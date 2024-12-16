Hogg Wild! MAGA Celebrates Young Democrat Activist Officially Vying for DNC Vice Chair

Democrat activist David Hogg has been threatening to seek out a leadership position within his party. Today, he made it official by announcing that he will be vying for the DNC’s Vice Chair position.

🚨 NEW: Gen Z activist David Hogg runs for vice chair of the Democratic National Committee - NBC



“Moving forward, we must have a renewed focus on our youth outreach in all states and territories to rebuild our coalition after the massive shift to the right among young voters… pic.twitter.com/wPlG4C9sag — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 16, 2024

Many say he is already off to a bad start. Like most Democrats, he believes the party has a messaging problem. Of course, it’s the message voters have rejected. They’ll reject the ideology of the Democrat Party no matter how it’s presented.

“Moving forward, we must have a renewed focus on our youth outreach in all states and territories to rebuild our coalition after the massive shift to the right among young voters this election."



His base assumption is they communicated poorly. No. That’s not the issue. The… — Floridian Man (@TheFloridaBoss) December 16, 2024

It's not the demographics, it's your ideology that is toxic. Thus young people voted in droves for Trump! — Freedomly (@Freedomly7) December 16, 2024

People like Hogg are why Trump won the youth vote. — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) December 16, 2024

Yes, and Trump voters know that Hogg will double-down on all the things that pushed younger voters to Trump. That’s why Hogg’s biggest supporters are not Democrats.

MAGA-approved. They should definitely put their electoral strategy in the hands of a guy whose lone qualification for celebrity is having been present in high school one day when a bad thing happened elsewhere on school grounds. Oh and having a memorably silly name. — Flora's Wagon of Fools (@FlorasWagon) December 16, 2024

This would be bad news for the Dems…and a Godsend for the rest of America. — Tommy Kendall (@TommyKendall11) December 16, 2024

The RNC approves of David Hogg running for DNC Leadership — Hi, I'm KellyJo 🙋🏽‍♀️🇺🇸 (@BiologicalWoma2) December 16, 2024

Democrats are doomed. — JWF (@JammieWF) December 16, 2024

Yes, doomed like Hogg’s ill-fated progressive pillow company.

What will this mean for his pillow empire? — Microplastics Proliferator (@DuncanConst) December 16, 2024

He couldn't even get a pillow company for liberals off the ground 😂😂 — ⚔️Princess Cutabitch™️⚔️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇺🇸 🇮🇱⭕🎩 (@PCutabitch) December 16, 2024

Lol best of luck to him. pic.twitter.com/xZhkAs7JO8 — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) December 16, 2024

Hogg rose to prominence after the Parkland school shooting in Florida. His main focus has been championing anti-gun laws and restrictions. The DNC Vice Chair election is February 1, 2025.