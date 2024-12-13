Meal Squeal: DC Food Workers Rally to Resist Serving Trump Administration Staff

Food workers all over Washington, D.C. are promising to resist the incoming Trump administration the only way they know how - acting like spoiled children, of course! These Kamala-loving food workers say they will do nasty things like making members of his administration have to wait 20 extra minutes for their food or providing even worse service than they normally do.

Chew on this. (READ)

'TAKING OUR POWER BACK': Food workers in Washington, D.C., are pledging to refuse service and cause other inconveniences for members of the incoming Trump administration when they dine out over the next four years. https://t.co/FtwAp8dCCm pic.twitter.com/eFlVnmxRWE — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 13, 2024

We don’t have problems with Democrats self-sabotaging themselves, but their employers may not care too much for it. If these whiny workers’ ignorance starts costing them money and losing customers, these service-slackers will be fired.

Smart posters see this.

How is losing money for your establishment and forgoing tip income for the servers “taking your power back”- that’s literally hilarious, good luck with that plan, and do let us know how it works out for you 🤣🙄 — I believe in Auburn 🦅🏈🧡💙 (@HStefaniak) December 13, 2024

Libthink isn’t based on logic mate — Tom ortiz (@TVtomO2420) December 13, 2024

Keep in mind that what these dining-denying Democrats are proposing is illegal in DC.

Check please!

Trump administration officials should take note that in DC, perhaps unique in the nation, discrimination on the basis of political affiliation is illegal. — J Caleb Jones (@JCalebJones) December 13, 2024

Well, restaurant people, it's not legal to discriminate based on political beliefs. So have at it & find yourselves sued. — Elle (@L4Logic) December 13, 2024

Most hilariously, one lunch counter lefty says she will not be participating in the Trump tantrum. Why, you ask? Because, Republicans are better tippers.

"I think my tip average from Republicans—at least ones that I or a coworker has recognized—is close to 30 percent. With Dems, I’m surprised if it’s over 20," he said, adding that Republicans tend to be lower maintenance patrons as well. — Dinh Le (@DinhgLe) December 13, 2024

Here’s the only tip we’ll ever give these foolish food workers. If Trump implements Elon Musk’s DOGE recommendations, there’s going to be a lot fewer people working in DC. If that happens, you’re going to need every Trump staffer you can get to come through employer’s door if you want to keep your job. That’s some food for thought.