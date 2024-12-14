Luigi Mangione's Lawyer Retweets the Usual Suspects on the Left
JD Vance, Daniel Penny and the Culture War for Doing What Is Right

Warren Squire  |  8:00 PM on December 14, 2024
AP Photo/Kena Betancur

Vice President-Elect JD Vance was a big surprise for many voters in the 2024 Presidential Election. Some questioned President-Elect Trump‘s choice when he could have gone with a ‘safer’ pick. Vance has turned out to be a warrior on kitchen table issues like inflation, jobs, and security. But, many are seeing that he is a culture warrior as well. That is on display today with Vance having Daniel Penny by his side at the Army-Navy football game.

This poster sees it. (READ)

In the past, Republicans would have shied away (actually, fled) from such a public endorsement. They would have obsessed over what ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats would say about them. Vance wisely knows their opinions and words don’t matter. Instead, he’s standing firm and pushing back.

Posters are fed up with losing.

Vance’s unwillingness to buckle under pressure provides an example to the people who voted for him.

That’s how this poster feels.

You can almost feel the cultural change happening around us. There were no riots or burned down cities after Penny was rightfully acquitted.

The message is clear. We can no longer fear backlash for doing things to protect our fellow citizens and ourselves. These posters get that doing what is right should be lauded.

So today, Vice President-Elect JD Vance is taking a stand publicly for doing and celebrating what is right. If that ticks off the left, we no longer care. There’s a culture war to win and we’re on the offensive.

