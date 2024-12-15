ABC News Employees Angry Trump Got $15 Million Payout but They Got Layoffs...
Blistering Biden: President Joe’s Fast and Furious Last Days in the Oval Office!

Warren Squire  |  12:30 AM on December 15, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

As President Biden‘s only term in office comes to a close, he is on a blistering pace. The final days of his presidency are marked by rousing speeches, exciting executive actions, and dizzying feats of leadership. Who are we kidding? Biden is doing none of those things. Besides issuing pardons, what is Biden up to?

Check out his schedule. (READ)

We’re sure his official schedule does not truly represent what is going on behind the scenes. We’ve learned from trusted sources that Biden is a whirling dervish when no one is watching. We have to assume he’s having somersault lessons, arc welding a Navy battleship together, and honing his already exceptional Brazilian kickboxing skills.

Those poor, exhausted staffers.

Nah, he’s napping.

It’s not hard to picture what Biden’s schedule would look like if he somehow miraculously stayed in the race and defeated Trump. Posters on X can see it.

Biden’s doing the bare minimum and snoozing most days.

But, we were told Biden was a dynamo! We were all lied to, but a napping Joe is what posters want.

Yes, President-Elect Donald Trump is already acting the part of President. He’s meeting with world leaders and getting things done. Now quiet, Joe needs his rest.

