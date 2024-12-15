Blistering Biden: President Joe’s Fast and Furious Last Days in the Oval Office!

As President Biden‘s only term in office comes to a close, he is on a blistering pace. The final days of his presidency are marked by rousing speeches, exciting executive actions, and dizzying feats of leadership. Who are we kidding? Biden is doing none of those things. Besides issuing pardons, what is Biden up to?

Check out his schedule. (READ)

Joe Biden's public schedule for the last two days pic.twitter.com/We1nyi8S9X — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 14, 2024

We’re sure his official schedule does not truly represent what is going on behind the scenes. We’ve learned from trusted sources that Biden is a whirling dervish when no one is watching. We have to assume he’s having somersault lessons, arc welding a Navy battleship together, and honing his already exceptional Brazilian kickboxing skills.

Those poor, exhausted staffers.

Grueling. Can barely keep up with him. — JWF (@JammieWF) December 14, 2024

How are his staff members able to keep up with him?! — DespeRobbo (@Desperobbo) December 14, 2024

I had a relative who had a schedule like that. Of course he was retired. — RationalPoppa (@RationalPoppa) December 14, 2024

Nah, he’s napping.

It’s not hard to picture what Biden’s schedule would look like if he somehow miraculously stayed in the race and defeated Trump. Posters on X can see it.

Imagine if he had stayed in the race and (somehow) won. Like, yes, he'd have been out by the 2026 midterms, but the period between now and then would have probably looked pretty similar to this. — Grab Your Popcorn (@furioustheguy) December 14, 2024

Quiet quitting is a huge problem in this day and age. — Jake Candler (@JakeCandler) December 14, 2024

Is this what they call soft quitting? — kitty von shtupp (@bebe_strange) December 14, 2024

Biden’s doing the bare minimum and snoozing most days.

But, we were told Biden was a dynamo! We were all lied to, but a napping Joe is what posters want.

Holy f$$k I just remembered Joe Biden is still technically president and that a few months ago we were assured that he was sharp as a tack and could keep doing this — Not The Current Thing (@spry20111) December 14, 2024

We’re better off if he does nothing. Need to get his staff to do the same. — D Weez (@zrs9504) December 14, 2024

It’s best when he’s doing nothing. — Todd 🇺🇸 (@ItsTodd) December 14, 2024

It’s ok…Trump’s already doing the work. 💯❤️💯 — Always Wondering (@Nanwonderswhy) December 14, 2024

Yes, President-Elect Donald Trump is already acting the part of President. He’s meeting with world leaders and getting things done. Now quiet, Joe needs his rest.