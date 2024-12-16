ICE Man: Republican Virginia Governor Has Stubborn Democrat Sanctuary Cities in His Sights

WEAPONIZED: Wife of Texas Children's Whistleblower Posts Proof DOJ Hid Evidence Proving Hi...
Warren Squire  |  6:30 PM on December 16, 2024
AP Photo/Steve Helber

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin says he’s on board with ‘Border Czar’ Tom Homan‘s illegal alien deportation plan. Youngkin says he’s introducing legislation that will require cities in his state to cooperate with ICE.

He lays it out here. (WATCH)

Many posters are saying Youngkin’s proposal doesn’t go far enough. They say not only should illegal aliens be arrested, but the mayors that harbor them should as well.

They’re serious!

Commenters are saying not only cut off the funding of the cities that refuse to cooperate, but also take them to court if needed.

Republicans will still have to contend with northern Virginia, which is the bluest part of the state since it’s so close to Washington, D.C.

Republican governors seem to be on the same page as Trump and Homan when it comes to deporting illegal aliens. It’s the blue cities and states that will present the most trouble. But, Homan has stated they’re going to clean up the criminal alien mess with or without Democrats’ help.

Tags: DEMOCRATS FEDERAL GOVERNMENT FUNDING ICE ILLEGAL ALIENS ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS

