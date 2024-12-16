ICE Man: Republican Virginia Governor Has Stubborn Democrat Sanctuary Cities in His Sights

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin says he’s on board with ‘Border Czar’ Tom Homan‘s illegal alien deportation plan. Youngkin says he’s introducing legislation that will require cities in his state to cooperate with ICE.

He lays it out here. (WATCH)

🚨 'THIS HAS TO STOP': Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin vows to take away the funding from any sanctuary cities in his state.



"It's great to see we are about to have a border czar [Tom Homan] who is actually gonna do the job of being a border czar."



"I'm gonna go to work and take… pic.twitter.com/D5XIuNdHXH — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 16, 2024

Many posters are saying Youngkin’s proposal doesn’t go far enough. They say not only should illegal aliens be arrested, but the mayors that harbor them should as well.

They’re serious!

Not far enough. Arrest any city officials who interfere in deportations. Charge them with facilitating human trafficking. An example needs to be set. — TTL Inc (@TTL_inc) December 16, 2024

Arrest the Mayors. pic.twitter.com/Hv7KT9PMD5 — I Love America News (@ILA_NewsX) December 16, 2024

The lesson needs to be taught. Make an example! — VillainsBrewCoffee (@VillainsbrewC) December 16, 2024

Commenters are saying not only cut off the funding of the cities that refuse to cooperate, but also take them to court if needed.

Any city that violates federal law should have all the goodies taken away — Jess Fields (@jessalanfields) December 16, 2024

Hit them in the pocketbook with investigations, lawsuits and a loss of funding. After that, charge those behind these policies. — LetsGoBFLO (@HistorianUSA1) December 16, 2024

All of this “tough talk” from the Dems will dissipate almost immediately when the money stops coming in. — Department of Government Efficiency - TEMU Edition (@DeptOfGovtEffic) December 16, 2024

Republicans will still have to contend with northern Virginia, which is the bluest part of the state since it’s so close to Washington, D.C.

Glenn Youngkin is a fantastic Governor! So glad we have him. Virginia would be a red state if it weren’t for Northern Virginia. Most of the liberals who work in DC live there. Wonder who they vote for? 😏 — Allison Vivian (@alliviv24) December 16, 2024

This is great. All of the DC leftists that live in Virginia will cry over this decision pic.twitter.com/ZqefnWpfrW — Mike (@PartayCaptain) December 16, 2024

Republican governors seem to be on the same page as Trump and Homan when it comes to deporting illegal aliens. It’s the blue cities and states that will present the most trouble. But, Homan has stated they’re going to clean up the criminal alien mess with or without Democrats’ help.