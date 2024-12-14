How Tweet It Is! Trump of Old Returns with ‘Mean’ Online McDrone Roast of Chris Christie

What’s the surest sign that President-Elect Donald Trump will soon return to office? ‘Mean Tweets’ are back, baby! New Jersey and parts of the East Coast are abuzz right now with stories of mysterious drones filling the sky. But, Trump has figured out what’s really going on. It’s more Golden Arches than forces of darkness.

Order up!

You’re probably asking what caused this animosity between Trump and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie. Maybe, this is the reason. (WATCH)

Chris Christie is never going to be President of the United States, ever.



It becomes more and more clear to me every day. 😎👍🇺🇸 — Bennetta Elliott (@belliott123) December 14, 2024

Of course, many posters were thrilled to see the Trump of old return.

Comments were flying.

A picture is worth a thousand pounds. — Michael Malice (@michaelmalice) December 14, 2024

Thousand calories, anyway. — Ralph L Santovenia (@Joker961) December 14, 2024

A meme like this is worth more than words can describe — Shekelsworth (@shekelsworth) December 14, 2024

Christie is so fat, even pictures of him take up more storage on your phone. — Politely Patriotic Fren (@in_trucks) December 14, 2024

Take that as a warning to not download the pic, unless you want your phone to crash.

Some were quick to thank Trump for getting to the bottom of what has been hovering above them.

Thank you for uncovering the truth Mr. President. Sadly, the media will never cover this, as usual. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 14, 2024

The media shouldn’t cover AI created nonsense. This isn’t news. It’s sophomoric. — Steve Flynn (@lbion) December 14, 2024

This is AI created? What?? — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 14, 2024

Many seem perplexed over whether this is a real image or something generated by a computer program.

That proposed CN has no chill. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/F4OeFJzC85 — The Mossad: Satirical and Awesome (@TheMossadIL) December 14, 2024

Why are people in the community notes claiming this is AI when it clearly isnt??!



Have ya’ll never seen Christie? — Charles Weber (@CWBOCA) December 14, 2024

A Community Note is just going to spoil the fun! Oh, well.

In the end, there’s only one thing that matters.

I’m so happy Mean Tweets are back — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) December 14, 2024

Yes, Trump has brought back the ‘Mean Tweets’ as the above meme states. Now, we need him to get us back to world peace.