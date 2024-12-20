BREAKING: Car Plows Through Crowd at German Christmas Market, Multiple Casualties Reported
Democrats Panic! Elon Musk's Full Power Activated: D.O.G.E. Shutdown?!
Biden Prepares to Send a Billion to Ecuador While Hurricane Victims STILL Flounder
Anybody Home? Biden Unable to Handle Phone Calls Leading Up to Disastrous Afghan...
Trump Asks 'Where's Biden?' Amid Shutdown Shenanigans
You Do NOT Hate the Media ENOUGH: Here's Dana Bash and Chris Murphy...
VIP
The Real Reason(s) Dems Are Freaking Out About DOGE and Gov't Shutdowns
Delusional Donna Brazile Still Insists Biden Will Be Remembered as One of the...
HO HO OH NO! X OFFICIALLY Puts Liz Cheney on Naughty List After...
VIP Membership Christmas SALE: 60% Off!
Obama Bro Jon Favreau Using CHILDREN WITH CANCER to Smear MAGA Over Spending...
VIP
Holy COW Jake Tapper Missed SO MANY Red Flags During This Old Cassidy...
WACKO Rep. Rosa DeLauro Goes HILARIOUSLY Viral for All the WRONG Reasons After...
Turns Out Even Hollywood Had a Role in Trying to Deceive Everybody About...

Schoolyard Tactics: ‘Journalists’ and Dem ‘Mean Girls’ Try Driving Wedge Between Musk and Trump

Warren Squire  |  2:40 PM on December 20, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats don’t want anybody stepping on their playground. So they’ve resorted to gossip, spreading lies and name-calling as expected. You’ve probably already heard ‘President Musk’ and ‘Vice President Trump’ or other similar, tired nonsense. They’re desperately trying to manufacture a rift between President-Elect Donald Trump and Elon Musk. This is all because Musk is taking his DOGE duties seriously by pointing out the wasteful spending and inefficiency epitomized by the recent spending bills in Congress. This ‘pointing out’ has sparked voters to actually be engaged with the government and their elected leaders. Oh no! Musk says their name-calling won’t work and they’ll fail to drive a wedge between him and Trump.

Advertisement

Read on.

It’s hilarious, and a little sad, that the dying legacy media and the Democrats they support seriously think these playground antics will actually work.

Posters are laughing.

What’s really killing the legacy media and their Democrat Party is being dominated and decimated by Musk’s X platform and the ‘voice the people’ emanating from it. It kills them that they can’t control the narrative anymore and voters are now well-informed of what’s happening on Capitol Hill and acting on it.

Recommended

Trump Asks 'Where's Biden?' Amid Shutdown Shenanigans
justmindy
Advertisement

Commenters say it’s too late.

The rampaging monster that used to be the legacy media is now a gnat to be casually brushed aside or a fly to be swatted. They’re not even worth paying attention to at this point. Sucks to be them.

Of course, you knew there would be memes, we also threw in a real pic, too.

Advertisement

The legacy media, and the Dems who have relied on them for years to do their dirty work, are done. They’re having to contend with the fact they are relatively powerless in the face of X and an informed and active electorate. The schoolyard no longer belongs to them. Heck, they’ve been kicked out of school entirely.

Tags: DEMOCRATS DONALD TRUMP ELON MUSK JOURNALISM JOURNALISTS MEDIA BIAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Asks 'Where's Biden?' Amid Shutdown Shenanigans
justmindy
BREAKING: Car Plows Through Crowd at German Christmas Market, Multiple Casualties Reported
justmindy
Anybody Home? Biden Unable to Handle Phone Calls Leading Up to Disastrous Afghan Withdrawal
Warren Squire
You Do NOT Hate the Media ENOUGH: Here's Dana Bash and Chris Murphy SMEARING TF Out of Elon Musk (Watch)
Sam J.
Biden Prepares to Send a Billion to Ecuador While Hurricane Victims STILL Flounder
justmindy
HO HO OH NO! X OFFICIALLY Puts Liz Cheney on Naughty List After She Posts Pic About Decorating Her Tree
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump Asks 'Where's Biden?' Amid Shutdown Shenanigans justmindy
Advertisement