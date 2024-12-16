Hogg Wild! MAGA Celebrates Young Democrat Activist Officially Vying for DNC Vice Chair

ICE Man: Republican Virginia Governor Has Stubborn Democrat Sanctuary Cities in His Sights
Warren Squire  |  5:30 PM on December 16, 2024

Democrat activist David Hogg has been threatening to seek out a leadership position within his party. Today, he made it official by announcing that he will be vying for the DNC’s Vice Chair position.

Start here. (READ)

Many say he is already off to a bad start. Like most Democrats, he believes the party has a messaging problem. Of course, it’s the message voters have rejected. They’ll reject the ideology of the Democrat Party no matter how it’s presented.

These posters called him out.

Yes, and Trump voters know that Hogg will double-down on all the things that pushed younger voters to Trump. That’s why Hogg’s biggest supporters are not Democrats.

They explain here.

Yes, doomed like Hogg’s ill-fated progressive pillow company.

Hogg rose to prominence after the Parkland school shooting in Florida. His main focus has been championing anti-gun laws and restrictions. The DNC Vice Chair election is February 1, 2025.

