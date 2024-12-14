Nicolle Wallace and Al Sharpton Suddenly Worried About Taxpayer Money

MSNBC mainstays, Al Sharpton and Nicolle Wallace, are still coping with Trump‘s victory and what it means to illegal aliens in America. When these two get to yapping you know it’s going to provide us with some unintentional humor.

Sharpton and Wallace hilariously melt down over the costs and logistics of deportations — admit the Biden admin had no idea where the millions of illegals came from:



“It will cost a trillion dollars. How do you even know what countries they came from? The logistics of doing this… pic.twitter.com/h0AaLkujPK — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 13, 2024

Sharpton and Wallace are suddenly worried about how taxpayer dollars are spent. Sure they are.

Fiscal hawks when they lose power. Every time! — BoDeep (@BoDeepest) December 13, 2024

Democrats could care less how much taxpayer money gets spent. — Carolina Brew (@deeplens) December 13, 2024

It pretty obvious that the short term cost of deporting illegal aliens will spare America from the long term costs associated with allowing them to stay in the country.

These posters know what they’re talking about.

Paying for their food, housing, and Healthcare will be much more expensive than sending them home. — 🌲🇺🇸 Inmate Anthony Fauci (@Inmate_Anthony) December 13, 2024

The cost of supporting all those people for years and years is never considered. — Stray Cat Again (@StrayCatAgain) December 13, 2024

Sharpton is not sharp at all, but he inadvertently has a revelation about the dangers of illegals pouring across our border.

Haha, Democracts have no clue who they let in our country! Way to go, Al — shepp 🐬 (@ladylibation) December 13, 2024

Precisely...we don't know where all these people are coming from or what their intentions are .... — Rose Griswold (@Tinybird333) December 14, 2024

The self-owns here are staggering. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 13, 2024

They don’t even realize it. Thanks, Al and Nicolle. Until next time.