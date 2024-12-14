Trump and Stephanopoulos Headed to Court for ABC News ‘Rape’ Defamation Case
Debunking the Myth: Your Christmas Tree Is Not Pagan
‘Poor’ It on: Walz Thought His Lack of Wealth Would Buy Over Cash-Strapped...
No Cause for Alarm: Democrat Jamaal Bowman Finally Gets His Wish for an...
Delayed Delivery: The US Postal Service Says Its Made-To-Order Electric Mail Trucks are...
Warner Brothers’ Decision Could Have Muppets Fans Asking ‘How to Get to Sesame...
Decoding the DOD: Pentagon Posts ‘Gibberish’ Message on Official Government Web Page
Out of the Mouths of Babes: Jill Biden Gets Corrected in Real Time...
VIP
The Left Will Change When You Force Them to Live Under Their Own...
No One Is Above the Law? Boston City Council Member Refuses to Resign...
Rob Schneider and British Comedians Team Up For New Comedy
Lefties Suddenly Shocked to Find They're Not the Only Ones Who Can Topple...
This Is Who They Are: Signs in Seattle and New York Show the...
Someone Get the Man a Mirror! Neil deGrasse Tyson Warns Not Trusting 'Experts'...

Cali Tally: The Golden State Finally Certifies Results More Than Month After Election Day

Warren Squire  |  1:20 AM on December 14, 2024
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

The state of California has finally tallied all the votes from the presidential election that happened back in early November. Yes, you heard that right. The Golden State has officially certified its 2024 election results more than a month after the contest was held. Better late than never, huh?

Advertisement

Here’s more.

Many posters congratulated California on doing something other states did in hours or days.

Let’s start the tally.

Others have their theories as to why it takes California so much longer to count its votes than all the other states.

Let’s hear what they think.

Recommended

Trump and Stephanopoulos Headed to Court for ABC News ‘Rape’ Defamation Case
Warren Squire
Advertisement

We’re getting the feeling posters think it might have something to do with fraud. Florida and Texas have their votes tallied within 24 hours of the election.

Tags: BALLOTS CALIFORNIA DONALD TRUMP ELECTION KAMALA HARRIS PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump and Stephanopoulos Headed to Court for ABC News ‘Rape’ Defamation Case
Warren Squire
Debunking the Myth: Your Christmas Tree Is Not Pagan
Eric V.
Lefties Suddenly Shocked to Find They're Not the Only Ones Who Can Topple Statues
Amy Curtis
‘Poor’ It on: Walz Thought His Lack of Wealth Would Buy Over Cash-Strapped Voters
Warren Squire
Delayed Delivery: The US Postal Service Says Its Made-To-Order Electric Mail Trucks are MIA
Warren Squire
Massive Amounts of COPIUM: Joy Behar Keeps Insisting Trump Voters Are Misinformed
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump and Stephanopoulos Headed to Court for ABC News ‘Rape’ Defamation Case Warren Squire
Advertisement