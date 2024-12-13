Debunking the Myth: Your Christmas Tree Is Not Pagan

It's December, and the Christmas season is in full swing. The tree is up and adorned with ornaments and sparkling lights. The eggnog is flowing, and the cookies are in the oven. We watch Christmas classics like Die Hard and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. The kids are getting excited, and Amazon drivers are busy. It is the most wonderful time of the year.

Advertisement

On X, timelines are full of pictures of Christmas trees and decorated houses.

Attempted a tacky vintage Christmas tree this year with our normal ornaments plus about 300 vintage looking ones I found at Home Goods and good ol’ fashioned tinsel.



I think it needs way more tinsel. pic.twitter.com/AUBpYeCVyi — Leslie (@LesInReality) November 30, 2024

Everyone have their Christmas tree up? pic.twitter.com/0vn9ClX0f1 — Nick (@nick_78759) December 10, 2024

Time for a Christmas tree appreciation post.



One of two sea-themed trees in my living room. pic.twitter.com/yL9sM4nhJl — Cat in the Hat (@DomesticCEOCat) December 4, 2024

As is tradition, The First Lady of the United States decorates the White House.

Some do better than others.

This is the saddest Christmas tree in the history of Christmas.

Jill Biden is truly a monster pic.twitter.com/UgWTOB19em — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) December 3, 2024

Do you think Joe will get some Trump Cologne in his stocking?

“The Spirit of America” is shining in the White House this Christmas season—a tribute to the traditions, customs, and history that make America great! 🎄



1600 Daily: https://t.co/A68ueVC88u pic.twitter.com/QSVVYh6Tt5 — The White House 45 Archived (@WhiteHouse45) December 3, 2019

At least things will be better again next year.

For almost every picture of a Christmas tree, there is a post from an atheist killjoy harping that there is no God and that Christmas is a pagan holiday.

Remember Christmas is a Norse pagan holiday. pic.twitter.com/WlN5Kk1YIG — Notarmedhippy4 (@armedhippy4) December 13, 2024

Mostly, these folks are nuttier than fruit cake, and their Christmas pagan trope is just as stale. Misery enjoys company, and the atheist sect is as miserable as they come.

Hilarious—and true.



“Atheists Don’t Got No Song” by Steve Martin for your Christmas enjoyment. pic.twitter.com/sryNa7wCtd — Larry Alex Taunton (@LarryTaunton) December 13, 2024

Being the inquisitive bunch we are, we researched the origins of the Christmas tree. It was no surprise to us that nothing we found could be traced back to Oden.

Let's put the Christmas tree as a pagan symbol argument to rest.

The two prevailing arguments for linking Christmas trees and Christmas itself to paganism are the holiday's proximity to the winter solstice and the fact that pagans used evergreens in their celebrations.

Both are true, and it's no coincidence. Old traditions were woven into the faith from St. Patrick to the Spanish missionaries in the Americas. It's where jack-o-lanterns and sugar skulls come from at Halloween. Communities gathered at the winter and spring solstice, which provided missionaries like St. Paddy with large groups of potential new converts to preach to. So, it makes sense that these times of the year remained important as Christianity grew.

Advertisement

Pagans did indeed use forms of evergreens in their celebrations. The Norse would decorate their homes with woven evergreen that may have resembled wreaths or boughs of holly. They even hung mistletoe near the winter solstice. There was probably not much kissing, as mistletoe was associated with the death of Baldur, the God of Light. There was nothing resembling what we would think of as a Christmas tree.

The evergreen also had a practical use. Winters were long and harsh, and being stuck indoors with no indoor plumbing could be unpleasant. A few well-placed wreaths could add color to a home and possibly have been an Iron Age air freshener.

The Romans and Celts had similar traditions.

Early Romans marked the solstice with a feast called Saturnalia in honor of Saturn, the god of agriculture. The Romans knew that the solstice meant that soon, farms and orchards would be green and fruitful. To mark the occasion, they decorated their homes and temples with evergreen boughs. In Northern Europe the Druids, the priests of the ancient Celts, also decorated their temples with evergreen boughs as a symbol of everlasting life. The Vikings in Scandinavia honored the evergreen mistletoe for its role in the death of the Balder, a god of light.

It would seem that the scented trees that hang from rearview mirrors are more connected to our pagan ancestors than Christmas trees.

Modern-day Christmas trees originated in Germany but were not initially intended for Christmas. The trees, adorned with apples, were first used to represent the Tree of Knowledge from the Garden of Eden on the feast day of Adam and Eve, which is celebrated on December 24th.

Advertisement

Martin Luther is credited with first adding candles to light Christmas trees.

It is a widely held belief that Martin Luther, the 16th-century Protestant reformer, first added lighted candles to a tree. According to a common version of the story, walking home one winter evening, Luther was awed by the stars twinkling amidst evergreens. To recapture the scene for his family, he erected a tree in the main room and wired its branches with lighted candles.

The belief of pagan connections to Christmas persisted. In 1659, Massachusetts made decorations and any observance of December 25th illegal.

It is not surprising that, like many other festive Christmas customs, the tree was adopted so late in America. New England’s first Puritan leaders viewed Christmas celebrations as unholy. The pilgrims’s second governor, William Bradford, wrote that he tried hard to stamp out “pagan mockery” of the observance, penalizing any frivolity. In 1659, the General Court of Massachusetts enacted a law making any observance of December 25 a penal offense; people were fined for hanging decorations. That stern solemnity continued until the influx of German and Irish immigrants in the 19th century undermined the Puritan legacy.

Everything changed in 1846, thanks to Queen Victoria.

In 1846, the popular royals, Queen Victoria and her German Prince, Albert, were sketched in the Illustrated London News standing with their children around a Christmas tree. Unlike the previous royal family, Victoria was very popular with her subjects, and what was done at court immediately became fashionable—not only in Britain, but with fashion-conscious East Coast American Society. The Christmas tree had arrived.

Advertisement

In 1882, Edward H. Johnson of Thomas Edison's Illumination Company made the first string of Christmas lights to replace the much more hazardous candles, and the modern Christmas tree was born.

Christmas is not and never has been a pagan holiday. — Jonathan Hansen 🐗 (@RevHansen1563) December 7, 2024

Christmas trees were never a pagan tradition, nor was Christmas a pagan holiday. No matter what the Puritans or a bunch of screeching atheists on X may think.

Merry Christmas