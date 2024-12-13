No Cause for Alarm: Democrat Jamaal Bowman Finally Gets His Wish for an Evacuated Congress

Maybe someone pulled the fire alarm on Jamal Bowman this time! Either way, he finally got his wish of an evacuated Congress. The departing Democrat Representative from New York recently gave his farewell speech at the Capitol. But, only three of us fellow lawmakers bothered to show up to hear his goodbye.

Have a look.

A grand total of three members of Congress showed up to Jamaal Bowman and Cori Bush's farewell speech. pic.twitter.com/HC9GG0UFS3 — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) December 13, 2024

Bowman is infamous for pulling a fire alarm last year in the vain hope of evacuating Congress to delay a vote.

For that idiocy, fire alarm jokes will dog him the rest of his life.

Somebody should’ve pulled the fire alarm while he gave his farewell pic.twitter.com/HVB64kg3Pi — Yokie (@YokieGenX) December 13, 2024

That’s illegal & not good advice. — Sweet Pea Am Yisrael Chai ❤️🇮🇱 (@ResonatingA4401) December 13, 2024

Lady, it’s a joke!

Some are wondering if there’s another reason the chamber’s empty. Well, besides his unpopularity.

Who yielded their time? It’s like a tree falling in the forest - nobody was there to hear it or even cared. — D Taylor (@djt90b) December 13, 2024

I think a few hundred yielded their time lol — Dr. Curtis Spicoli (@curtisspicoli9) December 13, 2024

Some are hoping the fellow Democrat lawmakers who did show up to support him, will soon join him in being out of office. We’ve got some sad news.

The rest of the squad who hopefully will be voted out. — America is back! (@nancylee2016) December 13, 2024

Live in cue ball’s district, unfortunately she ain’t going anywhere. — Iggy Stardust (@iggyd23) December 13, 2024

Good luck with that. Unfortunately, the rest, especially AOC, will likely have their positions as long as they wish. — No one of importance (@user032816) December 13, 2024

AOC will be there forever and probably will be speaker one day. — Ralph Phurley (@RegalBeaglePimp) December 13, 2024

Unfortunately, it looks like they’re never going home.

One person thought the empty cavernous room was sad, but most just laughed and said he deserved it.

Dang, nothing else could have made me feel sympathy for them.



But this feels like the kids birthday party where no-one shows up. — Mark Kelly (@saucebook) December 13, 2024

Zero sympathy for that dude. Maybe the will be a catalyst for him to reform his life. — JackWagon (@slippyfox) December 13, 2024

It is a reverse birthday party where we all celebrate by not showing up. — Single Chirp 🐦 (@CardinalShadow) December 13, 2024

More like the bully’s party where no one shows up — BACK2BACK (@livelygames) December 13, 2024

Bowman should receive a fire-alarm wall unit to take with him as a paper-weight in his future jobs as radical political organizer, some dei position, or whatever. He should have been arrested for that stunt. — Lamar Nichols (@LamarNichols11) December 13, 2024

Bowman was charged with pulling the alarm. He got off easy with just a $1000 fine. We do like the idea of him getting a fire alarm pull paperweight though.