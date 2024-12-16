Criminal Enterprise: Chicago Mayor Says City’s Economy NEEDS Illegal Aliens and Will Fight Deportations

Democrat Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson says he will fight President-Elect Donald Trump and ‘Border Czar’ Tom Homan. But, not to protect citizens of Chicago, instead Johnson is going to bat for illegal aliens. He says illegal aliens are integral to the Windy City. No, really.

Here’s more (WATCH)

🚨 REPORT: Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson vows to fight "dangerous" deportation plan from the Trump administration.



Johnson says it threatens Chicago's "economy" to deport criminal aliens.



Border Czar Tom Homan isn't having it.



HOMAN: "Why wouldn't he want help? [...] If you… pic.twitter.com/cH0ToDhIg2 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 16, 2024

Posters on X are hoping Mayor Johnson vacates his seat, whether in cuffs or by resigning.

Brandon needs to be jailed and made an example of what happens if you stand in the way. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) December 16, 2024

Brandon Johnson needs to resign. He’s saying illegals run his city.



What a disgrace. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 16, 2024

Johnson is currently polling below 30% with voters. He’s not going to get much support if he decides to take on Trump and Homan while favoring illegal aliens over law-abiding citizens.

Posters see it.

This may be Chicago’s way out of a nightmare hopefully, he will stand in the way and be defiant and be arrested and removed from office. 85 percent of Chicago citizens would be happy — JoeyFalana (@JoeyFalana) December 16, 2024

His constituents are going deport his a$$ based on his polls 😂😂😂 — Matthew J Googenheimer (@matthhewjgoog) December 16, 2024

“Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson vows to fight "dangerous" deportation plan from the Trump administration.”



Protip:



No one in Chicago cares about what Brandon Johnson thinks.



Period. — Douglas Ritz (@douglasritz) December 16, 2024

Many are shocked Johnson doesn’t see how dangerous and dehumanizing it is to have an economy that relies on illegal aliens to survive and function.

They say Chicago really is a criminal enterprise.

It threatens Chicago's economy to enforce the laws of our country? Maybe that's why such big chunks of Chicago are terrible these days. — Rebel Man (@RebelMan32) December 16, 2024

Democrats have always loved cheap labor! Time for the mayor to go to jail! — Salty conservative (@saltcnservative) December 16, 2024

Democrats just openly saying their economies are based on slave labor saying the quiet part out loud. — Deeps (@IBringTheDeeps) December 16, 2024

This is becoming ridiculous! Prioritizing criminals over law-abiding citizens. Sounds like Chicago's economy isn't the only thing at risk here. — Middle Eastern Christian✝️ (@MiddleEastMan31) December 16, 2024

Posters are warning Johnson that Homan is not going to wear kid gloves and pander like his fellow Democrats have for years on this pressing issue.

They say this is not a battle Johnson can win.

🤣 Goodluck with that. My money is on Homan! — livefreeopinion (@livefreeopinion) December 16, 2024

Tom Homan will prosecute this mayor. Can not wait to see it. — Mike (@PartayCaptain) December 16, 2024

Homan is going to get the job done with or without Brandon's help — MAGA_Mind1776 (@MAGA_Mind1776) December 16, 2024

Homan has been very straightforward by saying if you’re not going help then get out of the way. He says the problem of illegal alien sanctuary cities is going to be solved with or without the help of stubborn Democrat leaders.