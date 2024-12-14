Cali Tally: The Golden State Finally Certifies Results More Than Month After Election Day

The state of California has finally tallied all the votes from the presidential election that happened back in early November. Yes, you heard that right. The Golden State has officially certified its 2024 election results more than a month after the contest was held. Better late than never, huh?

Here’s more.

BREAKING: California has officially certified its 2024 election results. — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) December 14, 2024

Many posters congratulated California on doing something other states did in hours or days.

Let’s start the tally.

Only took 37 days! Congrats commies! Trump is your president. — 4-Orange (@land_browns) December 14, 2024

Congratulations? How is California even a real state at this point? — Lapio LaVialetto (@LapioBomb) December 14, 2024

It only took 6 weeks… they should get started on next elections count now. They can just count the fakes early this time. — broseph (@brosephblake) December 14, 2024

That's called Election Month Plus Eight Days. — Lyn (@RRCASOU) December 14, 2024

wow only two business days before the presidential electors meet on December 17 🙃 — Nilo (@nilofalvarado) December 14, 2024

And just in time. For a minute there, I thought they wanted to go all the way to the midterms and just combine the votes. They would surely win then. — Tom Maga 🇺🇸 (@itstommaga) December 14, 2024

Others have their theories as to why it takes California so much longer to count its votes than all the other states.

Let’s hear what they think.

It's frustrating how long this process takes! Why does it always seem to drag on when it should be straightforward? — MC Squared (@Iamnoried) December 14, 2024

Gotta keep counting til you get the number you want. — @BigTer (@terri620610972) December 14, 2024

Only one reason. FRAUD. — MrsMWP ✝️ (@mrs_mwp) December 14, 2024

How many house seats did they steal? — First Words (@unscriptedmike) December 14, 2024

At least 3! — lcz (@zampi_lucass) December 14, 2024

They actually needed the time to find votes for down ballot candidates. And they accomplished their mission. — Maximinus Thrax (AKA Pundit Paranoia) (@PunditParanoia) December 14, 2024

guess the printer finally ran out of paper 😂 — Monke Business (@Btcorangedr) December 14, 2024

Wow, this taking so long should violate every election law known to man. We need to fix our laws and stop this crime ands the stolen seats. — TrumpWon_Bigly (@TrumpWon_Bigly) December 14, 2024

They should have saved all of us 40 days and just sent us who they were selecting. — Logical Icon (@Logical_Icon) December 14, 2024

We’re getting the feeling posters think it might have something to do with fraud. Florida and Texas have their votes tallied within 24 hours of the election.