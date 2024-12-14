JD Vance, Daniel Penny and the Culture War for Doing What Is Right

Vice President-Elect JD Vance was a big surprise for many voters in the 2024 Presidential Election. Some questioned President-Elect Trump‘s choice when he could have gone with a ‘safer’ pick. Vance has turned out to be a warrior on kitchen table issues like inflation, jobs, and security. But, many are seeing that he is a culture warrior as well. That is on display today with Vance having Daniel Penny by his side at the Army-Navy football game.

This poster sees it. (READ)

Vance is so good on the culture war stuff.



2 or 3 years ago libs could still somehow turn the Penny acquittal into a culture war victory and make everyone feel bad about it.



The correct response isn’t just to ignore them but to rub in their faces that no ground is being ceded. https://t.co/QL9RYAWo6R — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) December 13, 2024

Daniel’s a good guy, and New York’s mob district attorney tried to ruin his life for having a backbone.



I’m grateful he accepted my invitation and hope he’s able to have fun and appreciate how much his fellow citizens admire his courage. https://t.co/b4bY0G0EM3 — JD Vance (@JDVance) December 13, 2024

In the past, Republicans would have shied away (actually, fled) from such a public endorsement. They would have obsessed over what ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats would say about them. Vance wisely knows their opinions and words don’t matter. Instead, he’s standing firm and pushing back.

Posters are fed up with losing.

It's not enough to simply be on the strategic defensive by not ceding ground. It's finally time to actually retake territory that rightfully belongs to us. — Paul Mauser (@PaulMauser1898) December 13, 2024

No mercy. No quarter given.

We've been politely boxing by Queensbury rules, prancing around like Professor Elemental in his fighting trousers while the Left stabs our kidneys with prison shivs. — BrowningMachine, Garbage Nazi! (@BrowningMachine) December 14, 2024

Vance’s unwillingness to buckle under pressure provides an example to the people who voted for him.

That’s how this poster feels.

Exactly, I also love how public he is with it! It allows the rest of us the "okay" to speak or act the same because there is someone who's doing it first. — Jeff (@wildingthelamb) December 13, 2024

If it was 2-3 years ago penny would have been convicted, and if not there would have been St George style rioting. Now he is correctly found not guilty and everyone is openly mocking that sh**bag Hawk Newsome — @MOHISMOH6 (@mohismoh6) December 13, 2024

You can almost feel the cultural change happening around us. There were no riots or burned down cities after Penny was rightfully acquitted.

The message is clear. We can no longer fear backlash for doing things to protect our fellow citizens and ourselves. These posters get that doing what is right should be lauded.

This is great. Smooth and classy move. Chivalry should be rewarded. It’s very clear from all of his appearances that he was worried about someone getting hurt, and that his fellow riders of all races had the same fear. — MWA (@RtrnSanity) December 13, 2024

penny 's completely normalized marine behavior was always the thing on trial — No one you know I don't think (@deadabovethelip) December 13, 2024

Trump, Vance and Penny not at just any event, but one featuring the celebration of our armed forces, and the honor and traditions they represent will wreak havoc and cause great consternation for progressive’s this weekend. — Belbedere is here (@mrwinplaceshow) December 13, 2024

🚨 PHOTO: Donald Trump, Daniel Penny and JD Vance pic.twitter.com/YlKpShfiyd — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 14, 2024

So today, Vice President-Elect JD Vance is taking a stand publicly for doing and celebrating what is right. If that ticks off the left, we no longer care. There’s a culture war to win and we’re on the offensive.