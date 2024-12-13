‘Poor’ It on: Walz Thought His Lack of Wealth Would Buy Over Cash-Strapped...
Delayed Delivery: The US Postal Service Says Its Made-To-Order Electric Mail Trucks are...
Warner Brothers’ Decision Could Have Muppets Fans Asking ‘How to Get to Sesame...
Decoding the DOD: Pentagon Posts ‘Gibberish’ Message on Official Government Web Page
Out of the Mouths of Babes: Jill Biden Gets Corrected in Real Time...
VIP
The Left Will Change When You Force Them to Live Under Their Own...
No One Is Above the Law? Boston City Council Member Refuses to Resign...
Rob Schneider and British Comedians Team Up For New Comedy
Lefties Suddenly Shocked to Find They're Not the Only Ones Who Can Topple...
This Is Who They Are: Signs in Seattle and New York Show the...
Someone Get the Man a Mirror! Neil deGrasse Tyson Warns Not Trusting 'Experts'...
Help Him or Get Out of the Way: Watch Tom Homan Vow to...
Massive Amounts of COPIUM: Joy Behar Keeps Insisting Trump Voters Are Misinformed
FINALLY: Cenk Uygur Realizes the Left Calls Disagreement Racist (Was He Not Paying...

No Cause for Alarm: Democrat Jamaal Bowman Finally Gets His Wish for an Evacuated Congress

Warren Squire  |  10:30 PM on December 13, 2024
AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey

Maybe someone pulled the fire alarm on Jamal Bowman this time! Either way, he finally got his wish of an evacuated Congress. The departing Democrat Representative from New York recently gave his farewell speech at the Capitol. But, only three of us fellow lawmakers bothered to show up to hear his goodbye.

Advertisement

Have a look.

Bowman is infamous for pulling a fire alarm last year in the vain hope of evacuating Congress to delay a vote.

For that idiocy, fire alarm jokes will dog him the rest of his life.

Lady, it’s a joke!

Some are wondering if there’s another reason the chamber’s empty. Well, besides his unpopularity.

Some are hoping the fellow Democrat lawmakers who did show up to support him, will soon join him in being out of office. We’ve got some sad news.

Recommended

Delayed Delivery: The US Postal Service Says Its Made-To-Order Electric Mail Trucks are MIA
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Unfortunately, it looks like they’re never going home.

One person thought the empty cavernous room was sad, but most just laughed and said he deserved it.

Bowman was charged with pulling the alarm. He got off easy with just a $1000 fine. We do like the idea of him getting a fire alarm pull paperweight though.

Tags: CAPITOL CONGRESS CONGRESSIONAL BLACK CAUCUS DEMOCRAT FIRE SPEECH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Delayed Delivery: The US Postal Service Says Its Made-To-Order Electric Mail Trucks are MIA
Warren Squire
Lefties Suddenly Shocked to Find They're Not the Only Ones Who Can Topple Statues
Amy Curtis
Warner Brothers’ Decision Could Have Muppets Fans Asking ‘How to Get to Sesame Street?’
Warren Squire
Out of the Mouths of Babes: Jill Biden Gets Corrected in Real Time By Children at the White House
Grateful Calvin
Decoding the DOD: Pentagon Posts ‘Gibberish’ Message on Official Government Web Page
Warren Squire
FINALLY: Cenk Uygur Realizes the Left Calls Disagreement Racist (Was He Not Paying Attention?!)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Delayed Delivery: The US Postal Service Says Its Made-To-Order Electric Mail Trucks are MIA Warren Squire
Advertisement