ABC News Employees Angry Trump Got $15 Million Payout but They Got Layoffs...
Blistering Biden: President Joe’s Fast and Furious Last Days in the Oval Office!
Gov. Kathy Hochul Calls on Congress to Deal With Those 'Mystery Drones'
How Tweet It Is! Trump of Old Returns with ‘Mean’ Online McDrone Roast...
VIP
The Left Forgets 'If It Saves Just One Life' Applies to Illegal Immigration,...
It's Math: If You Deport All the Migrants the Crime Rate Will Increase
Upload of Qrap: Kamala Harris, JD Vance and the Emerging TikTok ‘Qamala’ Cult
SERIOUSLY?! Biden Grants Clemency to Doc Who Defrauded Medicare by Withholding Chemo From...
Will There Be a 'Fourth Estate' Sale? Lesley Stahl Laments The Future Of...
VIP
Video Captures Gaza's Stunning Beauty Before the IDF Turned It to Rubble
MIC DROP: Megyn Kelly Dismantled George Stephanopoulos MONTHS Before ABC News' Trump Settl...
Color Us NOT Shocked: Study Finds Gaza Death Toll Inflated to Promote Anti-Israel...
Luigi Mangione's Lawyer Retweets the Usual Suspects on the Left
German Can't Understand How Kyle Rittenhouse Could Walk Around With a Gun

Politico Projection: ‘News’ Outlet Dragged for Labeling Breitbart Irrelevant

Warren Squire  |  12:00 AM on December 15, 2024
Twitchy

You can tell the ‘journalists’ at Politico are still smarting from their candidate, Kamala Harris, getting utterly defeated by President-Elect Donald Trump in November. Considering the mass layoffs sweeping through legacy media, and the fact Politico could not drag Kamala over the finish line, they’re in no place to comment on any other outlet’s relevance. Yet, today they posted a dig at Breitbart.

Advertisement

Check out this headline. (READ)

Politico lied to create false narratives about Trump during the recent election. It was all done in a sad attempt to land Kamala in the White House.

Here’s an example of the ‘news’ outlet pushing the lie that Trump said or suggested Liz Cheney should face ‘a firing squad.’

Trump never said or suggested such a thing. Instead, he remarked that Cheney should grab a weapon and step into the shoes of the soldiers she so carelessly wants to put in danger.

Many posters were fast to point out Politico’s total lack of self-awareness.

One poster even provided the ‘news’ outlet with a corrected headline. Posters are so generous!

Recommended

ABC News Employees Angry Trump Got $15 Million Payout but They Got Layoffs and Budget Cuts
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Other commenters pointed out Politico was just telling on itself. It’s seems their description of Breitbart was merely projection.

Take a look.

That is a possibility. Trump is open to bringing in more outlets and alternative media into the White House press briefings. It would be hilarious for Breitbart to be up front and Politico relegated to the back row with the rest of the irrelevant, dying legacy media.

Tags: BREITBART DEMOCRAT DONALD TRUMP FAKE NEWS JOURNALISM JOURNALISTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

ABC News Employees Angry Trump Got $15 Million Payout but They Got Layoffs and Budget Cuts
Warren Squire
MIC DROP: Megyn Kelly Dismantled George Stephanopoulos MONTHS Before ABC News' Trump Settlement
Doug P.
How Tweet It Is! Trump of Old Returns with ‘Mean’ Online McDrone Roast of Chris Christie
Warren Squire
It's Math: If You Deport All the Migrants the Crime Rate Will Increase
Brett T.
Luigi Mangione's Lawyer Retweets the Usual Suspects on the Left
Brett T.
Never Apologize to the Woke Mob: WNBA Owner Pounces on Caitlin Clark's White Privilege Apology
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
ABC News Employees Angry Trump Got $15 Million Payout but They Got Layoffs and Budget Cuts Warren Squire
Advertisement