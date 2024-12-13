Kamala Reheats ‘Bring Your Own Dish’ Joke in Stale Stand-Up Routine

Oh, Kamala. We’re going to miss you. Nah, not really. Since being thoroughly destroyed by President-Elect Donald Trump in the recent election, Kamala’s been wandering from place to place with her long suffering Secret Service detail. She recently made a pit stop to torture another helpless crowd. She brought her stale jokes, too.

OMG: Kamala Harris violently bounces up and down while cackling at her own "bring ya own dish!" Christmas joke.



"I give you permission that if you are going to someone's house who doesn't know how to cook, bring your own DISH!"



😳pic.twitter.com/Nwy69zGI0y — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 12, 2024

Imagine being on her security detail every day. We don’t have to. Take a look.

All of us pic.twitter.com/baAXMYs5o8 — Cesar Rafael (@Hail_Cesar_) December 12, 2024

Kamala reheated her old ‘bring a dish’ joke, but at least she finally ditched that ugly brown suit she always wears.

She obviously needs new material.

How many times is she going to use the same joke? This is the SECOND event she's used this at and I guess the response was so good it's now part of her stand-up routine. — Aminah (@aminahcmj) December 12, 2024

She thinks she’s funny. We heard that a couple times already this week. 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Unbelievable 🌷🌸🌺 (@JusticeGroupie) December 12, 2024

Why don't they give her her own late night TV show?



She is so funny!



She would blow (pardon the pun) Conan O'Brien and others of his ilk out of the water. — Ken Cook (@KenCook_KC) December 12, 2024

Maybe she can go into standup comedy. — Save California (@BethBridges) December 12, 2024

She can get Tim Walz to join her and they can be a comedy duo called ‘Hackles and Cackles.’

They say sometimes when you are confronted with absolute terror you reflexively laugh. We think that’s what’s happening here.

Even posters noticed the clear signs.

So many awkward laughs coming from the audience. Those people have no idea what to do. — The Right Answer (@theright_answer) December 12, 2024

She ostentatiously utters bland remarks that aren't funny or interesting, but she laughs as if they're hilarious. Then the crowd joins in to humor her or out of pity. — Jejune the Destroyer (@of_lyon68642) December 12, 2024

Makes me wonder ..

what exactly..she’s putting in the dish or the brownie’s

she brings to dinner if it makes you trip out and babble and laugh uncontrollably like that?

I wouldn’t trust a single thing that she cooks up after seeing this behavior. — Faith (@mumzeefaith) December 12, 2024

It looks like parsley, but it sure ain’t parsley. If you know what we mean.

Posters think she’s sloshed, again.

Drunk again…! — 🇺🇸Ryan Moore 🇺🇸 (@ryanmoore001) December 12, 2024

She has been hitting the bottle heavier since she lost the election. I’m sure. — Legal Votes Matter (@LegalVotesMatte) December 12, 2024

She was almost the leader of the not so completely free world until JAN 20th. Smh. — Mike's End Zone 🇺🇸 (@MikesEndZone) December 12, 2024

We didn’t dodge a bullet…we dodged a NUKE. — Hunter S (@weather_wolf67) December 12, 2024

We have nightmares of President-Elect Kamala Harris and Vice President-Elect Tim Walz. Of course, then Gwen Walz appears saying, ‘Kamala, I brought my own dish!’ Then we wake up and realize that nightmare will never be a reality.