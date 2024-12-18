Fly Guy: Actor Tom Cruise Awarded For Being U.S. Navy Aviation Recruitment’s Top Gun

Eerily Empty: Video Shows Open Mall Deserted Days Before Christmas (WATCH)
Warren Squire  |  2:30 AM on December 18, 2024
AP Photo/Lee Jin-man

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise was presented with the U.S. Navy’s top civilian honor Tuesday, the Department of the Navy Distinguished Public Service award.

Here’s his acceptance speech. (WATCH)

The award was given to Cruise because of the interest brought to the Navy by the original Top Gun movie from 1986 and its recent sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, released in 2022.

Commenters say many owe their naval careers to the first film’s inspiration.

Eerily Empty: Video Shows Open Mall Deserted Days Before Christmas (WATCH)
Warren Squire
Both Top Gun movies were huge box office successes.

Of course, many posters couldn’t help but notice Cruise is looking a little different these days.

Wow, he really does. We guess Cruise’s ‘fountain of youth’ has finally dried up. This is Cruise’s second military award. He was named the U.S. Navy’s 36th Honorary Naval Aviator in 2020.

