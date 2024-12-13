Meal Squeal: DC Food Workers Rally to Resist Serving Trump Administration Staff

Trump Towers: A Behind the Scenes Look at the President-Elect’s Time Magazine Cover...
Warren Squire  |  3:05 AM on December 13, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Food workers all over Washington, D.C. are promising to resist the incoming Trump administration the only way they know how - acting like spoiled children, of course! These Kamala-loving food workers say they will do nasty things like making members of his administration have to wait 20 extra minutes for their food or providing even worse service than they normally do.

Chew on this. (READ)

We don’t have problems with Democrats self-sabotaging themselves, but their employers may not care too much for it. If these whiny workers’ ignorance starts costing them money and losing customers, these service-slackers will be fired.

Smart posters see this.

Keep in mind that what these dining-denying Democrats are proposing is illegal in DC.

Check please!

Most hilariously, one lunch counter lefty says she will not be participating in the Trump tantrum. Why, you ask? Because, Republicans are better tippers.

Here’s the only tip we’ll ever give these foolish food workers. If Trump implements Elon Musk’s DOGE recommendations, there’s going to be a lot fewer people working in DC. If that happens, you’re going to need every Trump staffer you can get to come through employer’s door if you want to keep your job. That’s some food for thought.

