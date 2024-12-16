Roseanne Shuts Down David Axelrod About Trump's Threatened Lawsuits
Criminal Enterprise: Chicago Mayor Says City’s Economy NEEDS Illegal Aliens and Will Fight Deportations

Warren Squire  |  9:00 PM on December 16, 2024
AP Photo/Paul Beaty

Democrat Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson says he will fight President-Elect Donald Trump and ‘Border Czar’ Tom Homan. But, not to protect citizens of Chicago, instead Johnson is going to bat for illegal aliens. He says illegal aliens are integral to the Windy City. No, really.

Here’s more (WATCH)

Posters on X are hoping Mayor Johnson vacates his seat, whether in cuffs or by resigning.

Johnson is currently polling below 30% with voters. He’s not going to get much support if he decides to take on Trump and Homan while favoring illegal aliens over law-abiding citizens.

Posters see it.

