Kamala Reheats ‘Bring Your Own Dish’ Joke in Stale Stand-Up Routine

Warren Squire  |  12:30 AM on December 13, 2024
Grok AI

Oh, Kamala. We’re going to miss you. Nah, not really. Since being thoroughly destroyed by President-Elect Donald Trump in the recent election, Kamala’s been wandering from place to place with her long suffering Secret Service detail. She recently made a pit stop to torture another helpless crowd. She brought her stale jokes, too.

Have a listen. (WATCH)

Imagine being on her security detail every day. We don’t have to. Take a look.

Kamala reheated her old ‘bring a dish’ joke, but at least she finally ditched that ugly brown suit she always wears.

She obviously needs new material.

She can get Tim Walz to join her and they can be a comedy duo called ‘Hackles and Cackles.’

They say sometimes when you are confronted with absolute terror you reflexively laugh. We think that’s what’s happening here.

Even posters noticed the clear signs.

It looks like parsley, but it sure ain’t parsley. If you know what we mean.

Posters think she’s sloshed, again.

We have nightmares of  President-Elect Kamala Harris and Vice President-Elect Tim Walz. Of course, then Gwen Walz appears saying, ‘Kamala, I brought my own dish!’ Then we wake up and realize that nightmare will never be a reality.

