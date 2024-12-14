Nicolle Wallace and Al Sharpton Suddenly Worried About Taxpayer Money

Van Jones and Chris Cillizza Celebrate Discovering What Was in Front of Them...
Warren Squire  |  2:56 AM on December 14, 2024
Townhall Media

MSNBC mainstays, Al Sharpton and Nicolle Wallace, are still coping with Trump‘s victory and what it means to illegal aliens in America. When these two get to yapping you know it’s going to provide us with some unintentional humor.

Sharpton speaks! (WATCH)

Sharpton and Wallace are suddenly worried about how taxpayer dollars are spent. Sure they are.

It pretty obvious that the short term cost of deporting illegal aliens will spare America from the long term costs associated with allowing them to stay in the country.

These posters know what they’re talking about.

Sharpton is not sharp at all, but he inadvertently has a revelation about the dangers of illegals pouring across our border.

They don’t even realize it. Thanks, Al and Nicolle. Until next time.

