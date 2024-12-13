Trump Towers: A Behind the Scenes Look at the President-Elect’s Time Magazine Cover Photo Session

Meal Squeal: DC Food Workers Rally to Resist Serving Trump Administration Staff
Warren Squire  |  1:42 AM on December 13, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Trump voters were given a behind the scenes look at the session for President-Elect Donald Trump’s cover photo for Time Magazine’s ‘Person of the Year’ issue on X.

Let’s snap to it.

Many posters mentioned the photographer chose the perfect angle to capture the President-Elect. They said it was appropriate for a man associated with tall buildings.

One said it’s not just the photographer’s deftness, but the aura of the person on the other side of the camera that makes things click.

One said the picture gave Trump a sense of royalty.

With so man disrespecting Trump over the years, some said it was refreshing the photographer chose to dress appropriately for such an important and historical photo and history-setting man.

Of course, this iconic photo will be memed over and over and over, as it should. We love memes.

And the memes have already started. In just a few short weeks, the President-Elect, who was sitting for this iconic photo, will become the sitting President of the United States of America for the second time.

