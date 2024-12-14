Nicolle Wallace and Al Sharpton Suddenly Worried About Taxpayer Money
The Left Will Change When You Force Them to Live Under Their Own...
No One Is Above the Law? Boston City Council Member Refuses to Resign...
Rob Schneider and British Comedians Team Up For New Comedy
Lefties Suddenly Shocked to Find They're Not the Only Ones Who Can Topple...

Van Jones and Chris Cillizza Celebrate Discovering What Was in Front of Them All Along

Warren Squire  |  2:15 AM on December 14, 2024
CNN

It looks like Captain Obvious has gained a First Lieutenant. Van Jones has convinced Chris Cillizza of what we’ve known for years - Trump‘s a smart guy. You think?

You’ve got to see this. (WATCH)

Van Jones is one of the few leftist commentators who has at least tried to understand Trump’s appeal instead of writing off his voters as ‘deplorables’ or worse.

Posters are seeing this, too.

It’s rare for one person in, or on the fringes of, legacy media to have a self-reflective moment, but for two to have self-reflective moments at the same time is unprecedented. It’s like setting up a night vision camera in a remote forest and capturing not one, but two Bigfoots on camera at the same time. Yes, it’s that unlikely.

Read on.

It’s almost like Van Jones is giving Chris Cillizza permission to say the obvious truth.

Van Jones has a thankless job. He’s spent years trying to convince ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats to not commit career and political suicide over Trump. We’ve seen how well that’s gone for them.

These posters have witnessed it.

Wait, aren’t these two part of the legacy media, you ask? Not really. Van Jones and Chris Cillizza have the luxury of not being tied to a particular ‘news’ outlet. That’s why this revelation was able occur like this. It’s unlikely to become widespread among ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats since it requires one to admit he or she was wrong.

Tags: CHRIS CILLIZZA DEMOCRATS DONALD TRUMP ELECTION JOURNALISM JOURNALISTS

