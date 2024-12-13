‘Poor’ It on: Walz Thought His Lack of Wealth Would Buy Over Cash-Strapped Voters

Former Democrat Vice-Presidential candidate Tim Walz is doing something he rarely, if ever, did on the campaign trail - an interview. Now, we see why. He’s now ‘reflecting’ on the catastrophic Kamala campaign. He thought him being the poorest choice (money-wise) was a huge selling point. Oh, Tim.

We’ll let him explain. (WATCH)

Tim’s lived in China and it shows. Because, he was certainly thinking more like a Chinese communist than an American capitalist. When you say you’re the ‘poor’ candidate, voters interpret that as you being financially illiterate.

These posters agree.

Of course, knucklehead Tim tried this ‘I’m poor’ tactic against JD Vance, someone who grew up in actual poverty and escaped to better himself.

This poster gets it.

No matter how you present yourself, if you’re a high-kicking, hand-waving weirdo you’re dead in the water.

Also, the ‘poor’ act doesn’t play as authentic when your running mate is flashing jewelry that’s worth more than most voters make in a year.

This poster saw it and so did everyone else.

Tim, your campaign blowing over $1,5 billion with nothing to show for it, proves you’re horrible at managing money. You can call yourself the ‘poor’ candidate, but in the end you were really just the poorest quality one.