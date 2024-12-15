Politico Projection: ‘News’ Outlet Dragged for Labeling Breitbart Irrelevant

You can tell the ‘journalists’ at Politico are still smarting from their candidate, Kamala Harris, getting utterly defeated by President-Elect Donald Trump in November. Considering the mass layoffs sweeping through legacy media, and the fact Politico could not drag Kamala over the finish line, they’re in no place to comment on any other outlet’s relevance. Yet, today they posted a dig at Breitbart.

Advertisement

Check out this headline. (READ)

A once-influential conservative outlet that had lost its relevance is making a renewed bid for influence ahead of Donald Trump’s return to the White House. Nightly reports 👇 https://t.co/L7waSUaggR — POLITICO (@politico) December 14, 2024

Politico lied to create false narratives about Trump during the recent election. It was all done in a sad attempt to land Kamala in the White House.

Here’s an example of the ‘news’ outlet pushing the lie that Trump said or suggested Liz Cheney should face ‘a firing squad.’

Liz Cheney responded to Donald Trump’s suggestion that she should stand before a firing squad: “This is how dictators destroy free nations." https://t.co/tPq17cQYZJ — POLITICO (@politico) November 1, 2024

Trump never said or suggested such a thing. Instead, he remarked that Cheney should grab a weapon and step into the shoes of the soldiers she so carelessly wants to put in danger.

Many posters were fast to point out Politico’s total lack of self-awareness.

Yes, ladies and gentleman, this is in fact an actual, intentionally non-ironic post where Politico suggests other news outlets have "lost" their "relevance."



Oh my.

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) December 14, 2024

Yet, Politico is so relevant they got 25 likes out of *checks notes* 25,000 views.

Damn. That ratio has got to leave a burn mark. — Carla Suzanne 🇺🇲 (@CarlaSuzanne26) December 14, 2024

One poster even provided the ‘news’ outlet with a corrected headline. Posters are so generous!

"Politico, a once-influential outlet that had lost its relevance is making a renewed bid for influence ahead of Donald Trump’s return to the White House."



Fixed it for you — 𝕭𝖗𝖊𝖜 (@Minarchian) December 14, 2024

Other commenters pointed out Politico was just telling on itself. It’s seems their description of Breitbart was merely projection.

Take a look.

Projection?

Sounds like you're talking about Politico. — stephpd58 (@stephpd584463) December 14, 2024

Politico is projecting 😂, they completely lost all relevance — Miles (@gruuv247) December 14, 2024

Wait till they take your seat in the wh press pool. — Mark Adams (@MarkA88120) December 14, 2024

That is a possibility. Trump is open to bringing in more outlets and alternative media into the White House press briefings. It would be hilarious for Breitbart to be up front and Politico relegated to the back row with the rest of the irrelevant, dying legacy media.