

Commenters say it’s too late.

The jig is up. “We the people” know what is happening! — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayaX) December 20, 2024

The jig has been up for a long time. We the people struggling and suffering in silence. Now we have champions.. No matter how difficult it gets. God bless President Trump and DOGE. — Moto_Man (@MotoMan69147) December 20, 2024

They have blown their credibility so spectacularly that this will not work either. Everyone sees right through their lies and rhetoric. I love how they all have the exact same wording and they’re talking points. They should at least try to mix it up a bit.🤣🤣🤣 — 𝕏 01000111 𝕏 (@kingdadthe1st) December 20, 2024

After all these years of smears and lies, I have no doubt that neither of you gives any credence to msm 🤡🤡🤡”experts” — franktran0890 (@franktran0890) December 20, 2024

The rampaging monster that used to be the legacy media is now a gnat to be casually brushed aside or a fly to be swatted. They’re not even worth paying attention to at this point. Sucks to be them.

Of course, you knew there would be memes, we also threw in a real pic, too.

No wedge, continue strategize and FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT pic.twitter.com/zh1TPMBvcl — Lyndy (@MJisMAGA) December 20, 2024

This is the best friendship of the year. Their schemes won’t work. :) pic.twitter.com/A6NAjJJIIy — Taija (@travelingflying) December 20, 2024

X is the light that has shone a light on every corrupt operation and lie the Dems and media have had.



They are powerless — Master Chief (@BasedSierra117) December 20, 2024

The legacy media, and the Dems who have relied on them for years to do their dirty work, are done. They’re having to contend with the fact they are relatively powerless in the face of X and an informed and active electorate. The schoolyard no longer belongs to them. Heck, they’ve been kicked out of school entirely.