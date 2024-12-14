Gov. Kathy Hochul Calls on Congress to Deal With Those 'Mystery Drones'
How Tweet It Is! Trump of Old Returns with ‘Mean’ Online McDrone Roast of Chris Christie

Warren Squire  |  11:00 PM on December 14, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

What’s the surest sign that President-Elect Donald Trump will soon return to office? ‘Mean Tweets’ are back, baby! New Jersey and parts of the East Coast are abuzz right now with stories of mysterious drones filling the sky. But, Trump has figured out what’s really going on. It’s more Golden Arches than forces of darkness.

Order up!

You’re probably asking what caused this animosity between Trump and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie. Maybe, this is the reason. (WATCH)

Of course, many posters were thrilled to see the Trump of old return.

Comments were flying.

Take that as a warning to not download the pic, unless you want your phone to crash.

Some were quick to thank Trump for getting to the bottom of what has been hovering above them.

Many seem perplexed over whether this is a real image or something generated by a computer program.

A Community Note is just going to spoil the fun! Oh, well.

In the end, there’s only one thing that matters.

Yes, Trump has brought back the ‘Mean Tweets’ as the above meme states. Now, we need him to get us back to world peace.

