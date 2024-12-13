Trump Towers: A Behind the Scenes Look at the President-Elect’s Time Magazine Cover Photo Session

Trump voters were given a behind the scenes look at the session for President-Elect Donald Trump’s cover photo for Time Magazine’s ‘Person of the Year’ issue on X.

Let’s snap to it.

Behind-the-scenes of President Trump’s Time Magazine Person of the Year shoot 📸🔥 pic.twitter.com/QTB4TsmSjb — Margo Martin (@margomartin) December 12, 2024

Many posters mentioned the photographer chose the perfect angle to capture the President-Elect. They said it was appropriate for a man associated with tall buildings.

I've always associated the word towering with President Trump. In height and disposition. So this angle the photographer used is very fitting. — TheAlternativeConservative ✌❤🤘 (@87babyFrom1900s) December 12, 2024

I love the angle they shot this at. It makes you think you're looking up at a tall skycraper. Whenever I think of New York I always think of Donald Trump. Love that man❣ Our President 🇺🇸 — Chan🇺🇸 (@JChanSmith1) December 12, 2024

One said it’s not just the photographer’s deftness, but the aura of the person on the other side of the camera that makes things click.

Not only does the photographer need the skills, but the subject also has the ability to make or break a photo. The iconography that Trump creates is like nothing I've ever seen. — MattA (@MattAAW) December 12, 2024

One said the picture gave Trump a sense of royalty.

This is a king-level pose. — George (@BehizyTweets) December 12, 2024

the weight of the world on his shoulders — 40Wheels (@40wheels) December 12, 2024

With so man disrespecting Trump over the years, some said it was refreshing the photographer chose to dress appropriately for such an important and historical photo and history-setting man.

It’s classy that the photog wore a suit, he has more respect than @ZelenskyyUa — Rosie Memos (@almostjingo) December 12, 2024

Loving the photographer wearing a suit out of respect for President Trump.



❤️🇺🇸✌️ — GoAskAlice (@ArtistMuse1963) December 12, 2024

Of course, this iconic photo will be memed over and over and over, as it should. We love memes.

❤️❤️

This will be memed to eternity ☺️

Imagine all the settings



Crescent moon….. — catie wilber (@catiewilber) December 12, 2024

And the memes have already started. In just a few short weeks, the President-Elect, who was sitting for this iconic photo, will become the sitting President of the United States of America for the second time.